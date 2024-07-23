The 2024 Pokemon stamp rally has just started in collaboration with JR East, and will be going on until September 1.

All around Tokyo Station children and parents are scrambling to get their Captain Pikachu stamps. You might also have caught the excitement during last year’s Pokemon stamp rally which celebrated the Pokemon World Championships in Yokohama.

Stamp rallies like this are massively popular and are a great opportunity for everyone to explore various different train stations and interact with new neighborhoods while collecting stamps of their favorite Pokemon. Participants can also receive prizes by completing the course. There are different stage levels and a Shinkansen route you can participate in to win different prizes. This is your ultimate guide to easily navigate the rally.

Station Map

A total of 36 character stamps are scattered throughout JR East train stations. Here is a list of all the participating stations on the map, and a guide on where to find the character stamps.

Akabane Station (Ceruledge/Soubureizu): outside of the north exit ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Ageo Station (Toxtricity/Sutorinda): outside of the ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Ikebukuro Station (Floragato/Nyarote): outside of the south ticket gate

Itabashi Station (Cetitan/Harukujira): outside of the ticket gate

Ichikawa Station (Dolliv/Orinyo): right side of the central exit ticket gate

Ueno Station (Staraptor/Mukuhoku): outside Iriya ticket gate

Urawa Station (Rockruff/Iwanko): outside of the central ticket gate, in front of the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Osaki Station (Teddiursa/Himeguma): outside of the north ticket gate

Ofuna Station (Florges/Furaajesu): outside of the south ticket gate

Omiya Station (Charizard/Rizaadon): outside of the central ticket gate, near the railway police station

Omori Station (Lokix/Ekusureggu): outside of the central ticket gate

Ochanomizu Station (Chansey/Rakki): outside of the bridge exit ticket gate

Kashiwa Station (Mismagius/Mumage): outside of the central ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Kawasaki Station (Tinkatink/Kanuchan): outside of the north ticket gate

Kita-Senju Station (Kilowattrel/Taikaiden): outside of the south ticket gate

Koshigaya Lake Town Station (Altaria/Chirutarisu): left side of the ticket gate

Sakuragicho Station (Quaxly/Kuwassu): outside of the south ticket gate

Shinagawa Station (Metagross/Metagurosu): outside of the central ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Shin-Urayasu Station (Medicham/Charemu): outside of the central ticket gate

Shinjuku Station (Fuecoco/Hogeta): right side of the east ticket gate

Shinbashi Station (Kingambit/Dodogezan): outside of the south ticket gate

Tachikawa Station (Crabominable/Kekenkani): outside of the west ticket gate

Chiba Station (Sudowoodo/Usokki): right side of the central ticket gate

Tsuchiura Station (Bellibolt/Harabari): outside of the ticket gate

Tokyo Station (Captain Pikachu): outside of the Marunouchi south exit ticket gate

Nishi-Ogikubo Station (Glalie/Onigoori): right side of the ticket gate

Nippori Station (Dudunsparce/Nokokocchi): outside of the north ticket gate

Hasuda Station (Houndstone/Hakadoggu): right side of the ticket gate

Haneda Airport (Gimmighoul/Korekure): inside the ticket gate of Terminal 3 Station, inside the 3rd floor monorail waiting room for Hamamatsucho

Machida Station (Espathra/Kuesupatora): left side of the central ticket gate

Matsudo Station (Garganacl/Kyojion): outside of the central ticket gate

Mitaka Station (Wugtrio/Umitorio): in front of the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Musashi-Urawa Station (Annihilape/Konoyozaru): right side of the ticket gate

Yokohama Station (Umbreon/Burakki): outside of the Chuo-North ticket gate

Yoyogi Station (Quagsire/Nuo): outside of the west exit ticket gate

Ryogoku Station (Hattrem/Teburimu): outside of the west exit ticket gate

Stage 1

To start Stage 1, you can pick up a free stamp booklet at various JR stations’ pamphlet displays. Collect any six different character stamps from the 36 participating stations. After collecting six stamps, submit your booklet at a NewDays goal store. There are nine NewDays goal stores and you must submit your booklet at these participating locations in order to receive your prize. Conveniently, most of these stores are inside the stations, usually near the stamping area.

NewDays Akabane: outside the north ticket gate

NewDays Ikebukuro: outside the central west exit ticket gate

NewDays Ueno: outside the entrance ticket gate

NewDays Shinagawa: outside the central ticket gate, in front of the north ticket gate

NewDays Shinjuku: outside the east ticket gate

NewDays Tachikawa: outside the East ticket gate concourse

NewDays Gransta Marunouchi Tokyo: outside the Marunouchi underground south exit ticket gate

NewDays Cial Yokohama: outside the central north and south ticket gates, corner of west exit

NewDays Atre Takeshiba: 2nd floor of Takeshiba Tower

You will receive an exclusive card featuring Floragato/Nyarote and Riko, a postcard, and a Stage 2 and Stage 3 stamp booklet.

You can also find exclusive Pokemon products at NewDays convenience stores. The limited-quantity special version of the stamp book comes with a train pass case featuring Captain Pikachu and the Yamanote train.

This special stamp book allows participants to continually collect all stamps at the same time without having to exchange their booklet after Stage 1. It’s available for ¥2,420 and will be sold throughout the rally time until September 1. Other NewDays Pokemon goods include die cut fans and figures.

Stage 2

For Stage 2, you will need to collect 12 more stamps in your new booklet. Stamps collected in Stage 1 are allowed to be cut and pasted into the new booklet though, so you would only need six new stamps. But if you’re aiming for the biggest prize, you’ll want to get 12 new characters to work towards getting all 36 characters.

Once you’ve collected the necessary stamps, go to the Tokyo Station goal counter to claim your next prize. You will receive an exclusive lanyard and 50 serial codes that can be used in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet video game.

The Tokyo Station goal counter will be distributing Captain Pikachu paper sun visors to help block out the sun as participants explore the rally route. The goal counter is next to the NewDays Gransta Marunouchi store.

Stage 3

For the ultimate Pokemon Masters, catch all 36 Pokemon! If you get all 36 stamps in your booklet, bring it to the Tokyo Station goal counter to receive an exclusive Terastal Training Achievement Certificate.

Extra Stage

This special extra stage of the rally goes beyond the Tokyo metropolitan area! You can collect stamps of the Six Heroes and Terapagos at Shinkansen stations. For a limited time, Black Rayquaza (Kuroi Rekkuza) will be a stamp at Morioka Station and Yamagata Station.

Sendai Station (Lapras/Rapurasu): left side of the Shinkansen central exit

Morioka Station (Terapagos/Terapagosu): outside of the south ticket gate

Yamagata Station (Arbolivia/Oribia): Outside of the Shinkansen ticket gate, 2nd floor

Akita Station (Entei): near the central ticket gate

Niigata Station (Galarian Moltres/Gararu Faiya): outside of the Shinkansen east ticket gate, near the Midori no Madoguchi ticket office

Nagano Station (Kleavor/Basagiri): outside the Shinkansen transfer exit

You only need one stamp for the Shinkansen course. Present your special Shinkansen stamp at the Tokyo Station goal counter and you will receive an exclusive medal featuring Black Rayquaza.

To avoid going to Tokyo Station at every stage, you can submit your Stage 2, Stage 3, and Extra Stage stamps all at the same time if you’d like.

Pokemon-Themed Trains

Select trains will be getting a Pokemon makeover. Starting on July 29, the Yamanote Line will be themed around Floragato/Nyarote, the Keihin Tohoku Line will have Quaxly/Kuwassu, and the Chuo Line will be covered in Fuecoco/Hogeta. These special trains will be themed until late August.

The Yamagata Shinkansen E8 series, which debuted in March 2024, will also be decorated with Captan Pikachu.

