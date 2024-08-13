Manhole covers have oddly become a popular attraction with many new ones getting launched this year such as the Sailor Moon manhole cover in Minato City and the Doge manhole tribute to the dog, Kabosu, in Sakura City. A new challenger has entered the mix this year and it’s none other than Gundam!

The Gundam Project For Local Revitalization

Niigata Prefecture’s Minamiuonuma City has recently announced a collaboration effort with Bandai Namco Group’s “Gundam Project,” which originally kicked off back in 2020. Their involvement will see two Gundam manholes donated and installed at two locations within the Minamiuonuma locale.

This is part of Bandai Namco Group’s larger vision to install Gundam manholes with character designs and mobile suits all across Japan. The reason for this very cool yet quirky marketing move? Local revitalization. The initiative hopes to rejuvenate regional locations and build bonds with local governments, plus connect with Gundam fans everywhere.

The project has become so popular that currently the official website has closed all inquiries. This is because due to overwhelming interest, the pipeline of work will already take them several years to complete all of the manhole donations. We hope this is a sign of many more Gundam manholes to come.

Minamiuonuma has unveiled new Gundam-themed manholes featuring a mobile suit next to the city’s famous Koshihikari rice. It is hoped that this anime collaboration will boost tourism.pic.twitter.com/7iyBDmrOwQ — Jeffrey J. Hall (@mrjeffu) August 7, 2024

Where To Find The Gundam Manholes

Two manhole variations have been created for Minamiuonuma. The first features the iconic RX-78-2 Gundam holding out its beam saber while standing amongst some Koshihikari rice fields. This rice variety was specifically chosen as it is a specialty of the city. You can find it located at Michi-no-eki Minamiuonuma’s Yuki Akari complex. The second features the YMS-15 Gyan Zeon mobile suit standing proud against the Mt. Hakkai backdrop. Mt. Hakkai was chosen as a symbol of the city. You can find it located at the Minamiuonuma City Library.

Related Posts