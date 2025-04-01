Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of April. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events, and more!

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in April

Andaz x Hebru Brantley Present 'Away We Go'

Multimedia artist Hebru Brantley is teaming up with Andaz hotels this spring to create a capsule collection titled "Away We Go."

Date & Time Apr 13-23・
Price From ¥347,512 per night
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info Based on double occupancy (10% consumption tax included and subject to 15% service charge and city tax)

Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition

Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.

Date & Time Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Daikanyama Hillside Forum

Kenjiro Okazaki exhibition

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.

Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
Price
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F

Matsuyama Tomokazu

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama

Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.

Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
Price Free
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery

Screenshot

No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition

Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.

Date & Time Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
Price ¥2,200
Location Gallery AaMo

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit

Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.

Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
Price ¥4200
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

best tokyo art exhibitions march 2025

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art

"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. 

Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
hilma af klint exhibition

Hilma af Klint Art Exhibition

Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.

Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
Price ¥2300
Location National Museum of Modern Art
More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students

joan miro exhibition tokyo

Joan Miró Exhibition

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Date & Time Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
Price ¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in April

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in April

Iggy Pop Gig

Iggy Pop, commonly known as the "Godfather of Punk," is coming to Tokyo for two gigs in April. Originally becoming famous as the lead singer of The Stooges, Iggy has gone on to international stardom as a solo artist with a long-term partnership with David Bowie. In 2020, Iggy was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career. 

Date & Time Apr 2, 2025・19:00~・Second Gig on April 12
Price ¥18,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

Superfuzz Presents: Sextile at Circus Tokyo

Party promoters and DJ collective, Superfuzz, bring Sextile to Tokyo's Circus venue for a rebel-raisng all-night affair. 

Date & Time Apr 3, 2025・19:00~
Price ¥5,500
Location Circus Tokyo

Synchronicity Festival 2025

Back for its 20th year, Synchronicity is a weekend festival held across several venues in Shibuya. The urban music and art festival features over 50 artists including Soil & "Pimp" Sessions, Mass of the Fermenting Dregs and w.o.d.

Date & Time Apr 12-13・13:00-21:30
Price ¥16,800
Location Shibuya
More Info Single Day tickets available for cheaper

eric clapton japan

Eric Clapton Tour

Rock superstar Eric Clapton is descending on Tokyo for 8 gigs, as part of his 2025 residency at the Nippon Budokan.

Date & Time Apr 14-Mar 27・19:00-22:00・No concerts on the 20, 22, 23 or 25
Price ¥24,000 - ¥25,000
Location Nippon Budokan

Angura Presents: Shock Factor 2 at Shimokitazawa Basement Bar

Shock Factor returns with a fresh lineup of stunning rock and dream pop bands guaranteed to send a shock through your body and soul.

Date & Time Apr 15, 2025・19:30~・Doors open 19:00
Price ¥3,200 ADV | OTD ¥3,700 | Under 22 ¥1,600 | 1D included
Location Shimokitazawa Basement Bar

Rock Band Asia Tour in Japan

Asia, the British rock supergroup, is coming to Japan with two gigs in Tokyo and two in Osaka. The group was a fixture of the 80s rock scene.

Date & Time Apr 18-19・19:30~
Price TBA
Location Billboard Live Tokyo
More Info Soundcheck tickets are ¥13,000

Rainbow Disco Club 2025

Rainbow Disco Club returns in April, featuring a host a key names in the world of underground dance music, including Gilles Peterson.

Date & Time Apr 18-20・12:00~
Price ¥27,000
Location Higashi-Izu Cross Country Club

earth wind & fire Japan 2025

Earth, Wind & Fire Japan Tour 2025

Disco legends, Earth wind & Fire will be bringing fellow disco/soul pioneers, Nile Rodgers and Chic, along in support. 

Date & Time Apr 19-20・17:00~・Doors open 15:30
Price from ¥15,000
Location Pia Arena MM
More Info Tickets on sale Feb 1

offspring tokyo 2025

The Offspring Supercharged Worldwide Tour 2025

The Offspring are joined on the Japanese leg of their tour by fellow veteran rockers, Simple Plan, so you can live out you rock dreams.

Date & Time Apr 26-27・18:00~・Doors open one hour before | April 27 – 17:00 start
Price from ¥15,000
Location Tokyo Garden Theater

Tokyo Community and Performative Events in April

Race Against Dementia Event & Online Auction

An exclusive charity luncheon and auction will take place at Grand Hyatt Tokyo on April 2, bringing together F1 legends, corporate leaders and philanthropists for an event benefiting groundbreaking dementia research.

Date & Time Apr 2, 2025・11:00-14:00
Price ¥60,000 (Standard Ticket)
Location Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Shooting for the Stars: AUW Fundraising Event

The Japan Committee for Asian University for Women is honored to invite you to this year’s fundraising event, Shooting for the Stars, on April 10 at the Tokyo American Club, featuring guest speaker and pioneering astronaut Naoko Yamazaki.

Date & Time Apr 10, 2025・18:30-21:30
Price U30 ¥8,500 | GENERAL ¥15,000
Location Tokyo American Club

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in April

ONE PIECE ONLY

This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.

Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
Price From ¥800
Location Tachikawa Play! Museum

Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition

This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.

Date & Time Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
Price ¥2500 (General Admission)
Location Tokyo City View
More Info See tickets link for additional pricing information

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in April

Craft Sake Week 2025

Returning for the sixth time this April, Craft Sake Week Festival 2025 will take Roppingi by storm. With a lineup of over 120 breweries selected from over 400 applicants, this carefully curated lineup will wow any sake drinker.

Date & Time Apr 18-29・15:00-22:00・Opening hours differ on weekends and national holidays
Price ¥4,200
Location Roppongi Hills
More Info Fee includes an orginal sake glass and 12 food and drink coins. Additional food and drink coins can be purchased separately

Rooftop Bar's Sakura Mixology Cocktails

This spring, the Rooftop Bar is serving three exclusive Sakura Mixology Cocktails, blending creativity with unexpected ingredients.

Date & Time Mar 01-Apr 30・17:00~
Price ¥2,750 per cocktail
Location Rooftop Bar Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

The Tavern - Grill & Lounge Sakura Afternoon Tea

Celebrate the beauty of cherry blossom season with a limited-time Sakura Afternoon Tea at The Tavern - Grill & Lounge.

Date & Time Mar 01-Apr 30・12:00-17:00
Price ¥7,500
Location The Tavern - Grill & Lounge

Victor Lee

Cabin Nakameguro's Hanami Menu

Cabin Nakameguro is rolling out its seasonal "Hanami at Cabin," which includes its signature cherry blossom cocktail.

Date & Time Mar 24-Apr 30・18:00~
Price Cocktails start at ¥1,900
Location Cabin Nakameguro

The Belcomo's 'Fingershoot' Cocktail Program

The Belcomo is now offering "Fingershoot," a new cocktail program that combines five appetizers with five drinks.

Date & Time Feb 17-May 16・17:00-23:00・Will close at 24:00 from March 1
Price ¥7,000 for five glasses
Location The Belcomo, The Aoyama Grand Hotel

Chinaroom Hosts Renowned Cantonese Chef Jacob Huang

For one week only this February, Chinaroom is welcoming acclaimed Michelin-Starred Chef Jacob Huang to Tokyo.

Date & Time Feb 25-May 31・11:30-14:30・Dinner: 17:30-20:30
Price Dinner: ¥17,600, Lunch: ¥8,800
Location Chinaroom

Jade Garden Special Chef Collaboration Event

For around two months, Chef Kent Jin Qiang is presenting a special menu at Jade Garden, Hyatt Regency Tokyo.

Date & Time Mar 20-May 31・11:30-22:00・Lunch: 11:30-15:00, Dinner: 17:30-22:00
Price ¥10,120-¥22,770
Location Jade Garden
More Info All prices include 15% service charge and tax

The Oak Door Bar’s Sakurao Cocktails

With hanami season approaching, Grand Hyatt Tokyo is exploring the complex flavors of Sakurao Gin through a range of cocktails.

Date & Time Mar 20-May 31・11:30-23:30・Until 0:30 on Fridays and Saturdays
Price ¥2,300-¥2,500
Location The OakDoor

Le Petit Chef

Le Petit Chef

ANA InterContinental Tokyo recently announced the opening of Le Petit Chef, a cinema dining restaurant with projection mapping.

Date & Time Feb 07-Jul 31・12:00-22:00・Three Seatings
Price ¥14,000-¥21,000
Location ANA InerContinental Tokyo

Tokyo Game Events in April

