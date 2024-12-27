For our last List of 7 for this year, we are looking back at Japan’s headline makers in 2024.

1. Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara

Shohei Ohtani, who joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a 10-year deal worth $700m at the end of last year, has hardly been out of the news in 2024. In February, he shocked fans by announcing via Instagram that he was married. After two weeks of online speculation, it was revealed that his new wife was Mami Tanaka, a former basketball player for Fujitsu Red Wave.

On March 20, Ohtani contributed two runs and an RBI in his first game for the Dodgers. His debut, however, was overshadowed by the actions of his interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara. News about Mizuhara’s gambling debts broke a day after the opening MLB game of the season. He reportedly stole more than $17 million from Ohtani, while also impersonating him over the phone to banks more than 20 times.

Mizuhara was charged by the US government with bank fraud and tax evasion, which carries a maximum sentence of 33 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 25, 2025. Ohtani, meanwhile, who allegedly had no knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling debts, continued to shine for the Dodgers.

He made history in September, becoming the first player in MLB history to post a 50-50 (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) season. The following month, Ohtani and compatriot Yoshinobu Yamamoto were celebrating as the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the World Series. In November, Ohtani was named the National League’s MVP. He became only the second player in MLB history to win the award in two leagues.

2. Fumio Kishida

It’s been a difficult year for Fumio Kishida. He began 2024 as prime minister with the aim of restoring the public’s faith in politics after revelations about his party’s slush fund scandal came to light at the end of 2023. It involved close to ¥600 million and led to the indictment of 10 LDP lawmakers and their aides in January. They were accused of violating Japan’s Political Funds Control Law

That same month, Kishida announced that his faction, Kochikai, would be disbanding. While several other factions soon followed suit, it was a decision that threw the LDP into turmoil as the prime minister failed to inform top executives, such as Taro Aso and Toshimitsu Motegi of his plan. The former refused to disband his faction.

Mainichi Shimbun in February, the support rate for his Cabinet plunged to a record low of 14%. In April, Jiji Press displayed his approval rating at 16.6%, the lowest tabulated for him from the Japanese news agency. Kishida’s attempts to reform the party failed to convince the public. According to a poll conducted by thein February, the support rate for his Cabinet plunged to a record low of 14%. In April, Jiji Press displayed his approval rating at 16.6%, the lowest tabulated for him from the Japanese news agency.

As well as the slush fund scandal, Kishida also faced public discontent due to rising living costs and wage stagnation. Calls for a change of leadership within the party continued to grow, and in August the prime minister announced that he would be stepping down the following month, saying that it was “necessary to show the people that the Liberal Democratic Party will change.”