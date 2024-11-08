As the yen weakens for the umpteenth time, inbound tourists in Tokyo are more motivated than ever to purchase unique pieces for their fall and winter wardrobe. In particular, they have been on the lookout for luxury goods in the city’s popular shopping districts. While excited shoppers have been strolling down Omotesando and marveling at the incredible market prices of brand-new designer bags as of late, Tokyo has always been a true haven for lovers of vintage and archival pieces.

Whether you are on the hunt for a Louis Vuitton bucket bag from the early 2000s, a beautifully worn Balenciaga City, or a sequined Fendi Baguette à la Carrie Bradshaw, Tokyo has it all. Even in a random Book Off store, there is a chance you will find a Coach or Burberry bag in great condition.

Japanese cultural attitudes toward designer bags should also encourage you to explore the city’s vintage scene. There is a real appreciation for fine craftsmanship and consumers generally tend to treat their luxury pieces with care, resulting in an abundance of mint-condition bags at fair prices. At the dealership level, second-hand luxury boutiques and stores in Japan are famously meticulous when it comes to authentication processes and quality assurance. Interested buyers can, therefore, approach products with a sense of trust.

Although we can acquire these well-maintained pieces from across the globe in today’s fashion resale landscape, there is still something thrilling about discovering a rare gem in-store. Read on to explore the city’s map of treasure troves.

Best Vintage Boutiques for Designer Bags

Amore Vintage

Amore Vintage is arguably the most well-known name for vintage luxury bags in Tokyo right now. Its clientele consists of celebrities from all over the world, including Blackpink’s Jennie Kim, Bella Hadid, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Among its branches, the Omotesando location is its most visited, specializing in unique vintage Chanel bags, including the classic double flap and the 1990s red velvet top handle. Even if you are not on the hunt for a specific item, the museum-like structure and Barbie dreamhouse aesthetic of the store makes it worth browsing for inspiration.

Only a two-minute walk away, Amore Aoyama features a more diverse collection of luxury bags. Some coveted pieces here include: the Louis Vuitton Blue Monogram Denim series, Hermes Birkin bags and various iterations of embroidered Fendi Baguettes. With its famous patrons and popularity on social media, these stores can get quite crowded. If you want to avoid a long line, the Omotesando and Aoyama locations both offer store reservations for free.

Vintage Qoo

Vintage Qoo Tokyo is another well-known store in Omotesando for vintage luxury bags and other designer goods. Since the early 2010s, Vintage Qoo has promoted the value of vintage Chanel bags. After a major renovation and reopening in February 2023, the store expanded further this year in March. It now features three floors of over 6,000 vintage items.

The newest basement level has an amusement park concept with a pink merry-go-round of Chanel bags at the room’s center. Aside from its large Chanel collection, the shop carries recent and archival pieces from Bottega Veneta, Celine, Dior, Loewe and much more. Like Amore, Vintage Qoo is frequented by international celebrities like Lily Collins and Victoria Beckham. It also has a location in Shinsaibashi, Osaka.

Hedy

Hedy, a smaller boutique located in the Brooklyn-like neighborhood of Daikanyama, specializes in second-hand designer handbags. Its minimalist interior displays a variety of mostly neutral-toned bags and accessories. If you are on the hunt for a simple but high-quality everyday bag, check the store’s selection of Stella McCartney Falabella tote bags, Fendi Zucca Baguettes, Prada Re-Nylons and more.

Hedy also has branches in Osaka and Fukuoka.

Atlantis Vintage Tokyo

With a legacy spanning over two decades, Atlantis Vintage Tokyo showcases a curated collection of both new and pre-owned designer handbags sourced from local markets. The team is made up of specialists who can assist you in English as well as Japanese. There are three locations in Tokyo: Koenji, Ginza, and Hiroo. Each store has its own specialty. You can book a private shopping appointment on Instagram with an expert for free in Koenji if you are on the hunt for a statement bag.

The Ginza store carries mostly men’s luxury apparel and Chrome Hearts jewelry. There’s then the third location, in the peaceful expat neighborhood of Hiroo, which offers women’s luxury bags, apparel and jewelry. The shop features several Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags in great condition.

Casanova Vintage Ginza

Located in the shopping hub of Ginza, the newest Casanova Vintage store has a sleek, streetwear-inspired aesthetic. Unique Louis Vuitton duffles, Goyard totes and Chanel Flaps line the floor-to-ceiling shelves like art pieces. The store also displays actual art pieces, such as this 2009 Takashi Murakami flower ball.

Casanova’s other locations — its main store and an annex — are both between Harajuku and Omotesando. See the store’s website for an extensive list of famous customers, including Pharrell Williams, Kim Kardashian and G-Dragon.

Allu

With branches in Omotesando and Ginza, Allu is renowned among travelers and locals alike for its high quality and wide selection. Specifically, the four-story Ginza flagship store features widely coveted Hermès Birkins in various leather finishes and colors. A lot of pieces at Allu are in mint condition or even brand-new, which can be reflected in the prices.

In late October, Allu will open its largest branch near Shinjuku Station. It is also worth noting that there are two Allu locations in Shinsaibashi, Osaka: the main store, and the annex. Both the Ginza and Shinsaibashi stores also have floors dedicated to luxury watches.

Brand Collect

Brand Collect features both domestic and international designers, such as Yohji Yamamoto, Comme des Garçons, Saint Laurent and Gucci. The Shibuya and Omotesando locations are most well-known for Luxury bags. The Omotesando stores lean toward more demure styles, like Lady Dior bags, Miu Miu Wander Hobos, and Hermès Kelly bags.

The Shibuya store features sleeker, trendier styles such as Balenciaga’s Le Cagole series and Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche collection. If you are in the area, the Hiroo and Azabujuban locations also carry a solid collection of trendy pieces.

Best Second-Hand Chain Stores for Designer Bags

Book Off

Most people have heard of Book Off, as it is Japan’s largest second-hand chain store. Among the many categories of items they sell is affordable luxury bags. These may not be as pristine in condition or as carefully curated as items at aforementioned boutiques, but they are much cheaper. Depending on your luck, you may just stumble across a rare gem. There are obviously many Book Off locations within Tokyo, but head to the Book Off Super Bazaar in Saitama for a much larger, more affordable selection of luxury goods. It is only a 50 minute train ride away from Shinjuku Station, and not as well-trodden. Book Off Super Bazaar is ideal for those who may even prefer or seek well-worn leather bags, and anyone who is looking to spend a day browsing.

Brand Off and Komehyo

Unlike the all-encompassing Book Off, Brand Off and Komehyo focus specifically on second-hand luxury goods. Brand Off’s Main Store in Ginza is the most famous, with the third floor being dedicated just to Hermès Birkin and Kelly bags. Depending on where you are traveling to or located, check out this list of locations across Japan and even overseas. Similarly, Komehyo specializes in pre-owned luxury. The flagship store is in Nagoya, Aichi, but there are many locations you can visit in Tokyo.

Daikokuya

Founded in 1947, Daikokuya has a longstanding presence and reputation across Japan as a second-hand seller and pawnshop with competitive pricing. The flagship store is in Shinjuku, and there are many other branches at major stations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ginza, Roppongi, Azabujuban, Ikebukuro, Ueno, and Machida. Their website lists all locations.

Honorable Mentions

2nd Street, Ragtag and Kindal locations in Tokyo and beyond also carry a great supply of designer bags, in addition to clothing and accessories. It may be more difficult to find a specific item at physical stores of these chains, as they are usually more focused on apparel.

Other Sources for Vintage Designer Bags

Oi Racecourse Flea Market (Tokyo City Flea Market)

If you are really in the mood to hunt, head to Tokyo’s biggest flea market. Almost every weekend, some 250~300 vendors selling everything from digital cameras to home decor gather at the parking lot of Oi Racecourse (Tokyo City Keiba). The market usually runs from 9:00AM to 2:30PM, and you can get there via the Keikyu Main Line or Tokyo Monorail. If you are lucky, you may be able to spot vendors with second-hand bags from brands like Coach, Burberry, Fendi, and even Balenciaga. Of course, keep in mind that the authenticity of these bags cannot be guaranteed. But if you have a discerning eye for real versus faux designer goods, or just want to have fun filtering through miscellaneous items for a few hours, this market is a perfect place to shop. You will also be able to find food trucks onsite if you get hungry.

Online Sources

Almost every boutique and chain store mentioned have online stores, where you can easily search for a specific item you may be looking for. You can also check Yahoo! Japan Auctions for good deals, with the caveat that you cannot be completely certain about the item’s authenticity and condition. If the seller has a good reputation on the site with multiple clear pictures of the item in the listing, you will most likely be fine with the purchase. Sites like Rakuten, Mercari, and eBay Japan can also be sources for finding specific items at discounted prices. Try to compare availability and prices between platforms to be sure you are getting the best deal possible at any given time.

