For visitors to Hokkaido, Sapporo is a natural starting point. A bustling city surrounded by mountains and nature, it offers all the pleasures of a big city — world-class food, lively nightlife, museums, markets and shopping — while also serving as a gateway to the rest of the island. In winter, its proximity to Hokkaido’s famous ski slopes makes it an ideal base for snow sports; in summer, the surrounding mountains and countryside offer a different side of the region to explore.

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo and Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West offer two thoughtfully designed options right in the heart of the city. Just four minutes from Sapporo Station, the neighboring sister hotels combine an enviable location with distinctly Hokkaido touches. Both belong to the wider Mitsui Garden Hotels brand, guided by its “Stay in the Garden” philosophy, which specializes in stays that make each guest feel as though they’ve entered a “captivated, well-tended garden.” Each Mitsui Garden hotel is designed as a place to relax, recharge and connect with the unique character of its surroundings; across the brand, this translates into hotels that incorporate local culture, food, art and traditions alongside the comforts of a modern stay.

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo: A Renewed Garden Retreat

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo reopened in February 2026 after a full renovation carried out with sustainability in mind, incorporating locally sourced materials — including a front desk crafted from wood sourced from sustainably managed Hokkaido forests owned by Mitsui Fudosan. Artwork runs through the interiors too, among them a painting by the artist Takako Hojo and a wood sculpture by craftsman Tomoo Nishidate, both drawing on the island’s natural scenery.

For those traveling with a family or a group, the renovated hotel now offers more than 100 rooms designed for three guests, plus dozens that can accommodate four.

After a day spent braving Hokkaido’s cold, the hotel’s public bath is a welcome place to warm up. Reimagined as part of the renovation, it features tiled walls and a courtyard inspired by Sapporo’s distinctive nanseki, or soft stone — a subtle nod to the city outside.

At Hakko &, fermentation is at the heart of the menu; the restaurant specializes in traditional Japanese fermentation techniques, where careful preparation and time naturally draw out each ingredient’s flavor. Breakfast is Japanese-style, featuring fresh onigiri, made to order before your eyes at the restaurant’s live kitchen using Hokkaido-grown rice, alongside a colorful selection of seasonal delicatessen dishes, while dinner runs until 10 p.m.

The Essence of Hokkaido at Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West

Next door, Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West carries a related but distinct spirit, positioning itself as a stylish base infused with elements that are uniquely Hokkaido — from cushions adorned with patterns inspired by indigenous culture to the red-brick exterior with gas lamp detailing that nods to the city’s history. Art runs throughout the hotel, from corridor pieces depicting Hokkaido’s flora and fauna to sculptures in the elevator hall and even a work displayed in the public bath. Its rooms lean into Hokkaido’s landscape with subtle design accents in deep sea-inspired blue and forest-toned green.

Like its sister property, the hotel’s large public bath is designed for both relaxation and reflection, with opening hours that stretch from the afternoon until the following morning. It’s an ideal place to slow down and unwind after a day exploring the city or its surrounding nature.

Mornings start with a primarily Western-style live-kitchen buffet showcasing Hokkaido ingredients, from grilled pork and seasonal vegetables to French toast made with Hokkaido milk and baked fresh on site. A colorful selection of delicatessen-style dishes rounds out the spread, with plenty of options to start the day right.

Attractions and Sights Near the Hotels

With both hotels standing practically side by side, splitting time between them — or simply picking whichever’s design speaks to you — comes with no real downside. Both put central Sapporo within easy reach.

Odori Park and the Sapporo Clock Tower are a short walk away; in winter, the park transforms for the city’s famed snow festival, its sculptures drawing crowds from around the world. Nijo Market’s stalls of fresh Hokkaido seafood and the lively streets of Susukino aren’t much farther, along with Akarenga Terrace, a dining and shopping complex built around a gallery view of the city’s historic red-brick government building.

For those chasing snow more directly, Sapporo Station’s transit connections make it simple to reach nearby ski areas without needing a car — making either hotel a natural base for a day on the slopes as much as a day in the city.

More Info

Learn more about Mitsui Garden Hotels, or explore Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo and Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West directly.