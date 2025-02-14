While we may have flying machines and life-sized Gundam robots as of 2025, unfortunately we are yet to see a life-sized flying Gundam. But we might be getting pretty close.

Japan Airlines and Bandai Namco Holdings have announced a collaboration that will bring the iconic Gundam robot to Japanese skies. Starting March 3, a specially decorated Boeing 737-800 aircraft featuring the RX-78F00/E Gundam will operate on domestic routes across Japan, marking a significant partnership between the nation’s flagship carrier and one of its most beloved anime franchises.

New Design Takes Flight

The aircraft’s unique livery showcases the “RX-78F00/E Gundam (EX-001 Glass Feather Equipment),” which will be featured in new footage at the Gundam Next Future Pavilion during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. The design also incorporates Myakumyak, the official mascot of the World Expo, making it a flying advertisement for the upcoming international event.

The special aircraft will primarily serve domestic routes, though specific flight schedules are yet to be announced. JAL plans to release detailed route information through its website, allowing aviation and anime enthusiasts to plan their trips accordingly.

Beyond the Aircraft

The collaboration, dubbed “JAL×GUNDAM FLY TO THE FUTURE PROJECT,” extends far beyond the special aircraft. JAL will offer exclusive tour packages that include limited-edition Gundam plastic models, known as Gunpla. These models have been a cultural phenomenon in Japan since their introduction in 1980, with fans worldwide collecting and building them.

Additionally, the airline will operate themed restaurant buses decorated in the same Expo 2025 motif, providing a unique dining experience that combines cuisine with anime culture. Special merchandise will also be available through JAL’s “In-Flight Shopping at Home” service, allowing fans to purchase exclusive items even if they’re not flying.

“Through this Gundam jet flying in Japanese skies, we aim to create opportunities for people worldwide to connect and think about the future through Gundam, especially reaching out to children who will pioneer our future,” said JAL President and Group CEO Mitsuko Tottori.

Connection to Osaka Expo 2025

The collaboration is closely tied to Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, where Bandai Namco will operate the Gundam Next Future Pavilion. This pavilion aims to create a space where people from around the world can connect through Gundam and contemplate the future together. The special aircraft serves as a flying ambassador for both the pavilion and the Expo itself.

The World Expo 2025 will be held in Yumeshima, Osaka, from April 2025, marking Japan’s first World Expo since Aichi hosted the event in 2005. The Gundam collaboration represents one of many initiatives aimed at showcasing Japanese culture and innovation to international visitors.

