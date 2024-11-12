In an extraordinary parliamentary session on Monday afternoon, Shigeru Ishiba survived a runoff vote to remain in his post as prime minister. In the first round of voting in the Lower House, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) garnered 221 votes, 70 ahead of Yoshihiko Noda of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ). It subsequently went to the first runoff in the chamber for three decades. Ishiba once again received 221 votes, which was enough to get him elected. However, while waiting for the vote count, video footage appeared to show him sleeping.

Video of Ishiba Sleeping Garners More Than 18 Million Views

It soon went viral on social media. One of the videos of him dozing off shared on X has, at the time of writing, garnered more than 18 million views. Another has over 15 million. At a press conference later in the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi was questioned about Ishiba’s health. “The prime minister has been extremely busy working until late into the night, and I understand that he had a cold today and was taking cold medicine,” he said. Hayashi added that aside from the cold, “there are no problems with his health.”

Yuichiro Tamaki Also Caught Napping

Another video shared on X appeared to show Yuichiro Tamaki also briefly enjoying some shut-eye. It had been an eventful day for the head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), following revelations about an extramarital affair he’s allegedly been having with Miyuki Koizumi, a former gravure idol who serves as a tourism ambassador for Takamatsu city in Kagawa Prefecture. In a hastily arranged press conference, Tamaki admitted the contents of the story, which appeared on the tabloid website Smart Flash, were “largely true.” While there has reportedly been no call for his resignation from the party, Takamatsu city is allegedly considering removing Koizumi from her role as tourism ambassador.

