Japan will soon have a new prime minister. Government sources revealed on Wednesday that Fumio Kishida won’t be running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election next month. While he was reportedly keen to seek reelection, there have been growing calls for him to resign within the party as approval ratings for his Cabinet have been sliding at an alarming rate since the recent political fundraising scandal.

Fumio Kishida To Resign in September

“In the up-coming presidential election, it’s necessary to show the people that the Liberal Democratic Party will change,” said Kishida at a press conference on Wednesday. “To this end, a transparent and open election, and free and open debate are important. The first easy-to-understand step that indicates that the LDP will change is for me to step back.”

Kishida then talked about his accomplishments during his tenure, including how his administration had put an end to 30 years of deflation. He also spoke about how the government strengthened Japan’s defense capability and how it transformed the country’s energy policy to deal with an increase in electricity demand.

Potential Candidates for Japan’s Next Prime Minister

As the LDP has the most seats in parliament, whoever wins next month’s party leader election will become the new prime minister.

Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba previously expressed his intention to run in the election. Digital Minister Taro Kono is also expected to join the race. Other names who could be competing against Ishiba and Kono include Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and LDP Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi. Takayuki Kobayashi is another name that could be on the list.

Related Posts