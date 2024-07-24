Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which takes place in Feudal Japan at the end of the Sengoku period, is already one of the most controversial games of 2024, and it’s not even being released until November 15. The reason for the controversy is the lead male character, Yasuke.

Described as the first Black samurai, he was a real historical figure who served under Oda Nobunaga. His status as a samurai, however, has been called into question by many and there has been a backlash against Thomas Lockley, who co-authored the world’s first book about Yasuke.

Last month, a petition was launched on Change.org by Toru Shimizu pushing for the French video game publisher to halt the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows due to a “serious lack of historical accuracy and cultural respect.” It has garnered close to 100,000 signatures.

Ubisoft Defends Use of Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

On Tuesday, Ubisoft responded to these concerns by sending out a four-page message to its “Japanese community” on X. “We have put a significant effort into ensuring an immersive and respectful representation of Feudal Japan,” reads the statement at the start of the second page.

“However, our intention has never been to present any of our Assassin’s Creed games, including Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as factual representations of history or historical characters. Instead, we aim to spark curiosity and encourage players to explore and learn more about the historical settings we get inspired by.”

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows is, first and foremost, designed to be an entertaining video game that tells a compelling, historical fiction set in Feudal Japan.”

“Our team extensively collaborated with external consultants, historians, researchers, and internal teams at Ubisoft Japan to inform our creative choices.”

Mixed Reaction to Ubisoft’s Statement

The message, which was posted in English and Japanese, garnered a mixed reaction. “While I understand that the work is fictional, I’m upset by the apparent disregard for Japanese culture and tradition that’s evident in parts of it. It’s offensive to any person to have their culture depicted inaccurately, regardless of nationality,” wrote one user.

“DEI propaganda at its finest. Tell us more about how everyone else is wrong but you,” wrote another.

Others, though, feel the criticism has been over the top. “Please don’t cater to the trolls or cry babies,” tweeted one person. “These games are an entertaining fictional escape. Always have been. Can’t wait to play it!”

Another replied with, “It’s a shame that y’all even had to make this statement. Unfortunately that part of the internet is not going to back down, and will continue to be upset and grift to their various audiences about ‘historical accuracy.'”

Japanese Historian Claims Yasuke Was a Samurai

On the weekend, Japanese historian Yu Hirayama, who has written several books on the Sengoku period, weighed in on the subject matter via X. He claimed there was “no doubt” that Yasuke was a samurai as Nobunaga gave him a stipend, residence and a sword. Some, however, argued that he couldn’t have been a samurai as he didn’t receive a surname. The debate will, no doubt, go on.

Related Posts