Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.

Tokyo Exhibitions in April

Andaz x Hebru Brantley Present 'Away We Go'

Multimedia artist Hebru Brantley is teaming up with Andaz hotels this spring to create a capsule collection titled "Away We Go."

Date & Time Apr 13-23・
Price From ¥347,512 per night
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info Based on double occupancy (10% consumption tax included and subject to 15% service charge and city tax)

Yamada Koki's Nahar Exhibition

Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.

Date & Time Apr 26-May 17・10:00-20:00
Price Free
Location Daikanyama Hillside Forum

joan miro exhibition tokyo

Joan Miró Exhibition

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Date & Time Mar 01-Jul 06・09:30-17:30・Fridays open until 8:00 p.m. / Last entry 30 minutes before closing / Closed: Mondays (except April 28 and May 5) and May 7
Price ¥2,300 / ¥1,300 for University Students / ¥1,600 for people over 65 years old
Location Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum

Tokyo Art Shows in April

Kenjiro Okazaki exhibition

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media.

Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F

Matsuyama Tomokazu

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama

Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan.

Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays
Price Free
Location Azabudai Hills Gallery
loewe crafted world tokyo

© LOEWE

Loewe Crafted World Exhibition

Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage, and the joy of making things by hand.

Date & Time Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00
Price Free
Location 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo
More Info By Reservation only

Screenshot

No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition

Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best.

Date & Time Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00
Price ¥2,200
Location Gallery AaMo

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit

Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit.

Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10
Price ¥4200
Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya

best tokyo art exhibitions march 2025

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art

"Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. 

Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
hilma af klint exhibition

Hilma af Klint Art Exhibition

Go and see the new exhibition of pineoreeing abstract artist Hilma af Klint (1862-1994) coming to the National Museum of Modern Art in March.

Date & Time Mar 04-Jun 15・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays/Fridays and Saturdays open until 8 pm
Price ¥2300
Location National Museum of Modern Art
More Info ¥1,200 for University Students/¥700 for Highschool Students

