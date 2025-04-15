With its reputation for hospitality, high-quality care and cutting-edge technology, Japan is becoming one of the world’s leading destinations for aesthetic procedures. The current favorable exchange rates have further driven its appeal as a prime location for affordable and reliable treatments.

Among these, a popular procedure is Cryolipolysis* — more colloquially known as fat-freezing — a nonsurgical body-contouring treatment that aims to provide patients with targeted fat reduction. The procedure utilizes cold exposure to freeze fat cells in specific areas, causing them to die. Sessions usually last around 40 minutes to an hour, and the procedure is performed using a hand-held device.

Dr. Kumiko Shimojima, the director of Kumiko Clinic, specializes in this procedure; she’s also a faculty member for Allergan Aesthetics, a leading medical aesthetics company, in the field of body contouring and facial injection treatment. “I opened my clinic 11 years ago with a policy to stick with nonsurgical procedures,” Dr. Shimojima says. “I compared lots of different devices, including both heat and cooling treatments, and found fat-freezing treatments the most effective for fat reduction.”

How It Works

Typically, fat loss is achieved by decreasing the number of calories one consumes while increasing the number one burns. Dr. Shimojima says Cryolipolysis can function as a complementary treatment for those who want further shaping and contouring.

The science behind fat loss is rooted in fat cell behavior. Weight gain typically occurs when fat cells expand; weight loss takes place when they shrink. Cryolipolysis, conversely, causes fat cells to die, at which point they are metabolized and eliminated from the body. The process relies on the fact that fat tissue is more sensitive to cold temperatures than other surrounding tissues; targeted cold exposure thus causes fat cells to break down and be naturally eliminated by the body’s metabolism over several weeks. The procedure results in a 20 to 30 percent reduction in fat cells in the treated area after one session, with results typically visible after two sessions.*

General dieting approaches can’t target specific areas, Dr. Shimojima notes, so they can result in unintended outcomes. “Sometimes, traditional fat loss methods might mean you lose more fat than you want to from your face or breasts, for example. Fat-freezing offers more targeted contouring.”

Japan: A Global Leader in Aesthetic Medicine

All medical procedures come with risks, so prospective patients should ensure they are well informed before making a decision. It’s also important to choose a practitioner who is experienced, qualified and using high-quality equipment.

Dr. Shimojima notes that the Cryolipolysis machine she uses has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it has obtained regulatory approval in Japan as well. “The treatment is one of very few to have received regulatory approval in both the US and Japan, which has a screening process to check safety and efficacy of the product,” she says.

At Kumiko Clinic, Cryolipolysis treatments are customized based on individual desires. Japanese doctors are known for their meticulous care, notes Dr. Shimojima, and this is true in the field of aesthetic medicine as well. “ We place a lot of importance on omotenashi” — a Japanese word that refers to heartfelt hospitality and the thoughtful anticipation of guests’ needs — “and treat patients in a delicate and attentive way to ensure their comfort. We care about the small details, ensuring patients have a cushion for comfort or a cup of tea to promote relaxation.”

Technology Meets Omotenashi

Dr. Shimojima and her team use a detailed consultation and assessment process to determine the most effective treatment plan. “In our clinic, both the consultation and assessment are conducted by doctors, whereas in many other clinics, assessments are carried out by nurses or medical staff,” she explains. This attention to detail allows for a higher level of precision.

The clinic offers a variety of applicators to accommodate different body areas, including the abdomen, thighs, arms and chin. By carefully selecting the right applicator and treatment plan, patients reach more targeted results. As an Allergan Aesthetics-certified trainer for botulinum toxin and hyaluronic acid injections as well, Dr. Shimojima also offers complementary treatments alongside Cryolipolysis. For example, once fat cells on the chin have been treated, she may suggest hyaluronic acid injections to treat the lower face.

Due to this level of expertise in nonsurgical procedures, exemplified in its doctor-led assessments, Kumiko Clinic has become a premier destination for those seeking aesthetic treatments — combining advanced technology with Japan’s meticulous approach to patient care.

This article does not intend to endorse or promote any treatments that are not officially approved in Japan.