Following two weeks of speculation, baseball’s two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has unveiled the identity of his wife. On Thursday, the man nicknamed “Shotime” posted a picture to his Instagram story of himself standing alongside his Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Also in the picture was his new spouse, Mamiko Tanaka (27).

Introducing Mami Tanaka

A former basketball player, she spent four seasons with Kawasaki-based team Fujitsu Red Wave, before retiring last year. The side made it to the Women’s Japan Basketball League tournament final in 2022. Prior to her time at Red Wave, she played for Waseda University and Seitoku University.

Ohtani announced his marriage on Instagram on February 29, but at the time only revealed the nationality of his wife. “Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I have also began a new life with someone from my native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” he wrote. He also asked the media to refrain from approaching her or her family members. Rumors soon began to spread that she was a basketball player.

New Season Begins in Korea

The picture of the newlyweds was taken in front of an airplane before the Dodgers began their journey to the South Korean capital of Seoul as part of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Tour. The Los Angeles-based side also posted a photo of Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka on their official X page. They will play the San Diego Padres in a two-game series there next week to kick off the new season. Ohtani joined the Dodgers from the Los Angeles Angels in December after becoming a free agent. He signed a record-breaking 10-year deal with the side, worth $700 million.

