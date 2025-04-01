Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of April. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in April
Andaz x Hebru Brantley Present 'Away We Go'
Multimedia artist Hebru Brantley is teaming up with Andaz hotels this spring to create a capsule collection titled "Away We Go."
|Date & Time
|Apr 13-23・
|Price
|From ¥347,512 per night
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|Based on double occupancy (10% consumption tax included and subject to 15% service charge and city tax)
Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition
Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Daikanyama Hillside Forum
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama
Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition
Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Gallery AaMo
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
Hilma af Klint Art Exhibition
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in April
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in April
Iggy Pop Gig
Iggy Pop, commonly known as the "Godfather of Punk," is coming to Tokyo for two gigs in April. Originally becoming famous as the lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy has gone on to international stardom as a solo artist with a long-term partnership with David Bowie. In 2020, Iggy was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career.
|Date & Time
|Apr 2, 2025・19:00~・Second Gig on April 12
|Price
|¥18,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Superfuzz Presents: Sextile at Circus Tokyo
Party promoters and DJ collective, Superfuzz, bring Sextile to Tokyo's Circus venue for a rebel-raisng all-night affair.
|Date & Time
|Apr 3, 2025・19:00~
|Price
|¥5,500
|Location
|Circus Tokyo
Synchronicity Festival 2025
Back for its 20th year, Synchronicity is a weekend festival held across several venues in Shibuya. The urban music and art festival features over 50 artists including Soil & "Pimp" Sessions, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs and w.o.d.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-13・13:00-21:30
|Price
|¥16,800
|Location
|Shibuya
|More Info
|Single Day tickets available for cheaper
Eric Clapton Tour
Rock superstar Eric Clapton is descending on Tokyo for 8 gigs, as part of his 2025 residency at the Nippon Budokan.
|Date & Time
|Apr 14-Mar 27・19:00-22:00・No concerts on the 20, 22, 23 or 25
|Price
|¥24,000 - ¥25,000
|Location
|Nippon Budokan
Angura Presents: Shock Factor 2 at Shimokitazawa Basement Bar
Shock Factor returns with a fresh lineup of stunning rock and dream pop bands guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.
|Date & Time
|Apr 15, 2025・19:30~・Doors open 19:00
|Price
|¥3,200 ADV | OTD ¥3,700 | Under 22 ¥1,600 | 1D included
|Location
|Shimokitazawa Basement Bar
Rock Band Asia Tour in Japan
Asia, the British rock supergroup, is coming to Japan with two gigs in Tokyo and two in Osaka. The group was a fixture of the 80s rock scene.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-19・19:30~
|Price
|TBA
|Location
|Billboard Live Tokyo
|More Info
|Soundcheck tickets are ¥13,000
Rainbow Disco Club 2025
Rainbow Disco Club returns in April, featuring a host a key names in the world of underground dance music, including Gilles Peterson.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-20・12:00~
|Price
|¥27,000
|Location
|Higashi-Izu Cross Country Club
Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025
Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Pia Arena MM
|More Info
|Tickets on sale Feb 1
The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025
The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start
|Price
|from ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo Garden Theater
Tokyo Community and Performative Events in April
Race Against Dementia Event & Online Auction
An exclusive charity luncheon and auction will take place at Grand Hyatt Tokyo on April 2, bringing together F1 legends, corporate leaders and philanthropists for an event benefiting groundbreaking dementia research.
|Date & Time
|Apr 2, 2025・11:00-14:00
|Price
|¥60,000 (Standard Ticket)
|Location
|Grand Hyatt Tokyo
Shooting for the Stars: AUW Fundraising Event
The Japan Committee for Asian University for Women is honored to invite you to this year’s fundraising event, Shooting for the Stars, on April 10 at the Tokyo American Club, featuring guest speaker and pioneering astronaut Naoko Yamazaki.
|Date & Time
|Apr 10, 2025・18:30-21:30
|Price
|U30 ¥8,500 | GENERAL ¥15,000
|Location
|Tokyo American Club
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in April
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition
This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.
|Date & Time
|Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
|Price
|¥2500 (General Admission)
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|See tickets link for additional pricing information
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in April
Craft Sake Week 2025
Returning for the sixth time this April, Craft Sake Week Festival 2025 will take Roppingi by storm. With a lineup of over 120 breweries selected from over 400 applicants, this carefully curated lineup will wow any sake drinker.
|Date & Time
|Apr 18-29・15:00-22:00・Opening hours differ on weekends and national holidays
|Price
|¥4,200
|Location
|Roppongi Hills
|More Info
|Fee includes an orginal sake glass and 12 food and drink coins. Additional food and drink coins can be purchased separately
Rooftop Bar's Sakura Mixology Cocktails
This spring, the Rooftop Bar is serving three exclusive Sakura Mixology Cocktails, blending creativity with unexpected ingredients.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Apr 30・17:00~
|Price
|¥2,750 per cocktail
|Location
|Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
The Tavern - Grill & Lounge Sakura Afternoon Tea
Celebrate the beauty of cherry blossom season with a limited-time Sakura Afternoon Tea at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Apr 30・12:00-17:00
|Price
|¥7,500
|Location
|The Tavern - Grill & Lounge
Cabin Nakameguro's Hanami Menu
Cabin Nakameguro is rolling out its seasonal "Hanami at Cabin," which includes its signature cherry blossom cocktail.
|Date & Time
|Mar 24-Apr 30・18:00~
|Price
|Cocktails start at ¥1,900
|Location
|Cabin Nakameguro
The Belcomo's 'Fingershoot' Cocktail Program
The Belcomo is now offering "Fingershoot," a new cocktail program that combines five appetizers with five drinks.
|Date & Time
|Feb 17-May 16・17:00-23:00・Will close at 24:00 from March 1
|Price
|¥7,000 for five glasses
|Location
|The Belcomo, The Aoyama Grand Hotel
Chinaroom Hosts Renowned Cantonese Chef Jacob Huang
For one week only this February, Chinaroom is welcoming acclaimed Michelin-Starred Chef Jacob Huang to Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Feb 25-May 31・11:30-14:30・Dinner: 17:30-20:30
|Price
|Dinner: ¥17,600, Lunch: ¥8,800
|Location
|Chinaroom
Jade Garden Special Chef Collaboration Event
For around two months, Chef Kent Jin Qiang is presenting a special menu at Jade Garden, Hyatt Regency Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 31・11:30-22:00・Lunch: 11:30-15:00, Dinner: 17:30-22:00
|Price
|¥10,120-¥22,770
|Location
|Jade Garden
|More Info
|All prices include 15% service charge and tax
The Oak Door Bar’s Sakurao Cocktails
With hanami season approaching, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is exploring the complex flavors of Sakurao Gin through a range of cocktails.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 31・11:30-23:30・Until 0:30 on Fridays and Saturdays
|Price
|¥2,300-¥2,500
|Location
|The OakDoor
Le Petit Chef
ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.
|Date & Time
|Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
|Price
|¥14,000-¥21,000
|Location
|ANA InerContinental Tokyo
Tokyo Game Events in April
