Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of April. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in April
Dandadan Limited Time Cafe
A Dandadan cafe is coming to Tokyo for five weeks. Treat yourself to a "Psychic Parfait" and wash it down with an Okuran-inspired Melon Soda! The cafe will be in Tokyo for only five weeks before moving to Osaka and Miyaga, so catch it while you can. You can book online to reserve your space in this limited time anime cafe.
|Date & Time
|Mar 13-Apr 20・
|Price
|Free
|Location
|BOX cafe&space
Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe
This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available!
|Date & Time
|Jan 29-Apr 20・
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro
|More Info
|Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately
ONE PIECE ONLY
This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga.
|Date & Time
|Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00
|Price
|From ¥800
|Location
|Tachikawa Play! Museum
Osamu Tezuka's "Phoenix" Exhibition
This exhibition will cover Phoenix, a manga series that was famously unfinished by the celebrated manga author but is known for its unique themes. The aim of this exhibition is to interpret the meaning of the Phoenix through the manga which carries heavy themes of life and its relation to the universe.
|Date & Time
|Mar 07-May 25・10:00-22:00・Entry tickets accepted until 21:00
|Price
|¥2500 (General Admission)
|Location
|Tokyo City View
|More Info
|See tickets link for additional pricing information