In this week’s news roundup, we report on the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series victory, which led to big celebrations in Japan. North Korea launches its longest ever intercontinental ballistic missile. The LDP loses its majority in parliament following Sunday’s general election. A record-breaking 73 women are elected to Japan’s Lower House. And Mount Fuji is still without snow.

A Huge Number of Fans Gather in Japan To Watch the Dodgers’ World Series Triumph

It was a dramatic night at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from 5-0 down to defeat the New York Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to secure their second World Series triumph in five years. Unsurprisingly, the celebrations in LA were wild, with fires lit in the streets. Half the world away in Japan, things were slightly calmer, though there was still a lot of excitement and pride as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto became world champions. Fans gathered around the edge of the Ginza shopping area and single-sheet, special newspaper editions were handed out.

The victory capped a remarkable season for Ohtani, who became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single campaign. He is now a shoo-in for the National League’s MVP award. As for Yamamoto, he is now the first player to win a World Series, World Baseball Classic and an Olympic gold medal. On the domestic front, Yokohama DeNa Baystars are one game away from their first Japan Series triumph in 26 years. They’ve come back strongly after losing the first two games. They currently lead the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks 3-2 going into Game 6.

North Korea Launches Longest Ever ICBM

For the first time since December 2023, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. According to Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, the flight lasted 86 minutes, the longest of the ballistic missiles the North has ever launched. He added that it traveled a distance of around 1,000 kilometers with a record altitude of over 7,000 kilometers. Speaking at a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that the North Korean missile could potentially fly more than 15,000 kilometers and was, therefore, capable of reaching the US mainland, if launched on a normal trajectory.