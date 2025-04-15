For many, church is a place to find community and expand your spiritual journey, but it can be quite overwhelming to navigate religion in a foreign country. Thankfully, there are plenty of English-speaking and international churches in Tokyo where fantastic services, beautiful architecture and friendly communities await. Here are some churches in Tokyo that are worth visiting, whether you’re seeking a community in Japan or wanting to attend mass during your Japan trip.

Tokyo Union Church

Denomination: Interdenominational

Location: Omotesando, Tokyo

Right in the middle of the high-fashion shopping district of Omotesando is Tokyo Union Church, an interdenominational, English-speaking church grounded by Jesus Christ. Tokyo Union Church stands out because of its open attitude towards people from all backgrounds, and has a very active and vibrant community. Along with services, Tokyo Union Church organizes a variety of events throughout the year, including Bible studies and community meals. It also sometimes invites special guest speakers.

Lifehouse International Church

Denomination: Non-denominational

Location: Tamachi, Tachikawa

Lifehouse is a vibrant, international, non-denominational church with 11 campuses in Japan, two of which are in Tamachi and Tachikawa. Known for its youthful energy, bilingual services and contemporary worship, it is part of a growing network of churches across Japan and Asia. Lifehouse offers a welcoming, family-like atmosphere and emphasizes community, creativity and faith in everyday life. Its diverse congregation and strong digital presence make it especially appealing to young professionals, students and expats in Tokyo.

ICA Tokyo

Denomination: Non-denominational (Pentecostal roots)

Location: Bunkyo, Tokyo

ICA Tokyo is a non-denominational international church rooted in Pentecostal tradition, located in Bunkyo. It stands out for its multicultural, English-speaking congregation and its commitment to Spirit-led worship and Bible teaching. ICA offers a wide range of ministries, from youth programs to community outreach, making it a hub for spiritual growth and cross-cultural fellowship. Its strong emphasis on missions and prayer draws people from many backgrounds.

St. Mary’s Cathedral Tokyo

Denomination: Roman Catholic

Location: Sekiguchi, Bunkyo, Tokyo

St. Mary’s Cathedral is the seat of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Tokyo and an architectural icon designed by Kenzo Tange. With a soaring stainless-steel structure and unique cruciform design, it is a symbol of modern spirituality in Japan, and a fantastic destination for religious architecture enthusiasts. Beyond its stunning design, the cathedral hosts regular masses in multiple languages and serves as a center for major Catholic events. Its peaceful, reflective atmosphere offers a spiritual refuge in the heart of Tokyo.

Franciscan Chapel Center

Denomination: Roman Catholic

Location: Roppongi, Tokyo

The Franciscan Chapel Center is a Roman Catholic parish in Roppongi that caters primarily to the English-speaking community. Run by Franciscan friars, it’s known for its warm, inclusive environment and emphasis on community and service. The chapel offers sacraments, faith formation and outreach programs, serving both locals and expats. Its central location and vibrant mix of attendees make it a spiritual home away from home for many foreigners living in Tokyo.

Tokyo Baptist Church

Denomination: Evangelical Protestant (Southern Baptist-affiliated)

Location: Daikanyama, Tokyo

Tokyo Baptist Church is an evangelical church with a strong international presence, offering English-language services in the chic Daikanyama area. Affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, Tokyo Baptist Church is known for its Bible teaching, dynamic worship and diverse congregation from over 50 nations. It offers ministries for all ages as well as mission opportunities and community support. Its welcoming spirit and global vision make it a popular Christian community in Tokyo.

