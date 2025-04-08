At around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a 37-year-old nurse working at a hospital in Shimada city allegedly had her arm scratched and was kicked multiple times by a patient, causing minor injuries. The patient identified herself as Ryoko Hirosue, 44, a prominent Japanese actress and singer, who is best known for her roles in the Luc Besson-produced French action-comedy, Wasabi, and the Academy Award-winning Japanese film, Departures. She was arrested at the scene on suspicion of inflicting injury on the nurse.



Ryoko Hirosue Hospitalized After Traffic Accident

Hirosue had been transported to the hospital in Shizuoka Prefecture at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday. She was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a trailer truck on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Kakegawa city. Suffering unspecified injuries in the accident, she was taken to the hospital in Shimada. Her manager was believed to be in the car with her. It is not yet known why she attacked the nurse. The incident occurred while she was waiting for treatment.

On Tuesday morning, Hirosue’s agency confirmed that it was her involved in the incident after she went into a state of panic. “We sincerely apologize to the victim and all those involved for the inconvenience and concern we have caused,” read the statement. “As the case is currently under investigation, we will refrain from releasing details. But, for the time being, Hirosue will refrain from all entertainment activities. We would like to apologize again to all those involved and to the fans who support us on a daily basis for the inconvenience and concern we have caused.”

Hirosue’s Extramarital Affair

The popular actress also made headlines in 2023 when Shukan Bunshun reported that she was having an extramarital affair with married Michelin star chef Shusaku Toba. The pair had been spotted entering the Cerulean Tower Tokyo Hotel together. After initially denying the affair, Hirosue later admitted that it was true via her official social media account. Just over a month after the story broke, her agency announced that she and her husband, Jun Izutsu, had divorced.

Related Posts