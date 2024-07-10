For the past 16 years, Nihonbashi and surrounding areas have been host to the Eco Edo event — a celebration that highlights classic Japanese summer festivities, featuring yukata-clad crowds, wind chimes and seasonal delicacies, all set against the historic backdrop of the city. It also foregrounds the concept of symbiosis between people and nature, with a range of environmentally friendly activities taking place outdoors. This year, the festival will take place from July 12 to September 1, transforming Nihonbashi, Tokyo Midtown (Roppongi), Tokyo Midtown Hibiya and Tokyo Midtown Yaesu into hubs of traditional Japanese summer enjoyment.

Stroll through the Muromachi area, home to popular spots like Coredo Muromachi and Fukutoku Shrine, set alongside historic stores that have existed for centuries. This district perfectly blends old and new, featuring buzzing backstreets filled with new cafes and craft beer pubs, and Eco Edo offers a plethora of ways to enjoy it. From Nihonbashi Pier, you can embark on cruises such as the Kanda River Cruise and Tokyo Bay Cruise. Or wander the backstreets of this vibrant area on foot to discover hidden gems and participating stores in the festival.

This year’s theme is “Nihonbashi, a town to enjoy in yukata,” inviting you to embrace the season in a stylish yukata and experience the charm of Edo-era streets. Here are some of the events and campaigns you can expect over the next few months.

Nihonbashi Yukata Station

From July 12 to September 1, three venues in Nihonbashi will be offering yukata rentals and dressing services. Choose from a wide variety of designs, perfect for any taste.

Shinnichiya will be offering rentals at Kyourakutei (Coredo Muromachi, third floor), Watto Kimono Rental will offer them at Itsuwa Nihonbashi Store (Coredo Nihonbashi third floor) and Hanakage Kimonojyuku will have its own rental shop on the third floor of Assorti Ningyocho.

On top of that, several partner stores in the area are selling yukata, for those interested in taking home the traditional summer garment.

The affiliated stores are Nihonbashi Takashimaya SC, Nihonbashi Mitsukoshi main store, Hishiya Karen Blosso Nihonbashi store, Ichimasu Tagen Kimono Clinic, Tokyo Yukata Co., Chikusen Co., Kimono Enkyo, Sankatsu Yukata Museum and Kyoto Kimono Kyokomachi.

This event will take place from July 12 to September 1. Please note that services, available dates, and fees may vary by store. For details on services and reservation methods, please visit the official Eco Edo Nihonbashi website.

Eco Edo Market With Special Summer Menu

In honor of this year’s sprawling Eco Edo event, over 100 stores in Nihonbashi are offering unique, summer-themed treats, drinks and cooling items. Spend the day exploring the neighborhood, taking in photogenic and delicious offerings. Savor seasonal delights like chilled crab somen noodles and coffee jelly, and take home with you traditional fans and ocean-themed glassware, each a treat for your senses.

These exclusive menus and items bring together the best of summer, making your visit to Nihonbashi both delicious and refreshing.

This event will take place from July 12 to September 1. For information on participating stores, please visit the official Eco Edo Nihonbashi website.

Nihonbashi Kakigori Festival 2024

Get ready for a refreshing treat at the Nihonbashi Kakigori Festival 2024! For four days, indulge in a variety of shaved ice creations from all over Japan, served out of food stalls on the Grand Roof Plaza of Coredo Muromachi. From classic fruit flavors to inventive treats like caramelized sugar, royal milk tea and sesame, there’s a flavor for everyone. Bring your family and friends and enjoy this ultimate summer chill-fest.

This event will take place from July 12 to 15, from 12:00–18:00 on the Coredo Muromachi Terrace Grand Roof Plaza.

Wind Chime Spots in Nihonbashi

Immerse yourself in the soothing sights and sounds of summer at an enchanting wind chime display. This year, there will be two picturesque locations, both with around 200 Edo-era wind chimes lined up — a perfect photo spot, or just a place to relax and enjoy the summer atmosphere. The first, “The Forest Wind Chime Path,” will be set up beside Fukutoku Shrine, and the second will take place at Keyaki Plaza at Coredo Muromachi Terrace. The areas will also be lit up at night.

This event will take place from July 12 to September 1, at Mori no Furin Komichi by Fukutoku Shrine and Keyaki Plaza at Coredo Muromachi Terrace. Illuminations will be held daily from 19:00–23:00. For more information, please see the official event website.

Nihonbashi Traditional Uchimizu Event

Embrace the beloved Japanese summer tradition of uchimizu at Nihonbashi. Uchimizu, sometimes translated as “sidewalk sprinkling,” involves the sprinkling of water in streets to cool them down in the summertime; traditionally, it’s done with a wooden bucket and ladle, with the sprinkler wearing a yukata or summer kimono.

As part of the Eco Edo Nihonbashi festival, an uchimizu event will be held. In keeping with the eco-friendly theme, it will utilize water from disaster preparedness supplies that are nearing their expiration date. Look for the Eco Edo Nihonbashi flags to find the action. Whether you’re working in Nihonbashi or just visiting, everyone is welcome to join in and enjoy this refreshing way to beat the summer heat.

This event will take place on July 12 from 12:00–18:00, at Nakadori (between Coredo Muromachi 1 and 2). The reception will be at Kadochi 1.

Eco Edo Instagram Posting Campaign

Explore the charm of Eco Edo Nihonbashi, an annual event held in the Nihonbashi, Yaesu, and Kyobashi areas, and share your best photos on Instagram. If you use the hashtags “#ecoedo日本橋” and “#日本橋ゆかたさんぽ” and tag the official Eco Edo Nihonbashi account, you will be entered into a draw for amazing prizes, including Mandarin Oriental dinner tickets, Pan Pacific Open tickets and movie tickets. With around 70 winners, you have a great chance to win!

This event will take place from July 12 to September 1.