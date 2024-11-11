The Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned en masse on Monday morning ahead of a vote in parliament to select the country’s leader. The vote is likely to go to a runoff, which is almost certain to be won by Ishiba ahead of opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) leader Yoshihiko Noda. The big story this morning, though, wasn’t about the leaders of Japan’s first and second parties, but rather its third. Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People (DPFP), admitted to an extramarital affair at a hastily arranged press conference earlier today.

‘You Can’t Protect the Country if You Can’t Protect the Person Closest to You’

The admission came shortly after the tabloid website Smart Flash ran a story about the 55-year-old politician enjoying some drinks at a Shinjuku wine bar with a model, 16 years his junior. The article included a picture of Tamaki leaving the establishment in a gray hoodie. The woman reportedly left 20 minutes later.

“The contents of the report are largely true,” said Tamaki. “I would like to offer my sincere apologies not only to my family but also to the many people across the country who had high expectations for me.” He added, “My wife had told me, ‘You can’t protect the country if you can’t protect the person closest to you.’ I will etch those words in my mind once again, reflect on my actions and do my best to work in a way that is in the best interests of the country and to realize policies.”

Who Is Yuichiro Tamaki?

Born in Kagawa Prefecture, Tamaki graduated from the Faculty of Law at the University of Tokyo before obtaining an MPA from the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He first ran in a general election in 2005 for the Democratic Party of Japan. In 2017, he was named leader of the Party of Hope, which was founded earlier that year by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. The following year, it merged with the Democratic Party to form the DPFP.

At last month’s election, the DPFP achieved significant gains, holding 28 seats. The press referred to Tamaki as the “Kingmaker” as his party had suddenly become important in determining the balance of power. He opted against joining a coalition government, but indicated his party would cooperate with the LDP on certain policies. The revelation about his extramarital affair, however, means his future as leader of the DPFP is in doubt. His fate is now in the hands of his colleagues.

