Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of April. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Dandadan Limited Time Cafe A Dandadan cafe is coming to Tokyo for five weeks. Treat yourself to a "Psychic Parfait" and wash it down with an Okuran-inspired Melon Soda! The cafe will be in Tokyo for only five weeks before moving to Osaka and Miyaga, so catch it while you can. You can book online to reserve your space in this limited time anime cafe. Date & Time Mar 13-Apr 20・ Price Free Location BOX cafe&space More Details

Full Metal Alchemist x Yomi No Tsugai Cafe This cafe combines two beloved series into one unforgettable dining experience. Expect items themed after dishes from the steampunk world of Full Metal Alchemist and the murky shadow realms of Yomi no Tsugai. Limited edition merch will also be available! Date & Time Jan 29-Apr 20・ Price Free Location MOTTO Cafe Ikebukuro More Info Free to enter. Food and drinks must be purchased separately More Details

ONE PIECE ONLY This unique One Piece exhibit will allow fans of the series to experience never-before-seen aspects from the manga. Date & Time Oct 9, 2024-May 13, 2025・10:00-18:00 Price From ¥800 Location Tachikawa Play! Museum More Details