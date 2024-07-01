Tokyo is alive every day of the week. There’s always something to see or do, whether it’s an exhibition, a live music gig, a pop-up shop or a seasonal limited edition item to try. We’ve rounded up some recommendations for the best things to do in Tokyo this July.

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events

Makomanai Fireworks Festival One of Hokkaido's largest fireworks festivals, the fireworks festival in Makomanai, Sapporo city, boasts over 20,000 explosions across its duration. With fireworks commissioned from previous Tokyo Weekender interviewees, Nihonbashi Marutamaya, this is a performance not to be missed. Date & Time Jul 6, 2024・19:50-・Doors open 17:00 Price ¥4,500 Location Makomanai Sekisui Heim Stadium

Tokyo City Pop Fireworks This year, once again, the highest level of fireworks entertainment, with 14,000 shots, will be held at Tokyo Racecourse. A fireworks entertainment show for adults, the theme for this edition is "City Pop." Sounds from the late 1970s to the 1980s will adorn the fireworks entertainment show. Experience a particularly tuneful fireworks display. Date & Time Jul 3, 2024・19:30-・Doors open 17:00 Price ¥7,700 Location Oi Racecourse

Toyota Oiden Festival While the Toyota Oiden Festival is known for its fireworks display, it's actually made up of two parts: the dance performances on Saturday, July 27 and the fireworks on Sunday, July 28. The festival draws crowds from across Japan, as people clamor to experience the breathtaking performance put on by the country's top pyrotechnics crews. Date & Time Jul 27, 2024-Jul 28, 2024・19:00-・Varies daily Price ¥6,000 Location Sengoku Park More Info Tickets are limited

Adachi Fireworks The Adachi Fireworks Festival, held on July 20, is the first of many large-scale fireworks festivals to be held in Tokyo, and known as one of the busiest. Explosions expected: approximately 13,000 fireworks will be launched in just one hour. There will also be a myriad of food and drinks stalls. Date & Time Jul 20, 2024・19:20- Price Free Location Arakawa River More Info Seated tickets sold out

Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is one of the oldest fireworks festivals, with a history stretching back nearly 300 years, to 1732. It originated as an event to help locals pray for loved ones who had died after various tragedies befell the area, like disease and famine. Nowadays, the festival is a wholly positive affair, a competition between various fireworks makers to see who can impress the public the most. Sumidagawa festival is one of the most popular firework festivals in the year, so be aware of crowding when you go and bring a lot of patience with you! Date & Time Jul 27, 2024・19:00-20:30 Price Free Location Sumida River

46th Oki Park Fireworks Festival Oki Park, in Okinawa, is set to host its 46th summer festival, complete with over 10,000 fireworks. The biggest firework festival in Okinawa, it will enchant viewers are invited with thousands of spectacular light blooms; the reflection from the sky onto the sea makes it even more special. There will, of course, be food stall and other beach entertainment as well. Date & Time Jul 13, 2024・20:00-21:00 Price ¥2,500 Location Emerald Beach

Sea of Clouds Splash at Hotel Chinzanso For it's summer program, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo will launch "Sea of Clouds Splash" on July 1 to cool off from the hot Tokyo weather. Started in October 2020, the "Sea of Clouds Splash" combines modern technology with traditional ideas of the large misty gardens. Using high-tech Japanese nozzles, fine water particles of 10 to 20 microns are uniformly generated across the hotel's stunning Japanese garden. Japanese umbrellas are also available for rental in the garden during the summer. Avoid the UV rays while enjoying the sound of wind chimes and the glow of the bamboo lanterns. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 12, 2024・10:10-21:10・The Sea of Clouds emits every hour Price Free Location Hotel Chinzanso

Fuji Rock Festival '24 Japan's largest music festival is back at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, promising a weekend of fun and frivolity with some of the biggest artists around. This years headliners include Awich, Kraftwerk and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Date & Time Jul 26, 2024-Jul 28, 2024・12:00- Price ¥60,000 three-day pass Location Naeba Ski Resort

Summer Breeze: Live Music Event by the Zushi Beach More Than Music hits the beach this summer. Join their special event at Surfers, where you can wine and dine, walk the private beach and enjoy the sunset, all the while listening to incredible live music to set the mood. Sway to the sounds of Shamanz (Latin, reggae, flamenco) and Northern Pelé (soul, rock, roots, and 50s), as well as DJ Luke Hobb s. Date & Time Jul 6, 2024・16:00- Price General Admission ¥5,000 | MTM Members ¥3,000 (sign up for MTM membership) Location surfers

Kawaguchiko Lavender Herb Festival The Kawaguchiko Herb Festival is held during the region's lavender blooming season. Though the magnificent view of Mt. Fuji with a purple expanse of lavender in the foreground is worthy of a visit in and of itself, visitors can also partake in a variety of activities. Enjoy the various tents and craft markets in Oishi Park and Yagisaki Park, including souvenirs from the town of Fuji-Kawaguchiko. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 15, 2024・09:00- Price Free Location Oishi Park

Iriya Morning Glory Festival Dating back to the Edo period, the Iriya Morning Glory Festival (Asagao Matsuri) is held on in early July each year. With over 100 stalls selling stunningly blooming morning glories, you can enjoy the festive summer matsuri while getting the samurai's most beloved decorative plant for your home. Date & Time Jul 6, 2024-Jul 8, 2024・12:00-21:30 Price Free Location Shingenji

Rural Festival Presents Nowhere Camp Tokyo nightlife's beloved Rural festival is back on form as it unveils its next fantastic venue: Nowhere Camp in the mountains of Fukushima Prefecture. Dance and soak in its secluded forest location, enjoying the sounds of underground Japanese dance music performers. Only a small part of the lineup has been revealed yet it is already looking strong. Veteran Phew, Dr Nishimura of Akuma no Numa, and Akiram En and Jane Fitz join forces for an exclusive b2b, the latter playing not once but twice, joined the second time by her partner in life and music, Jade Seattle. Forest Drive West make their first Japanese appearance and Mad Miran returns after appearing in Japan in 2022. Nowhere Camp is known for its mineral-rich onsen waters, making it a fine location for any weary ravers hoping to power up after a hard day and night dancing. Date & Time Jul 12, 2024-Jul 15, 2024・16:00-・start time TBC Price from ¥15,000

Tokyo Live Music and Concerts

AIAIAI & Arturia Free Music Studio DJs and producers rejoice, for AIAIAI & Arturia is partnering to create a temporary, free studio space in the very heart of Tokyo. Book two-hour sessions AIAIAI UNIT-4 Wireless+ and TMA-2 Studio Wireless+

Arturia PolyBrute 12, AstroLab, MiniLab 3 and AudioFuse 16Rig Check the page for further announcements, including workshops very soon. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 7, 2024・12:00-・Time slots consist of 2 hours Price Free Location LOCUL

Anubis: Experience the Abyss Vol. 1 Anubis is an event that aims to showcase multiple exhibits, music genres and collaborations together. They will provide an overall new experience to attendees, more than just simply being a party. The debut event, Anubis: Experience the Abyss Vol. 1, will be held on July 6, 2024 at Or Miyashita Park from 9 p.m. Combining hard techno and hard rock on two separate floors, the event has a fantastic lineup of DJs who are popular in Japan in their respective music scenes, as well as a live art performance. Date & Time Jul 6, 2024・21:00-04:00 Price ¥3,500 Location Or Miyashita Park More Info Dress code: red/black

More Tokyo Music Live: Prog Rock Night In the heart of Shimokitazawa, the hub of Tokyo's live music, More Than Music are hosting a regular "More Tokyo Music" event. Immerse yourself in a vibrant world of music every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm. With carefully curated live performances, each week offers a unique sonic journey that spans genres and captivates all tastes. This week's lineup includes VSQ Sports (math rock) and David Angu (modern folk-pop, indie rock light) Date & Time Jul 3, 2024・19:00-23:00 Price Admission ¥3,500 | Free for MTM Members (sign up for MTM membership) Location Shimokitazawa Breath

"Symposion" at Setagaya Public Theater Up-and-coming director and choreographer Rom Hashimoto has collaborated with Setagaya Public Theater for an art performance with a new set of values. Hashimoto, who is prolific in a wide range of art scenes, has released a new work based on Plato's "The Feast.'' The music will be performed by Miru Shinoda, a member of the band Yahyel, and the performers will include a variety of artists, including musicians and dancers. Date & Time Jul 3, 2024-Jul 7, 2024・19:30-・Performance time varies on day Price General ¥6,500 Location Setagaya Public Theatre Sheepdog Theatre Presents: "The Little Fellow" Sheepdog Theatre is delighted to present the Japanese premiere of Kate Hamill's The Little Fellow. The Little Fellow is based on the real life of Harriette Wilson, a famous courtesan who lived in 19th century London. With an eclectic cast of support characters, this is a production not to be missed. Performance dates are July 3 – 7 at Studio Actre in Nakano, Tokyo. Please be aware that this production includes adult themes, strong language and sexual content that may be triggering or disturbing to some. Audience discretion is advised. Date & Time Jul 3, 2024-Jul 7, 2024・19:00-・Weekend shows are at 13:00 and 18:00 Price ADV ¥4,500 | DOOR ¥5,000 Location Studio Actre Nakano

New Action x Angura Live music and DJ party New Action joins with Japanese underground music-focussed YouTube channel Angura for one spectacular show. Enjoy the riotous rock n' roll of Hasirikomis, the enormous indie pop sound of creator collective Puff, and the grooves of authentic Japanese city pop group Cosmic Mauve. Date & Time Jul 5, 2024・17:30-22:30 Price ¥2500 ADV Location Shinjuku Marz More Info + 1D

J-Wave Inspire Tokyo 2024 Tokyo's premier radio station, J-Wave, returns with its annual culture festival, J-Wave Inspire Tokyo 2024. Artists already confirmed include Hitsujibungaku, Wednesday Campanella and jazz-infused band Nulbarich. In the Yoyogi Park area next to the gymnasium will be a market featuring over 100 stalls, plus a free live space. Date & Time Jul 13, 2024-Jul 15, 2024・14:00- Price ¥12,000 Location Yoyogi 1st Gymnasium

Nintendo Apparel Shop 'The King of Games' Pop-Up Store Editmore, the developer of Nintendo-approved apparel brand The King of Games, will open an exclusive limited-time shop at Shibuya Parco. Shop for Exclusive Nintendo Fashion in Person Editmode apparel is usually only available to purchase online, so this exclusive pop-up shop is a rare opportunity to shop in person. The shop also has an advance sale of new products. Established in 2002 with official licensing from Nintendo, Editmore sells high-quality apparel featuring beloved Nintendo franchises such as Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, and Splatoon. Each piece is meticulously hand-printed by artisans in Kyoto, and echoes the nostalgia of the Famicom and Super Famicom eras. Customers who spend over ¥10,000 (including tax) in the shop will receive a special The King of Games tote bag. The King of Games Pop-Up Event Details Date & Time Jul 3, 2024-Jul 15, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price Location Shibuya PARCO, 5F Pop-Up Space

Nerd Nite Tokyo Every month, Nerd Nite Tokyo gathers some smart speakers and a curious crowd inside a bar and creates something unique. This month, they're moving to a new location close to the center of Tokyo. They'll have two great speakers — Fermata founder Lia Camargo and software engineer Lena Morita — alongside craft beer and cafe food. Date & Time Jul 19, 2024・19:00- Price ¥1000 Location Cafe Port Glasgow

HandMade In Japan Fes 2024 Garnering over 50,000 participants last year, this event showcases around 3,000 creators from across Japan, featuring original works in fashion, interior items, art and handicrafts. The theme for this year's festival is "Summer of Nippon." The atrium will be displaying over 100 fireworks motifs and upcycled works from Japan's famous summer festivals like Aomori Nebuta and Kochi Yosakoi. Other features of this event include around 70 different craft workshops led by traditional artisans and popular creators, live painting, performances by eight notable artists, local handmade sweets, bread and coffee, seasonal treats and more. Date & Time Jul 20, 2024-Jul 21, 2024・11:00-19:00 Price ADV Single Day - ¥1,300 / Two-Day Pass - ¥2,000 Location Tokyo Big Sight More Info Free for elementary school students and younger

New Jeans x Supernatural Pop-Up Global k-pop hit NewJeans will have their very own pop-up store in

Jujutsu Kaisen x Shibuya Hikarie Incident To celebrate the large-scale Enjoy Dishes Based Off Your Favorite Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Decorations and photo spots related to the popular shonen manga and anime will be placed throughout the building along with several photo spots. From August 1, cafes and restaurants on the 6th, 7th and 11th floors will participate in a Jujutsu Kaisen Fair, offering original dishes and novelty items! Expect dishes such as the Yuji Itadori x Choso spicy bibimbap with cheese, the Megumi Fushiguro x Jinji Fushiguro ceviche and tortilla and the Gojo Satoru x Kousaku Mango blue jelly lemonade cocktail. Jujutsu Kaisen x Shibuya Hikarie Incident Event Details and Location Date & Time Jul 6, 2024-Aug 27, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price Free Location Shibuya Hikarie More Info It's free to enter Shibuya Hikarie. Price will depend on food or drink ordered. More Details To celebrate the large-scale Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition , a special "Hikarie Incident" will be held throughout the Shibuya Hikarie building.Decorations and photo spots related to the popular shonen manga and anime will be placed throughout the building along with several photo spots. From August 1, cafes and restaurants on the 6th, 7th and 11th floors will participate in a Jujutsu Kaisen Fair, offering original dishes and novelty items! Expect dishes such as the Yuji Itadori x Choso spicy bibimbap with cheese, the Megumi Fushiguro x Jinji Fushiguro ceviche and tortilla and the Gojo Satoru x Kousaku Mango blue jelly lemonade cocktail. Gurren Lagann vs Kill La Kill Exhibition A Collaboration of Massive Proportions! Gurren Lagann and Kill La Kill The worlds of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill will collide in the form of an art exhibition. A series of original artwork will be on display here as well as audio recordings for the characters Kamina and Matoi Ryuko. What will the recordings be about? It’s apparently a surprise! Make sure to bring your smartphone as well as earphones or headphones so you can listen along. As always, you can also pick up some exclusive exhibition merch, including t-shirts, tote bags and acrylic stands. Gurren Lagann vs Kill La Kill Exhibition Details Date & Time Jul 12, 2024-Jul 29, 2024・11:00-21:00・* No admission 30 minutes before closing. *Closed at 18:00 on the last day Price ¥1,800 including the audio guide Location Ikebukuro PARCO Main Building 7F PARCO FACTORY More Info *Free for elementary school students and younger (must be accompanied by a guardian) More Details The worlds of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill will collide in the form of an art exhibition. A series of original artwork will be on display here as well as audio recordings for the characters Kamina and Matoi Ryuko. What will the recordings be about? It’s apparently a surprise! Make sure to bring your smartphone as well as earphones or headphones so you can listen along. As always, you can also pick up some exclusive exhibition merch, including t-shirts, tote bags and acrylic stands. The First Kaiju No. 8 Collaboration Cafe It’s time to grab your monster pals for the very first Kaiju No. 8 collab cafe! Inspired by the manga created by Naoya Matsumoto, this collaboration will include a variety of funky food to feast on. Savor everything from the Hibbing Kafka masala curry to the White Mina chocolate drink, named after characters from the series. As always, you’ll also be able to score some cool event-only merch at the Kaiju No. 8 cafe. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 23, 2024・10:00- Price Free to reserve. Food and drink sold separately. Location TOKYO PARADE goods&cafe More Details It’s time to grab your monster pals for the very first Kaiju No. 8 collab cafe! Inspired by the manga created by Naoya Matsumoto, this collaboration will include a variety of funky food to feast on. Savor everything from the Hibbing Kafka masala curry to the White Mina chocolate drink, named after characters from the series. As always, you’ll also be able to score some cool event-only merch at the Kaiju No. 8 cafe. Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Senses Exhibition Volleyball x anime fans take note! The Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Sense Exhibition will blow you away. To commemorate 10 years of Haikyuu!, this event is set to wow fans with the rich history behind one of today’s most popular sports anime and manga. More will be revealed soon, but so far, we can be sure to expect lots and lots of exhibition exclusive goods featuring all eight of the competing schools from the series. Date & Time Jul 13, 2024-Aug 4, 2024・10:00-19:00 Price ¥2,000 for adults Location TFT Hall More Details Volleyball x anime fans take note! The Haikyuu! 10th Anniversary: All Sense Exhibition will blow you away. To commemorate 10 years of Haikyuu!, this event is set to wow fans with the rich history behind one of today’s most popular sports anime and manga. More will be revealed soon, but so far, we can be sure to expect lots and lots of exhibition exclusive goods featuring all eight of the competing schools from the series. Jujutsu Kaisen Cafe 2024 This Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration cafe celebrates the second season of this popular anime. A special menu has been crafted and is inspired by memorable scenes and characters from the series such as Geto, Ieiri and Gojo! Some of the dishes you can expect to savor include the "Gojo Red & Blue Chicken Waffle," inspired by Gojo Satoru's curse technique, "Geto Cursed Spirit Orb Soba Galette," topped with a citrusy cursed spirit orb-style jelly, and the "Ieiri Shouko Paella," served with a knife inspired by Ieiri's scalpel. The cafe will also be selling exclusive merchandise featuring brand new illustrations of the main characters dressed up in refreshing summer outfits. You can pick up can badges, keychains, acrylic stands, postcards and more! Date & Time UNTIL Aug 18, 2024・10:00-22:00 Price ¥ 660 Reservation fee Location BOX cafe&space Q Plaza Harajuku store More Info Food and drinks are not included in the reservation fee and must be purchased separately More Details This Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration cafe celebrates the second season of this popular anime. A special menu has been crafted and is inspired by memorable scenes and characters from the series such as Geto, Ieiri and Gojo! Some of the dishes you can expect to savor include the "Gojo Red & Blue Chicken Waffle," inspired by Gojo Satoru's curse technique, "Geto Cursed Spirit Orb Soba Galette," topped with a citrusy cursed spirit orb-style jelly, and the "Ieiri Shouko Paella," served with a knife inspired by Ieiri's scalpel. The cafe will also be selling exclusive merchandise featuring brand new illustrations of the main characters dressed up in refreshing summer outfits. You can pick up can badges, keychains, acrylic stands, postcards and more! Jump Shop 20th Anniversary Event It’s time to celebrate 20 years of excellence in manga with the Jump Shop 20th Festival! This limited-time event will be a manga and anime lovers’ paradise, filled with everything Jump related. The store will be offering pre-sales of extremely rare goods as well as food and drink directly from Cafe Jump’s original menu. One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto are just some of the titles that will be featured there, don’t miss out! Date & Time UNTIL Jul 27, 2024・12:00- Price Free Location Ikebukuro Sunshine City World Import Mart Building 4F Exhibition Hall A More Details It’s time to celebrate 20 years of excellence in manga with the Jump Shop 20th Festival! This limited-time event will be a manga and anime lovers’ paradise, filled with everything Jump related. The store will be offering pre-sales of extremely rare goods as well as food and drink directly from Cafe Jump’s original menu. One Piece, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto are just some of the titles that will be featured there, don’t miss out! Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition Jujutsu Kaisen fans, you don't want to miss this. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition is the first large-scale original art exhibition for the global-hit anime and manga. Expect a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how the manga is created, including original manuscripts and a walkthrough Akutami's own digital drawing techniques. An official shop with a generous offering of merchandise will also be available. Date & Time Jul 6, 2024-Aug 27, 2024・11:00-21:00 Price From ¥2,000 Location Shibuya Hikarie 9F More Details Jujutsu Kaisen fans, you don't want to miss this. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen Exhibition is the first large-scale original art exhibition for the global-hit anime and manga. Expect a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how the manga is created, including original manuscripts and a walkthrough Akutami's own digital drawing techniques. An official shop with a generous offering of merchandise will also be available. Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door into a New Era × Chugai Grace Cafe Japan's most popular mobile game gets a brand new movie and cafe collaboration! At the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door to a New Era x Chugai Grace Cafe event, fans will get to savor food and drinks inspired by the seven key Uma Musume characters from the film. Customers who order from the collaboration menu will also receive a surprise novelty gift! Every ¥3,000 spent on merch will also give you one of seven illustration cards, chosen at random. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 7, 2024・11:10-19:50 Price Location Chugai Grace Cafe More Details Japan's most popular mobile game gets a brand new movie and cafe collaboration! At the Uma Musume: Pretty Derby - Door to a New Era x Chugai Grace Cafe event, fans will get to savor food and drinks inspired by the seven key Uma Musume characters from the film. Customers who order from the collaboration menu will also receive a surprise novelty gift! Every ¥3,000 spent on merch will also give you one of seven illustration cards, chosen at random. One Piece x Keio Plaza Hotel Sweets Buffet Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・15:00-17:30 Price ¥6,000 Location Keio Plaza Hotel More Details Indulge in a girls party sweets buffet themed after the world's most popular anime and manga, One Piece! The buffet will include cute desserts based on female characters from the series such as Nami, Robin, Vivi, Shirahoshi and Rebecca. Expect Vivi's favorite curry potatoes, Robin's flower sandwich, Nami's mandarin orange tart and more. Pokemon Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea A nation-wide "Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea" will allow Pokemon fans from all across Japan to bask in the glow of the Eeveelutions. Menu items are inspired by Eevee and all of its evolved forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glacean and Sylveon. Seven sweet items will represent each element, while savory dishes will take cues from the colors and motifs of the Pokemon. Date & Time Jul 3, 2024-Aug 30, 2024・12:00-19:00 Price From ¥6,000 Location Aoyama St. Grace Cathedral More Details A nation-wide "Eevee Friends Afternoon Tea" will allow Pokemon fans from all across Japan to bask in the glow of the Eeveelutions. Menu items are inspired by Eevee and all of its evolved forms, including Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glacean and Sylveon. Seven sweet items will represent each element, while savory dishes will take cues from the colors and motifs of the Pokemon. Studio Ghibli Tokyo Metro Stamp Rally Track Down Stamps for an Exclusive Studio Ghibli Catbus Sticker Tokyo Metro is collaborating with Studio Ghibli for a fun summer stamp rally in celebration of Ghibli Park and the Ghibli exhibition at Warehouse Terada. From now until July 15, you can collect stamps at five different Tokyo Metro stations. If you collect all five stamps, you will receive an exclusive Catbus sticker from My Neighbor Totoro. You can collect stamps at these stations: Aoyama-itchome Station : Near Exit 1

: Near Exit 1 Monzen-nakacho Station : Near the Monzennakacho intersection ticket gate (Exits 3-6)

: Near the Monzennakacho intersection ticket gate (Exits 3-6) Edogawabashi Station : Near the ticket gate

: Near the ticket gate Ichigaya Station : Near the Ichiyatamachi ticket gate (Exits 5-7)

: Near the Ichiyatamachi ticket gate (Exits 5-7) Todaimae Station: Near the stationmaster office Pick up a stamp rally booklet at these stations or at various other Tokyo Metro stops to participate in the rally. Submit your stamps at Nittereya Shiodome store inside Nippon TV Tower. But you'll want to hurry if you want to win the Catbus sticker, there's a limited quantity for only the first 7,000 participants! Studio Ghibli Tokyo Metro Stamp Rally Event Details Date & Time UNTIL Jul 15, 2024・00:00- Price Free Location Tokyo Metro More Info prize is limited to the first 7000 people who complete the rally More Details Tokyo Metro is collaborating with Studio Ghibli for a fun summer stamp rally in celebration of Ghibli Park and the Ghibli exhibition at Warehouse Terada. From now until July 15, you can collect stamps at five different Tokyo Metro stations. If you collect all five stamps, you will receive an exclusive Catbus sticker from My Neighbor Totoro. You can collect stamps at these stations:Pick up a stamp rally booklet at these stations or at various other Tokyo Metro stops to participate in the rally. Submit your stamps at Nittereya Shiodome store inside Nippon TV Tower. But you'll want to hurry if you want to win the Catbus sticker, there's a limited quantity for only the first 7,000 participants!

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows

Background - Hiro Horikoshi Solo Art Exhibition Inherit Gallery will be hosting a solo exhibition of Hiro Horikoshi's pen-and-ink artwork in Setagaya. Inspired by the power of cities around the world, Horikoshi draws cityscapes using only pens, going straight in without relying on the comfort of sketches or rulers. For Hiro Horikoshi, drawing cities is a way to immerse himself in his own fictional world, unencumbered by anyone else. Born in Tokyo's Bunkyo-ku district in 1984, Horikoshi has been drawing cities ever since his days at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where his drawing of the Domino Sugar Factory drew attention from designers and art professionals. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 7, 2024・13:00-19:00 Price Free Location Inherit Gallery More Details Inherit Gallery will be hosting a solo exhibition of Hiro Horikoshi's pen-and-ink artwork in Setagaya. Inspired by the power of cities around the world, Horikoshi draws cityscapes using only pens, going straight in without relying on the comfort of sketches or rulers. For Hiro Horikoshi, drawing cities is a way to immerse himself in his own fictional world, unencumbered by anyone else. Born in Tokyo's Bunkyo-ku district in 1984, Horikoshi has been drawing cities ever since his days at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, where his drawing of the Domino Sugar Factory drew attention from designers and art professionals.

One's Room Exhibition "One’s Room・おねの部屋" will be held at Datsuijo, an independent-run DIY space in Yanaka, Nippori. It features a collection of works by 20 international artists curated by Li Jingwen (Seibun) and Cleo Verstrepen. Exhibiting artists include Jackson Kaki and Niko Wu. Special events will be hosted every week, including a tattoo workshop on July 13 and a closing party on July 28. Date & Time Jul 12, 2024-Jul 28, 2024・13:00-17:00・Closed Mon, Weds, Thurs Price Free Location Datsuijo More Info Exact location will be provided to those who have made a reservation More Details

Well-Being for Human and Nature Exhibit This immersive media art exhibit questions what a coexistence between humans, nature and technology looks like. Humans x Plants x AR = ?​ Humans x Animals x AI = ?​ Humans x Birds x VR = ?​ Humans x Insects x Drones = ? ...​ Me x Nature x Technology = ??​ In the technological art space of SusHi Tech Square, explore the works of innovative creators and consider how we can better interact with advancing technology and nature. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 23, 2024・11:00-21:00・10:00-19:00 on weekends Price Free Location SusHi Tech Square 1F More Details

Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords Exhibition Returns Seikado Bunko Art Museum is bringing back Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords, a Japanese swords exhibit in their new premises in Marunouchi. The exhibition was a hit in the days when the museum was located in Okamoto, Setagaya city. It brings together nine swords from the museum’s collection that have been designated as national treasures and important cultural assets and provides the ideal introduction to the appreciation of Japanese swords, with a focus on the Kamakura Period. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・10:00-17:00・Closed on Mondays Price ¥1,500 Location Seikado Bunko Art Museum More Details Seikado Bunko Art Museum is bringing back Perfect Guide to Japanese Swords, a Japanese swords exhibit in their new premises in Marunouchi. The exhibition was a hit in the days when the museum was located in Okamoto, Setagaya city. It brings together nine swords from the museum’s collection that have been designated as national treasures and important cultural assets and provides the ideal introduction to the appreciation of Japanese swords, with a focus on the Kamakura Period.

Poul Kjærholm: Timeless Minimalism This exhibition features one of the greatest furniture designers of 20th century Denmark, Poul Kjærholm (1929–1980). Mid-century Scandinavian furniture is often characterized by warm wood tones. The works of Kjærholm, in comparison, stand out due to his preference for combining hard materials such as stone and metal, a choice that was unusual in his time. But the rigid profiles never give off a cold impression; instead, they evoke a subtle tension in the space. Kjærholm’s timeless clean lines and minimalist beauty resonate with Japanese architecture, garnering continued support among Japanese design enthusiasts. The exhibition will showcase a collection primarily curated from the extensive research and chair collection of Professor Noritsugu Oda (an honorary professor at Tokai University). It will be the first of its kind in Japan to exhibit Kjærholm’s most influential works. With the cooperation of Higashikawa Town in Hokkaido, home to the Oda Collection, it will introduce approximately 50 pieces of furniture and related documents. Kjærholm’s design philosophy and refined aesthetics of the furniture will be presented meticulously in an exhibition space designed by spirited architect Tsuyoshi Tane. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 16, 2024・10:00-18:00・ Closed on Wednesdays (Except for September 11) and during August 13-16 Price ¥1,200 Location Panasonic Shiodome Museum of Art More Details This exhibition features one of the greatest furniture designers of 20th century Denmark, Poul Kjærholm (1929–1980). Mid-century Scandinavian furniture is often characterized by warm wood tones. The works of Kjærholm, in comparison, stand out due to his preference for combining hard materials such as stone and metal, a choice that was unusual in his time. But the rigid profiles never give off a cold impression; instead, they evoke a subtle tension in the space. Kjærholm’s timeless clean lines and minimalist beauty resonate with Japanese architecture, garnering continued support among Japanese design enthusiasts. The exhibition will showcase a collection primarily curated from the extensive research and chair collection of Professor Noritsugu Oda (an honorary professor at Tokai University). It will be the first of its kind in Japan to exhibit Kjærholm’s most influential works. With the cooperation of Higashikawa Town in Hokkaido, home to the Oda Collection, it will introduce approximately 50 pieces of furniture and related documents. Kjærholm’s design philosophy and refined aesthetics of the furniture will be presented meticulously in an exhibition space designed by spirited architect Tsuyoshi Tane.

Toulouse-Lautrec, Elegance of the Master of the Belle Époque Exhibition This exhibition introduces about 240 graphic works of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, the famous artist of French fin-de-siècle, from the Firos Collection, one of the finest private collections of Lautrec in the world. The most unique quality of the Firos Collection is its focus on drawings. This exhibition introduces works that help visitors understand the artist and his art, such as lithographs, posters, and illustrations. It also includes magazines and books where Lautrec was involved in creating designs, as well as letters from Lautrec and photos of the artist taken by his peers. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 23, 2024・10:00-18:00・Closed on Mondays and National Holidays Price ¥1,800 Location Sompo Museum of Art More Details This exhibition introduces about 240 graphic works of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, the famous artist of French fin-de-siècle, from the Firos Collection, one of the finest private collections of Lautrec in the world. The most unique quality of the Firos Collection is its focus on drawings. This exhibition introduces works that help visitors understand the artist and his art, such as lithographs, posters, and illustrations. It also includes magazines and books where Lautrec was involved in creating designs, as well as letters from Lautrec and photos of the artist taken by his peers.

'On Double-Dealings, Demos & Discontent' Exhibition The exhibition "On double-dealings, demos & discontent" at Watowa Gallery features works about the notion of protest by the Japanese artist Sacco Fujishima and the Brazilian designer and social activist Pedro Inoue. The exhibition includes works on paper, paintings, sculpture, video installations and a live demonstration on the metaverse, fueled by social media and audience interaction with AI avatars. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 15, 2024・12:00-19:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price Free Location Watowa Gallery / The Box Tokyo More Details The exhibition "On double-dealings, demos & discontent" at Watowa Gallery features works about the notion of protest by the Japanese artist Sacco Fujishima and the Brazilian designer and social activist Pedro Inoue. The exhibition includes works on paper, paintings, sculpture, video installations and a live demonstration on the metaverse, fueled by social media and audience interaction with AI avatars.

Trio: Modern Art Collections from Paris, Tokyo and Osaka The Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo and the Nakanoshima Museum of Art, Osaka have worked together to foster something truly unique. In a collaborative experiment, the three museums, which have cultivated their own distinct cultures, have selected works that share a commonality to showcase as a trio. With 34 trios from a wide range of mediums and backgrounds, the exhibition explores works from a lens of global interconnectedness and surprising similarities. Date & Time UNTIL Aug 25, 2024・10:00-17:00・Open until 20:00 on Fridays and Saturdays Price ¥2,200 Location The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo More Details

Afro Mingei: Theaster Gates Solo Exhibition While Black histories remain relatively little known among the Japanese public, this exhibition demonstrates its growing attention to Black art through the multidimensional practice of Theaster Gates. "Afro-Mingei" will convey the importance of contemporary art that honors craft, ask us to consider questions of race and politics, and celebrate the hybrid possibilities of culture. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 1, 2024・10:00-22:00・Closes at 17:00 on Tuesday except Aug 13 (22:00) | Admission 30 mins before closing Price ¥2000 More Details While Black histories remain relatively little known among the Japanese public, this exhibition demonstrates its growing attention to Black art through the multidimensional practice of Theaster Gates. "Afro-Mingei" will convey the importance of contemporary art that honors craft, ask us to consider questions of race and politics, and celebrate the hybrid possibilities of culture.

Calder: Un Effet du Japonais Exhibition "Calder: Un Effet du Japonais" explores the enduring resonance of the American modernist’s art with Japanese traditions and aesthetics. Curated by Alexander S. C. Rower, President of the Calder Foundation, New York, and organized in collaboration with Pace Gallery, the exhibition will comprise approximately 100 works from the collection of the Calder Foundation that span the 1930s to the 1970s, ranging from the artist’s signature mobiles, stabiles and standing mobiles to his oil paintings and works on paper. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 6, 2024・10:00-18:00・Fri, Sat: 19:00 Price ¥1,500 More Details "Calder: Un Effet du Japonais" explores the enduring resonance of the American modernist’s art with Japanese traditions and aesthetics. Curated by Alexander S. C. Rower, President of the Calder Foundation, New York, and organized in collaboration with Pace Gallery, the exhibition will comprise approximately 100 works from the collection of the Calder Foundation that span the 1930s to the 1970s, ranging from the artist’s signature mobiles, stabiles and standing mobiles to his oil paintings and works on paper.

Rei Naito: come and live - go and live This exhibition was first conceived when Rei Naito encountered the Tokyo National Museum’s collection and architecture. She discovered a human soul that resonated with her own creativity in the clay objects of the Jōmon period. This feeling was born out of prehistoric people’s awe towards nature, in which Naito found “compassion permeating inside and outside of life.” The exhibition spaces, illuminated by natural light, evoke the realms of life and death, as well as the intimate harmony that endured between humans and nature as well as humans and other living beings. Through this exhibition, you're invited to experience the spirituality and creative power that connect us with the people of ancient times. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 23, 2024・09:30-17:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing Price ¥1,500 | University Students ¥1,000 | Free for high school students and under Location Tokyo National Museum More Details This exhibition was first conceived when Rei Naito encountered the Tokyo National Museum’s collection and architecture. She discovered a human soul that resonated with her own creativity in the clay objects of the Jōmon period. This feeling was born out of prehistoric people’s awe towards nature, in which Naito found “compassion permeating inside and outside of life.” The exhibition spaces, illuminated by natural light, evoke the realms of life and death, as well as the intimate harmony that endured between humans and nature as well as humans and other living beings. Through this exhibition, you're invited to experience the spirituality and creative power that connect us with the people of ancient times.

Fragments of the Future: Laboratory of Science and Design Exhibition Design dreams of possible futures in this exhibition directed by engineer Shunji Yamanaka. Based around the theme of a more beautiful, surprising and engaging world, visitors can see prototypes, robots, and materials made by Yamanaka and others collaboratively. Showing what can emerge from combining design and scientific thinking, it asks, what could the materials of the future look like? Date & Time UNTIL Aug 12, 2024・11:00-19:00・Closed on Tuesdays Price ¥1,400 More Details Design dreams of possible futures in this exhibition directed by engineer Shunji Yamanaka. Based around the theme of a more beautiful, surprising and engaging world, visitors can see prototypes, robots, and materials made by Yamanaka and others collaboratively. Showing what can emerge from combining design and scientific thinking, it asks, what could the materials of the future look like?

Traveling Peanuts Exhibition Held at the newly refurbished Snoopy Museum Tokyo, the "Traveling Peanuts" exhibition is showcasing original drawings by Charles M. Schulz that depict Snoopy and the Peanuts gang during their travels. There are more than 40 original comic strips borrowed from the Schulz Museum. "Traveling Peanuts" begins on February 1, when the Snoopy Museum Tokyo reopens after being closed for three weeks. The museum now includes a new Snoopy Wonder Room, featuring various Snoopy goods, and a new light and video presentation in the popular Snoopy Room area, which is known for its approximately 8-meter-long giant statue of Schulz's most famous character. The museum's shop, Brown's Store, meanwhile, has added various items that can't be found anywhere else in the world. Adjacent to the museum is the Peanuts Cafe , which now includes terrace seating and a new grand menu. Date & Time UNTIL Sep 1, 2024・10:00-18:00・Open until 20:00 between February 1 and 4, 19:00 on Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. Closed on February 20. Price Advance Ticket ¥1,800 | On the Day ¥2,000 Location Snoopy Museum Tokyo More Details

Tokyo Afternoon Tea, Food and Drink Events French Summer Terrace BBQ and Free-flow Drinks This summer, The French Kitchen is offering a stylish barbecue course encompassing the full breadth of French cuisine.



It begins with Provençal pissaladière flatbreads and a refined meat platter, in addition to some Perigord duck and walnut salad, olives and feta cheese for a taste of summer in the French countryside. Following all that is an alluring barbecue skewer, or brochette, featuring a wide range of delightfully prepared meats including pork shoulder confit, lemon chicken thigh and beef rump with spice marinade.



All of this can be washed down with some Champagne or sparkling wine . Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・18:00-20:00 Price ¥6,930-¥14,630 Location French Kitchen More Details

Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo Opening Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo, a restaurant specializing in rice bowls and tea , is open ing in Omotesando on June 30. Launched in Redfern, southeast of Sydney, Australia in 2017 , it's a store that attracts lines of customers out side its door s every day.



The menu consists of four simple bowls of rice topped with roast wagyu beef, eel hitsumabushi , pork cutlet and Hainan chicken. These dishes are accompanied by specially selected drinks to match each bowl of rice , including Chinese tea, Taiwanese tea and Australian organic tea . Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Dec 31, 2024・11:30-21:00 Price ¥2,880-¥3,880 Location Juan Bowl & Tea Tokyo More Details

Korilakkuma and Rilakkuma 20th Anniversary Cafe To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Korilakkuma, Rilakkuma's white bear friend, this super kawaii themed cafe will be serving special treats at Box Cafe & Space in Tokyo Solamachi until July 28. The special menu features many items with strawberries, Korilakkuma's favorite fruit, as well as original goods. Advance reservations are accepted and can be made online through the Box Cafe & Space website. Rilakkuma and friends are characters from San-X and made their debut in 2003. Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma were also featured in the hit Netflix stop-motion animation television series Rilakkuma and Kaoru and Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Jul 28, 2024・10:00-21:00 Price ¥790-¥1,890 Location Box Cafe & Space More Info Reservations can be made online More Details To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Korilakkuma, Rilakkuma's white bear friend, this super kawaii themed cafe will be serving special treats at Box Cafe & Space in Tokyo Solamachi until July 28. The special menu features many items with strawberries, Korilakkuma's favorite fruit, as well as original goods. Advance reservations are accepted and can be made online through the Box Cafe & Space website. Rilakkuma and friends are characters from San-X and made their debut in 2003. Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma were also featured in the hit Netflix stop-motion animation television series Rilakkuma and Kaoru and

Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo Rooftop Beer Hall Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo invites you to an extravagant night at their rooftop beer hall, held every evening in July and August. A new DJ will be featured each day of the week, so you'll always have a new, unexpected experience. You can also expect live events, like burlesque and drag shows, providing an enchanting glimpse into Shinjuku nightlife. Enjoy the New York-inspired atmosphere and music while drinking beer from around the world or premium wines from Academie du Vin and Moet Hennessy Diageo. Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo is a 12-minute walk from the south exit of JR Shinjuku Station, or an 8-minute walk from the A4 exit of Tochomae Station on the Toei Oedo Line. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Aug 31, 2024・18:00-23:00 Price ¥3450 per person with one drink and one food item Location L17, Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo More Info Official Instagram: @kimptonshinjukutokyo More Details

Tex-Mex Terrace BBQ at The Oak Door This summer, The Oak Door is serving a barbecue menu filled with Tex-Mex classics. The course features a meaty barbecue platter heaped with enough spiced beef, pork and chicken to satisfy even the hungriest of carnivores. The platter is accompanied by a mouthwatering variety of Tex-Mex classics, including spicy seafood cocktails, cheese quesadillas, chili con carne nachos and a creamy jalapeño salad. Built for sharing with family and friends, this barbecue plan provides the perfect opportunity to relax and reconnect over free-flow drinks on an atmospheric outdoor terrace. Event Details and Location Date & Time UNTIL Sep 30, 2024・18:00-22:00・Served in four timeslots: 18:00 / 18:30 / 20:00 / 20:30 Price ¥7,700-¥9,790 Location The Oak Door More Details

World Class Cocktail Night Palace Hotel Tokyo will hold a one-night-only premium event, "World Class Cocktail Night," featuring two of the world's best bartenders at the Lounge Bar Privé on the sixth floor of the hotel on Wednesday, July 3. This bartending event will feature a dream collaboration between Adrian Michalczyk , who has won the world championship at the global bartending competition Diageo World Class, and Manabu Otake, the seventh chief bartender at the Royal Bar, Palace Hotel Tokyo's main bar. Date & Time Jul 3, 2024・19:00-23:00 Price ¥10,000 Location Lounge Bar Privé More Info Comes with three drink tickets. Extra tickets are ¥3,500 each More Details Palace Hotel Tokyo will hold a one-night-only premium event, "World Class Cocktail Night," featuring two of the world's best bartenders at the Lounge Bar Privé on the sixth floor of the hotel on Wednesday, July 3. This bartending event will feature a dream collaboration between Adrian Michalczyk , who has won the world championship at the global bartending competition Diageo World Class, and Manabu Otake, the seventh chief bartender at the Royal Bar, Palace Hotel Tokyo's main bar.

"The Making of Harry Potter" First Anniversary Afternoon Tea To celebrate the first anniversary of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter, a special themed afternoon tea will be offered at the facility itself. Expect cute sweets and drinks inspired by the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. All customers who order from the limited menu will also receive a unique Sorting Hat postcard. When a photo of the postcard is taken with a camera flash, the house that you have been sorted into will be revealed. Date & Time UNTIL Jul 15, 2024・09:00-20:30 Price ¥7,200 Location Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo More Details To celebrate the first anniversary of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter, a special themed afternoon tea will be offered at the facility itself. Expect cute sweets and drinks inspired by the first film in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. All customers who order from the limited menu will also receive a unique Sorting Hat postcard. When a photo of the postcard is taken with a camera flash, the house that you have been sorted into will be revealed.

