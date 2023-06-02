The satisfying cranking of the dial. That’s followed by the surprising ‘pop’ sound when the capsule rolls into the collection tray. And then comes the heightened anticipation as you wait with bated breath for your mystery prize to be revealed. We are, of course, talking about gachapon, Japan’s vending machine-dispensed capsule toys. The simple and affordable thrills still hold a special place in our hearts. If you’re visiting Tokyo or any other big Japanese city, we recommend treating yourself to at least one gacha. Though you’ll certainly want to leave with more.

What Are Gachapon?

Derived from the onomatopoeia “gasha gasha,” which refers to the sound of the machine, the history of gachapon actually dates back to the 1960s. While the concept has gained popularity worldwide, Japan is one of the few countries where gachapon culture has been flourishing for some time. These delightful capsule toys can be found at every turn, from convenience stores to your local supermarkets. Otaku havens like Ikebukuro and Akihabara have entire building floors dedicated to these machines.

One of the defining characteristics of gachapon prizes is their palm-sized dimensions. Despite being teeny-tiny, these treasures are usually crafted with attention to detail using high-grade PVC plastic. The variety of gachapon offerings knows no bounds, limited only by the manufacturer’s imagination and the size of the capsule case itself. Nowadays, there are even such things as low-quality and high-quality gachapon, with some costing as high as ¥1,000.

Each machine usually displays a promotional image illustrating a collection of prizes. It’s not rare that avid collectors will aim to complete a set. Having the range of prizes certainly ignites a sense of anticipation and desire to acquire them all. But keep in mind, it’s not uncommon to encounter the occasional frustration of getting duplicates — the element of unpredictability is part of the excitement after all. So, make sure to gacha responsibly.

Gachapon Prizes: Types and Variations

One of the most popular categories of gachapon prizes revolves around anime and manga figures. These tiny figurines and key rings of beloved characters from popular series allow fans to collect and display their favorite series at home in an affordable way. These days, the most common anime themes are Demon Slayer, Tokyo Revengers and Haikyuu!!, but expansive gachapon centers will also have classic and niche anime gacha available, including items and characters from Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon and Slam Dunk. Even a single series can have a myriad of gacha variations, so there’s truly plenty to go around.

However, not all gachapon feature anime characters. Some have comical animal figures and food-themed prizes. Animal lovers can revel in the charming miniatures of Japanese dogs, for example, each intricately designed to capture the unique characteristics of Shiba, Akita and Shikoku canines. Meanwhile, the life-like nature of food-themed gachapon can even whet the appetite. These collectibles take the form of Japanese food items such as sushi, but you’ll also find iconic snack brands like Calbee.

Kooky but cool in the realm of gachapon are also the fascinating range of mundane household items and miniatures. From tiny rolls of toilet paper to mini newspapers, these whimsical figures make a fun little gift but also invite us to consider finding the beauty in everyday objects. Miniature furniture is also a mainstay, with everyday objects such as lamps and couches taking a portable form. One particularly iconic series is Koppu no Fuchiko (“Fuchiko on the edge of the cup”), which features a simply dressed Japanese woman named Fuchiko in a variety of poses such as stretching, dancing or simply dangling her legs. You’re supposed to keep her on the edge of any cup you have lying around.

Where to Gacha Gacha in Tokyo

While gacha can be found everywhere, Tokyo does have some gacha-centric locations with a wide variety of machines.

First up is the Akihabara Gachapon Hall. It’s a must-visit for semi-casual gacha fans as it houses an impressive array of machines across multiple floors. Not too far, located conveniently inside Tokyo Station is Tokyo Gachapon Street, a great place to pick up some unique gacha before leaving the city for your next destination. On the other side of Tokyo, in Shinjuku, Yodobashi Camera (west exit) is where you’ll find floors upon floors of gacha. Finally, inside Ikebukuro’s Sunshine City is Gashapon Department Store.

Some train stations around Tokyo are famous for their gachapon selection. Two notable examples are JR Ueno Station, where you’ll find everything from anime-branded keychains to mini Kengo Kuma buildings, and inside JR Nihonbashi Station, where there are some seriously luxe gacha to be found.

Gachapon is a beloved part of Japanese pop culture that appeals to people of all ages. With a wide variety of themes available, from popular anime and manga series to animals, food and everyday objects, there is something to suit anyone’s interest or preference. Given their size and affordability, they also make for fantastic gifts to bring home to friends after a trip.