Anime and art permeates Tokyo, you’re even able to see it when you look down at your feet. Minato Ward has just installed new manhole designs, decked with the widely loved characters of the Sailor Moon series. If you’re a Sailor Moon fanatic, you already know that Minato is the stomping ground of Usagi and her friends. The Sailor Guardians attend school in the affluent neighborhood, and many of the landmarks of Minato, including Tokyo Tower, the shops of Azabu Juban and Hikawa Shrine make appearances in the series.

Here are the locations for each of the five Sailor Moon manhole covers, the sites to see and all the information you need to get there.

Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask

Where else to start your Sailor Moon manhole-hunting adventures than at the entrance to the iconic Azabu Juban shopping street? Making several appearances throughout the series, Usagi and Tuxedo Mask can be seen right at the exit of Azabu Juban Station.

Address: 2-1 Azabu Juban

Sailor Senshi (Blue)

Take a trip to Shiba Park to see the five Sailor Guardians in front of a royal blue backdrop, which is Sailor Mercury’s color. Make your way to the Minato Library, and the manhole should be right there. Fans of the series no doubt know that Sailor Venus attended Shiba Koen Junior High School, so you can trace Minako’s footsteps as you stroll along Shiba Park.

Address: 3-2-25 Shibakoen

Usagi, Ami, Rei, Makoto and Minako in Kimono

You can spot the Sailor Guardians dressed in kimono in front of Toyo Eiwa Jogakuin Elementary School and Kindergarten. Toyo Eiwa Jogakuin inspired T.A. Jogakuin, the school Sailor Mars attended, which explains the vibrant red backdrop of this particular manhole cover design.

Address: 5-6-14 Roppongi

Sailor Senshi (Green)

You can pay a visit to the Sailor Guardians at the most iconic landmark of Minato city (and, quite frankly, Tokyo) by going to Tokyo Tower. Right in front of Shiba Water Station, you’ll find a stunning image of the five girls standing in a V formation, in front of a green background, the signature color of Sailor Jupiter.

Address: 3-6-7 Shibakoen

Sailor Senshi (Yellow)

If you’re looking to do some shopping on the Keio Naka-dori shopping street, make sure to stop by its entrance to pay a visit to the Sailor Senshi who are posing in front of a city line on a bright yellow background. Yellow is, of course, Sailor Venus’ color, and if you’re a Sailor Moon mega fan, you might be aware of Naoko Takeuchi’s other work, Codename: Sailor V, which starred our beloved Sailor Venus. The manga, which was serialized before Sailor Moon, had many scenes that took place at the Keio Naka-dori shopping arcade.

Address: 5-20 Shiba

