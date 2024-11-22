In this week’s news roundup we congratulate Shohei Ohtani on his third Major League Baseball MVP award. The Japan men’s national soccer team edge closer to the World Cup with a comfortable 3-1 win over China. Motohiko Saito is reelected as Hyogo governor despite accusations of bullying and corruption. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is criticized for scoffing down a rice ball and chewing it with his mouth open. The trial of Australian grandmother, Donna Nelson, begins at Chiba District Court. And the Saudi National Orchestra and Choir arrive in Tokyo for their first ever concert in Japan.

Shohei Ohtani Wins Third MVP Award

As expected, Shohei Ohtani was named the National League’s (NL) MVP on Thursday night. All 30 voters named him their first choice. It’s the third time in four years he has received the award. Each time, the decision has been a unanimous one. Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history to win the award in two leagues. The first was Frank Robinson, who was named the NL MVP when he played for the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and the American League (AL) MVP following his Triple Crown-winning season with the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.

It’s been yet another eventful and record-breaking season for Ohtani following his big-money move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In March, he discovered his interpreter and friend, Ippei Mizuhara, had been stealing from him to pay off gambling debts. Six months later, he became the first member of MLB’s 50-50 club (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season). The following month, the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to secure their second World Series in five years. Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge was the unanimous choice for the AL MVP award.

Japan Defeat China To Edge Closer to 2026 World Cup

In other sports news, Japan’s men’s soccer team followed up their 4-0 victory over Indonesia last Friday with a straightforward 3-1 win away at China on Tuesday. It means that if they beat Bahrain next March, they’ll become the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Headed goals from Koki Ogawa and Ko Itakura gave Hajime Moriyasu’s side a 2-0 lead at half-time. Lin Liangming pulled one back for the home team after the break, but Ogawa’s second of the game soon after restored the Samurai Blue’s two-goal advantage.

Japan were playing their first senior international in China for nine years and home fans attempted to create an intimidating atmosphere by loudly booing the Japanese national anthem prior to kickoff. The game was then briefly halted after around 30 minutes when a spectator invaded the pitch. On his back, the words “Rise of national football” were written in Chinese characters. He also had the words, “Born like ants with lofty aspirations,” on his T-shirt. Outside the stadium, police forced a man to remove his Japan jersey after Chinese fans tried to attack him.

Motohiko Saito Reelected as Hyogo Governor Despite Bullying Accusations

In September, the Hyogo prefectural assembly unanimously passed a no-confidence motion against Governor Motohiko Saito due to accusations of bullying and corruption. Saito was subsequently forced to resign from his post, but soon after announced that he would be seeking reelection. On Sunday, that election took place. Saito came out on top, despite political parties and many of Hyogo’s mayors turning against him. Without their support, he turned to social media, vowing to continue to invest in younger generations, while also tackling rising prices.

Saito secured 45.2% of the votes ahead of former Amagasaki Mayor Kazumi Inamura, who received 39.6%. Television presenter Takayuki Shimizu finished third with 10.5%. There were four other candidates, including Takashi Tachibana, the founder and leader of the NHK Party. After the victory, Saito addressed his supporters at his election campaign office. “I will do my best with gratitude and humility in mind,” he said. “I will run the prefectural government with an all-Hyogo approach.” The 47-year-old must also attempt to recover public trust and restore relations with assembly members.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Slammed for His Dining Manners

Last week, Japan’s new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba made headlines for sleeping during an extraordinary parliamentary session. This week, it was his dining manners that caused a stir among Japanese netizens. A video posted on Monday, that garnered more than 22 million views before being taken down, showed the PM scoffing down a rice ball in one go, leaving his mouth open as he chewed. Unsurprisingly, the social media site X was soon flooded with comments, with one user stating that, “Even a hippopotamus would eat a little more neatly.”

His behavior in Peru at the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) also caused quite a stir with Japanese Netizens. He was criticized for displaying bad manners as he failed to stand up to greet leaders such as Canada’s Justin Trudeau and Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim. Footage showed him checking his phone as they approached. As he noticed them, he shook their hands, but remained seated. Another clip from the summit that seemed to annoy people was of Ishiba sitting with his arms crossed while watching a dance at the welcome ceremony.

Love Scam or Drug Smuggling? Australian Grandmother on Trial in Tokyo

The trial of Donna Nelson, 58, a grandmother from Perth, Australia, began at Chiba District Court on Monday. In January last year, she was arrested at Narita International Airport after customs officials discovered approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in her suitcase. Nelson’s defense team claims she was the victim of a love scam. A Nigerian man, known only as “Kelly,” who she says she was considering marrying, allegedly asked her to pick up the suitcase in Laos and bring it to Japan where he was due to meet her. He never turned up.

“I had no knowledge there was methamphetamine in the luggage. I am innocent,” Nelson told the court while holding back tears. “She thought she was coming to Japan for her love story,” said her daughter Kristal Hilaire outside court. Nelson’s legal team claims she was mistranslated after her arrest. She reportedly told officers she asked about the size of the suitcase, which was translated to being about the contents of the bag. She also allegedly told Kelly she was “horny,” which was translated to “anxious.”

Marvels of Saudi Orchestra Set for First Concert in Japan

The Saudi National Orchestra and Choir arrived in Japan this week ahead of their first-ever performance in Asia tonight at the Tokyo Opera City Concert Hall. The concert is part of their world tour, following successful performances in Paris, Mexico City, New York and London. Founded in 2019, the Saudi National Orchestra represents a significant cultural transformation in Saudi Arabia, which, for many years, placed restrictions on public music performances. As part of the “Vision 2030” reform plan, the nation has embraced music, literature, cinema and other cultural advancements.

“In just seven years, Saudi musicians have gathered instruments, trained and refined their music, developing their own identity. This performance is a testament to their ambition and excitement as they present their music to the world,” said orchestra conductor Hiroshi Yoshida, who led the first-ever orchestral concert in Saudi Arabia in 2017, at a press conference on Wednesday. Paul Pacifico, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission, added, “Marvels of Saudi Orchestra is more than a concert — it is a testament to what unites us rather than divides us, inspiring future generations of artists in both nations.”

Related Posts