Located on the southern tip of Chiba Prefecture, extending along the Boso Peninsula, Awa is easily accessible by train and car from Tokyo, making it a popular destination for day trips and weekend getaways. It’s known for its striking coastline, sprinkled with an array of beautiful beaches, cliffs and scenic views of the Pacific Ocean.

In addition to stunning natural beauty, Awa is also renowned for its local cuisine; unsurprisingly, given its coastal location, its seafood is particularly famous. It also boasts an array of unique and luxurious stays for those looking to immerse themselves in the area for a longer stay. Here are some of the best hotels and restaurants in Awa, showcasing its myriad charms.

Hotels and Ryokan in Awa, Chiba

Kamogawakan

Fall into the tranquil embrace of Kamogawakan, where many rooms overlook the vast expanse of the sea — and every room is an oasis. With meticulously designed accommodations tailored to your preferences, there is a room for every desire. Those seeking a spectacular view should book a space on the eighth floor, where panoramic windows frame the ocean like a painting, inviting endless moments of serenity. Seating by the window ensures uninterrupted views, allowing you to lose yourself in the beauty of the ocean beyond.

Kamogawakan’s annex, La Shoro, offers a truly opulent stay, where lavish villas come with expansive decks, private pools and natural hot springs, complemented by access to the main hotel’s facilities.

Bon-Mal Zen

Bon-Mal Zen is a serene getaway tucked away on a hillside, offering a panoramic view of a satoyama landscape. Built with Japanese cypress, this hotel-quality private villa exudes tranquility and sophistication.

Unwind in the harmonious fusion of Japanese and contemporary aesthetics within the spacious tatami dining area, where the warmth of a wood-burning stove creates an inviting ambience. Head outside to the wood deck to savor the panoramic views of the Kamogawa landscape and the distant Pacific Ocean before immersing yourself in the semi-outdoor bath, where the soothing sounds of nature provide a therapeutic escape from the bustle of city life.

Restaurants and Cafés in Awa, Chiba

Hidden Yashiki Tenzen

Deep in the mountains of Minamiboso city, Hidden Yashiki Tenzen is more than just a restaurant; it’s a journey through time and taste, where traditional Japanese cuisine meets innovation. Helmed by award-winning chef Ken Yamamoto, this culinary adventure starts at the manicured-yet-wild garden, before moving to the main restaurant building, where a plethora of museum-like paraphernalia crowds the first and second floors.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Yamamoto ensures that each guest receives an unforgettable dining experience. His menu is dedicated to locally sourced ingredients — often harvested by Yamamoto himself — making each meal feel like a personally catered affair. Guests have the opportunity to grill their own dishes, adding a unique touch to the dining experience. Note that this restaurant operates on a reservation-only basis.

Traycle Market & Coffee

Traycle Market & Coffee, established in 2016, epitomizes modern Awa food culture, blending fair trade principles with a global perspective. It’s housed in a century-old Taisho-era bank, and owned by Erico Chishiki, who has returned to her hometown after experiences in New York and Tokyo. Working alongside her husband, she infuses the venture with her expertise and passion.

Within the chic interior adorned with artwork by Chishiki’s mother, conceptual artist Fumico Birkett, patrons indulge in freshly baked muffins made with okara, a nutritious soybean pulp that lends them a decadent, soft and fluffy texture, with an exceptionally gentle taste. Flavors like honey with blueberry rare cheese and chocolate with organic coconut milk caramel are among the enticing offerings.

Sasukedon

Situated in Tateyama city, Sasukedon by Marui Sakanaya offers an intimate seafood dining experience showcasing the freshest catches from the Awa region. With a rustic charm and a commitment to seasonal flavors, each dish reflects the ocean’s bounty. The reservation-only restaurant, seating only 12 guests, promises an exclusive culinary journey. One seasonal delicacy is the Japanese spiny lobster sashimi, or Ise ebi. Presented with the lobster’s body still attached, it showcases the chef’s meticulous skill and the lobster’s pristine freshness. The translucent meat has a firm, slightly crunchy texture that bursts with flavor.

The braised goldeneye snapper, served whole, offers tender, flavorful meat bathed in a rich, savory sauce, highlighting the fish’s natural sweetness and delicate texture. This vivid red deep-ocean delicacy is highly prized for its exquisite taste and increasing rarity.

