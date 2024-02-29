Japan’s most famous sportsman and one of the world’s greatest baseball players, Shohei Ohtani, has tied the knot. He revealed the news via an announcement on his Instagram earlier today.

Shohei Ohtani Shocks Fans with Sudden Announcement

His latest announcement comes as a surprise to many. Ohtani’s message (originally in Japanese) states:

“Thank you, as always, for your warm support. The season is fast approaching, so I’d like to announce that I’ve got married.

With a new team and a new environment, the two of us (and dog!) will take this strength and support each other, as well as our fans. I’m sure that there are a lot of questions but I’d love it if you can continue to support us. My partner is Japanese, and we’ll be taking interviews tomorrow so I appreciate your understanding in giving both our families peace at this time. Thank you.”

Within an hour of posting, Ohtani’s announcement received nearly 1 million likes and nearly 30,000 well-wishes from his followers.

The Career of Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani began his career in 2012, joining Japan’s professional baseball league, Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) as a member of Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. He became a household name in 2017, when he moved to the US to play in Major League Baseball, joining the Los Angeles Angels and subsequently earning accolade after accolade. After remaining with the Angels for nearly seven years, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in December last year.

Known for his near-unrivaled prowess on the pitch, being both an outfielder (batter) and a pitcher, he truly is a man who can do it all on the field. When it comes to his private life, Ohtani is famously very secretive, preferring to focus on his sporting over tabloid gossip. We know that he’s famously a dog lover, after introducing his dog Dekopin in 2023’s America League MVP award. He has also drawn praise for his humility and the occasional good deed.

