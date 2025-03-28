In a city saturated with incredible museums and galleries, it can be overwhelming to pick just one to check out for the day. Artizon Museum, a world-class institution housing an impressively broad scope of ancient to modern Japanese and Western art, is the ideal choice for art-lovers on the go. The sleek treasure trove captures the unique allure of Tokyo’s prismatic art scene, echoed by its emblematic location: just a 5-minute walk from Tokyo Station, easily accessible from every corner of the metropolis.

Read on to learn about the museum’s thoughtful architectural renovations, permanent collection and current special exhibitions.

A Storied Space That Inspires Community and Immersion

The Artizon Museum was originally established in 1952 as one of the country’s oldest modern art museums, the Bridgestone Museum of Art, by pioneering art collector Shojiro Ishibashi. Ishibashi went to great lengths to preserve Japanese art during the postwar reconstruction period while also building a high-quality collection of Western paintings in Japan — including many Impressionist masterpieces.

In 2020, the Artizon Museum reopened with a name that combines the words “Art” and “Horizon,” encapsulating the founder’s original mission to make art accessible to everyone and connect Japan with the world. The renovated six-story structure, which is double the size of its predecessor, is not only built to withstand earthquakes but also features many thoughtful design elements that encourage interactivity and immersion. The award-winning interior was designed by Tonerico:inc., the firm responsible for the iconic Tsutaya Bookstore in Ginza. Artizon also collaborated with teamLab to build a Digital Collection Wall, an interactive digital display that allows visitors to explore the Ishibashi Foundation’s art collection, including rare pieces that are not frequently displayed.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows surround the museum’s first and second floors, creating a beautifully lit open space woven seamlessly into the city’s fabric. A café on the ground floor offers everything from elegant light refreshments to French-Italian inspired course meals, decorated with stunning Venetian glassware by Ettore Sottsass and works by Shiro Kuramata, one of Japan’s most renowned interior designers. His famous chairs can be found around the museum. The exhibition spaces located on the upper floors maximize viewers’ immersion through cutting-edge, highly customized lighting systems and display cases. The fifth floor features an open glass atrium that overlooks the exhibition area below, crafting a sense of continuity and spaciousness.

Collection Highlights: Spanning Centuries and Regions

Building upon Shojiro Ishibashi’s extensive collection, the Ishibashi Foundation provides Artizon Museum with approximately 3,000 artworks, and the collection continues to grow every year. What makes the museum unique among Tokyo’s many institutions is the sheer breadth and scope of its permanent collection — it spans ancient Greek and Roman art, Japanese early modern art, European Impressionism, Western-style Japanese painting, Abstract painting and much more.

From this month to September 21, the museum is introducing collection highlights in the fourth floor exhibition room. Some unmissable masterpieces on view include Alfred Sisley’s “June Morning in Saint-Mammès” (1884), Claude Monet’s “Water Lilies” (1907) and Harue Koga’s “Birdcage” (1929).

The Artistic Collaboration of Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp

On display from March 1 to June 1, alongside the Collection Highlights Exhibition, are works from Sophie Taeuber-Arp and Jean Arp. Sophie Taeuber-Arp (1889-1943), hailing from Switzerland, was known for her deep understanding of color theory and geometric abstraction, which translated to her unique paintings. Her husband, Jean Arp (1886-1966) was part of the German expressionist collective Der Blaue Reiter (the Blue Rider), led by artists like Wassily Kandinsky, Gabiele Münter and Franz Marc. Known for an aesthetic that blends surrealism and abstraction, Arp also contributed to the Dada movement and created many collages, carvings and sculptures as well. The exhibition will explore each artist’s oeuvre, their collaborative endeavors and influences on each other.

Inosuke Hazama: Introducing Matisse to Japan

Another exhibition to look out for is “Hazama Inosuke.” Much like museum founder Shojiro Ishibashi, Inosuke Hazama was a pioneering ambassador of Western art in Japan, introducing the works of Courbet and van Gogh as an editor and translator. Most notably, he played an instrumental role in realizing Japan’s first exhibition of Matisse in 1951 — Hazama had studied under Matisse from the 1920s. As a creative himself, Hazama was known for his paintings and ceramic work. The retrospective will display Hazama’s body of work for the first time in Tokyo, including 83 oil paintings, prints and porcelain works. Seventeen pieces from the museum’s Western painting collection associated with Hazama will also be on view.

A Treat for the Senses: Dining at Artizon Museum

After admiring the masterpieces on display, head to the Museum Café, which serves refreshments, upscale lunch and dinner courses and even afternoon tea sets (reservation needed). Offering French-Italian inspired fares, the space offers dishes both tasty and aesthetically pleasing — the chefs’ attention to visual details mirrors the stylish ambiance of the museum interior. The café also prides itself on highlighting ingredients unique to Japan, such as rice from Niigata Prefecture, bamboo shoot and seasonal fish. A vegan menu is also available.

More Info

Artizon Museum

1-7-2 Kyobashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0031

Open 10:00-18:00, Fridays until 20:00 (Except national holidays)

Closed Mondays (or following weekday when a national holiday falls on a Monday, exhibitions renewal periods, New Year holidays)

How To Get Here

Artizon Museum is located a 5-minute walk away from JR Tokyo Station (Yaesu Central Exit), Ginza Line Kyobashi Station (Exits 6 and 7) and Nihombashi Station (Exit B1).