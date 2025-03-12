You can easily hit over 20,000 steps a day just by exploring several neighborhoods in Tokyo, one of the world’s most walkable cities. It comes as no surprise, then, to hear that Japan’s capital is one of the world’s leading sneaker markets.

From the recent Onitsuka Tiger craze to avant-garde footwear by designers like Mikio Sakabe and Yohji Yamamoto, the country produces sneakers that are both practical and experimental.

Taking this innovative spirit to new heights, creative collective Lom Baby, led by Transeeds Inc., is introducing an intriguing product named the “Heal Sneaker.” As the first sneaker in the world to feature regenerative medicine technology, it aims to promote comfort and sustainability.

The shoes are set to be revealed at the much-anticipated Expo 2025 in Osaka. Here is what we know so far about the invention.

Heal Sneaker: The World’s First Regenerative Sneaker

According to Transeeds Inc., the Heal Sneaker is “a recovery sneaker” that uses regenerative medicine technology to repair itself as the wearer walks. The material of the sneakers, the company says, “will regenerate like cells, keeping the sneakers as good as new every time you wear them.”

One could assume, then, that these sneakers could last much longer than typical leather or plastic shoes, making them an eco-friendly option. Since the sneakers allegedly maintain their shape, this could potentially lessen the negative effects of wearing worn-out shoes.

Transeeds Inc., the collective behind the invention, consists of creatives and engineers who “aim to create new value using digital technology and share the excitement of this with people around the world.”

As a subgroup of the organization, Lom Baby made headlines last year with the presentation of “Dragon Meat,” a “bio art” piece exhibited at The National Art Center, Tokyo. Dragon Meat will also be on view at Osaka Expo 2025.

While specific details about the shoe’s technology and appearance have yet to be announced, the invention, if legitimate, holds great potential in the burgeoning intersection of fashion, technology and sustainability as the industry’s environmental footprint continues to grow.

The Environmental Cost of Sneaker Consumption

When Sneakerhead culture emerged in the 1980s, particularly following the release of Air Jordan 1, it seemed like an innocuous, exciting subculture that brought basketball and hip-hop fans together. Its pioneers could never have imagined the sheer scale of shoe production today.

Combined with hyper-consumerism and accelerated trend cycles, the sneaker industry contributes significantly to environmental destruction through landfill gas.

Over 23 billion pairs of shoes are produced worldwide annually. About a quarter of those are sneakers, often made of materials such as nylon, synthetic rubber and plastic. Most discarded shoes end up in landfills, and it can take an average of 30 to 40 years for one pair to decompose.

As discussions regarding the environmental footprint of our fashion and lifestyle choices have entered mainstream discourse, so have unfortunate byproducts such as corporate greenwashing. Consequently, making ethical choices as a consumer has become increasingly arduous, yet crucial.

Related Posts