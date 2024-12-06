Hideaki Anno, creator of Evangelion, has just released more details around the upcoming new Gundam anime that his studio, Studio Khara, is going to be co-producing.

Details About The Upcoming New Gundam Anime

This news was announced at the Gundam Conference Winter 2024 by Bandai Nambo. The new series is titled Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX. This series will be a co-production between Bandai Namco FIlmworks’ studio Sunrise and the aforementioned Studio Khara. Other members who have also been mentioned to be involved are FLCL director Kazuya Tsurumaki, Sailor Moon script writer Yoji Enokido and, of course, Hideaki Anno who is said to have specifically written a scenario for the anime.

Plot Details And Surprises

A trailer was shared alongside the announcement featuring some stunning visuals and a captivating soundtrack. So far, the series is said to revolve around high school student Amate Yuzuriha who is living peacefully in a space colony in outer space. A chance encounter with a war refugee named Nyaan sees Amate drawn into a Clan Battle, a type of sport involving the illegal piloting of a mobile suit. The anime will then explore her involvement in Clan Battle, the challengers she will face and her reckoning with the law.

We really love how vibrant and clean the anime looks from the trailer so far. Despite Gundam’s storied history, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX feels like a breath of fresh air while also being very much in line with the tastes and aesthetic design of most modern anime. This new series will also help bring new fans into the Gundam franchise who might not have had a chance to get a taste for one of the most well known names in mecha anime. And as for Evangelion fans, we’re certain that Hideaki Anno’s involvement will mean we can expect some surprises.

