Let’s be real — bag charms have been a major accessory in Japan for the past few decades, way before they blew up last year. From character plushies on school totes to designer keychains accenting luxury bags, bag charms continue to be infinitely adaptable canvases for self-expression.

On the other hand, the explosive popularity of bag charms worldwide can be traced back to the unprecedented demand for Hermès Birkin bags as status symbols — and the consequent discourse around the Birkin’s original muse, Jane Birkin. The bohemian-chic actress famously decorated her well-loved purse with jewelry fragments, scarves and of course, charms. Inspired by her carefree and effortless approach to accessorizing, Zillennials have been “Jane Birkin-fying” their bags with gusto.

Is it a bit ironic that “personalization” has now become an aesthetic in itself, co-opted by brands to sell us more stuff? …yes, but admitting this would open up a whole other can of worms about the decline of individual style under hyper-consumerism. Who cares if bag charms are subversive or frivolous? They’re fun! They make us happy!

So, without further ado, here is a list of Japan’s cutest and most unique bag charms, plus a few places where you might find them. Happy decorating!

Labubu

You’ve probably come across this mischievous creature on Tiktok in the past few months. Known for her toothy grin and rabbit ears, this diva originates from Hong Kong. She was brought to life in 2015 by illustrator Kasing Lung, as part of his Nordic mythology-inspired series “The Monsters.” Labubu has built a cult following over the years, especially after becoming available as a blind-box collectible. Both Rosé and Lisa of K-Pop girl group Blackpink have posted with their Labubu accessories, catapulting the character to further fame.

Where To Find Labubu in Tokyo

Labubu can be found at Pop Mart branches – Harajuku, Shibuya Parco, Shibuya109 and DiverCity.

Yayoi Kusama Charms

We all know and love Yayoi Kusama’s quirky pumpkin sculptures and enchanting infinity rooms. Her artworks are displayed throughout Japan, and many travel to the country specifically to admire them. If you’re a Kusama fan, you can find a great variety of her merchandise across museum shops, like this adorable mini Kusama figure in her signature red wig and polka-dot dress. Maybe having her on your bag will inspire you to be more creative everyday!

Where To Find Yayoi Kusama Charms in Tokyo

Yayoi Kusama Charms can be found at the Roppongi Hills Art & Design Store, Yayoi Kusama Museum (temporarily closed) and Yayoi Kusama Store (online).

Food Miniature Keychains

If you want a more eccentric bag charm as a souvenir, consider looking for a food replica keychain. They come in all different styles, from hyper-realistic sweet potato pieces to cartoon-like onigiri rice balls. You can spot these all around Japan in small gift shops, as well as large souvenir stores like Loft.

Where To Find Food Miniature Keychains in Tokyo

Food Miniature Keychains can be found at Kappabashi Kitchen Street, Loft, Don Quixote and Daiso.

Omamori

You could argue that omamori culture is one of the reasons why keychains are so popular in Japan. Also known as Japanese lucky charms, omamori are sold at temples and shrines. They are meant to be carried with you, attached to phones, purses, wallets and the like. There are talismans for various goals, like shoubaihanjou (financial success), gakugyou-jouju (academic achievement), enmusubi (encounters and relationships) and more. Not only do omamori bring you luck, but they also add a subtle, beautiful touch to your bag. Read all about omamori here.

Studio Ghibli Characters

For the Studio Ghibli fans out there: Japan’s Ghibli stores carry the cutest keychains of beloved characters like Totoro, Ponyo, Susuwatari (the soot balls from Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro) and more.

Where To Find Studio Ghibli Character Goods in Tokyo

Studio Ghibli character merch can be found at Donguri Kyowakoku (“Acorn Republic”; locations all over Japan) and at Kiddy Land locations.

Monchhichi

If you know, you know — this baby monkey has made a triumphant comeback as of late. Originally released in 1974 by the toy company Sekiguchi, Monchhichi is known for its cute clueless expression, smattering of freckles and pacifier. Monchhichi-kun (without ribbon) and Monchhichi-chan are boy-girl twins born on January 26, making them true Aquarius icons.

Where To Find Monchhichi in Tokyo

Monchhichi can be found at Hakuhinkan Toy Park Ginza, Kiddy Land Locations, Toys Terao Nakamise (Asakusa), and more.

Sanrio Characters

These are your usual suspects: Hello Kitty, Kuromi, My Melody, Cinamoroll and many more. If you’re a fan of any of these characters, you probably were already planning on making a visit to Sanrio Puroland or a Sanrio store. A good tip is that you can often find Sanrio merch even at ¥100 stores like Daiso and Seria, and of course, Don Quixote.

Where To Find Sanrio Character Goods in Tokyo

Sanrio character merch can be found at Sanrio World Ginza (flagship), other Sanrio stores and Kiddy Land locations.

Opanchu Usagi

This diaper-wearing bunny is permanently wistful and teary-eyed, which makes her the perfect melancholy companion for water signs. She was created by illustrator KAWAISOUNI!, and became popular on social media in 2022 via the author’s comic strips. Opanchu Usagi resonates with her fans because she is always taking L’s — but in the cutest way possible. She is the epitome of fubin-kawaii, which means “pitiable but cute.”

Where To Find Opanchu Usagi in Tokyo

Opanchu Usagi can be found at Kiddy Land locations, Don Quixote, Loft and Thank You Mart.

Sumikko Gurashi

With a wholesome name that means “living in the corner,” this comforting group of misfits is ideal for those who want to protect their peace at all times. While Sumikko Gurashi characters come in all different shapes and sizes, they share an endearing shy pose, slightly anxious expression and a yearning to belong. My personal favorite is Ebifurai no Shippo (the left-over tail of a shrimp tempura), who was “too hard to eat and left unfinished.”

Where To Find Sumikko Gurashi in Tokyo

Most character-goods stores will have Sumikko Gurashi — like Olympia, Hakuhinkan Toy Park Ginza and Kiddy Land Harajuku. There is also a designated Sumikko Gurashi shop in Tokyo Station Ichibangai, B1F.

Miscellaneous Gachapon Capsule Toys

Gachapon refers to Japan’s famous vending machine-dispensed capsule toys. Dating back to the 1960s, the toy machines have a cult following even today, with new items being released roughly every month. Many of these offerings are keychains, ranging from character collaborations to miniature versions of food, household items and other random items. The most thrilling part of gachapon is that you don’t know which specific item you’ll receive until you open up the capsule — making it a fun activity in itself. Read more about Gachapon here.

Where To Find Gachapon Capsule Toys in Tokyo

Gacha is found all over Japan, but Akihabara Gachapon Hall, Shinjuku Yodobashi Camera (west exit) and Ikebukuro Sunshine City Gashapon Department Store are some of the best spots in Tokyo for variety.

