Tokyo’s art scene is extensive and vibrant, and there’s always so much to see. Whether you want to see some traditional Japanese art or a modern exhibit, here’s a list of exhibitions happening in Tokyo that are worth checking out.

From March 1 to July 6, the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum will host a retrospective dedicated to Joan Miró, one of the 20th century's most celebrated artists.

Wildlife photographer Koki Yamada's latest exhibition displays shots of the Bengal Tigers in their natural habitat.

Multimedia artist Hebru Brantley is teaming up with Andaz hotels this spring to create a capsule collection titled "Away We Go."

Kenjiro Okazaki Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo Kenjiro Okazaki’s first major Tokyo retrospective highlights groundbreaking works, exploring the transformative power of form across media. Date & Time Apr 29-Jul 21・10:00-18:00 Price Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo 1F/3F More Details

FIRST LAST by Tomokazu Matsuyama Renowned contemporary artist Tomokazu Matsuyama presents his first major solo exhibition in Tokyo, “FIRST LAST supported by UNIMAT GROUP,” from March 8 to May 11, 2025, at Azabudai Hills Gallery. Known for his bold colors and dynamic compositions, Matsuyama, who has spent over 25 years in New York’s art scene, showcases around 40 works, including 15 large-scale pieces premiering in Japan. Date & Time Mar 08-May 11・10:00-18:00・Closes at 19:00 on Fridays, Saturdays and Days Before Public Holidays Price Free Location Azabudai Hills Gallery More Details

Loewe Crafted World Exhibition Loewe's large scale exhibition celebrates the brand's rich history, Spanish heritage, and the joy of making things by hand. Date & Time Mar 29-May 11・09:00-20:00・Last Entry 19:00 Price Free Location 6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo More Info By Reservation only More Details

No Unchi, No Life: The Poo Exhibition Tokyo has many weird and wonderful events going on, but an entire exhibition dedicated to poo is one of the best. Date & Time Mar 18-May 18・10:00-17:00 Price ¥2,200 Location Gallery AaMo More Details

Hokusai: Another Story in Tokyo Immersive Exhibit Hokusai's masterpiece ukiyo-e come to life in a way never experienced before. This immersive experience presents the beauty of Hokusai's art with modern technology for an interactive exhibit. Date & Time Feb 01-Jun 01・11:00-20:00・Last admission at 19:10 Price ¥4200 Location Tokyu Plaza Shibuya More Details

Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art "Machine Love: Video Game, AI and Contemporary Art" at the Mori Art Museum spotlights contemporary artists that utilize game engines, generative AI and virtual reality technologies as tools for their visualization. Date & Time Feb 13-Jun 08・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Admission until 30 minutes before closing Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1700 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children Location Shows on Location details blocks inserted into post content with short code [location_details] More Details