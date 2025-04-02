Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.
Tokyo Exhibitions in April
Andaz x Hebru Brantley Present 'Away We Go'
Multimedia artist Hebru Brantley is teaming up with Andaz hotels this spring to create a capsule collection titled "Away We Go."
|Date & Time
|Apr 13-23・
|Price
|From ¥347,512 per night
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|Based on double occupancy (10% consumption tax included and subject to 15% service charge and city tax)
Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition
Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.
|Date & Time
|Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Daikanyama Hillside Forum
Joan Miró Exhibition
From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.
|Date & Time
|Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
|Price
|¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
|Location
|Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum
Tokyo Art Shows in April
Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.
|Date & Time
|Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F
FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama
Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.
|Date & Time
|Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Azabudai Hills Gallery
Loewe Crafted World Exhibition
Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage, and the joy of making things by hand.
|Date & Time
|Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
|More Info
|By Reservation only
No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition
Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.
|Date & Time
|Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
|Price
|¥2,200
|Location
|Gallery AaMo
Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit
Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.
|Date & Time
|Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
|Price
|¥4200
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Shibuya
Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art
"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization.
|Date & Time
|Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Shows on Location details blocks inserted into post content with short code [location_details]
Hilma af Klint Art Exhibition
Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.
|Date & Time
|Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
|Price
|¥2300
|Location
|National Museum of Modern Art
|More Info
|¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students