Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani made headlines just two weeks ago for his marriage announcement, breaking hearts all across Japan and, frankly, the entire world. Despite this, his popularity has only continued to surge, as evidenced by this Ohtani takeover of the Decorté brand in the high-street fashion area of Omotesando.

A Shohei Ohtani-Inspired Pop-Up Store

From March 19 onwards, the athlete’s chiseled jawline will be gracing the streets, billboards, LED monitors and even a pop-up store. Titled the “Decorté Liposome Purple Stadium Pop-Up,” this limited-time event gives fans the chance to feel the world through Ohtani’s perspective with baseball motifs, a locker room and even a photo-worthy spot featuring Ohtani.

Visitors will also be able to play a pinball game inspired by a baseball field, while also receiving a three-day sample of the liposome serum, plus personalized service and some original Decorté cookies. The purple interior is the same color as Decorté’s Liposome Advanced Repair Serum. Ohtani has been the face of the product since 2023. Just like the man himself, the serum is also the best in its field as it’s the best-selling beauty serum and best-selling skincare product in all of Japan.

Other Places to Catch the Shohei Ohtani

Other areas where you can see the Los Angeles Dodgers star will be on streetlights around Jingu Bridge at the main Omotesando intersection and outside Omotesando Hills and its Aoyama entrance. A smaller version of the Decorté pop-up will also take place in Shinjuku’s Odakyu Department Store, Takashimaya Shinjuku and Ginza Mitsukoshi in late April and May. If you’re not able to make it to Omotesando, fret not as you can experience “Shotime” at 21 other locations around Japan. Check out the campaign page for all areas, dates and times to avoid being disappointed.

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, March 19 to Sunday, April 14, 2024

Time: 11:00-20:00 (Business hours*)

Venue: Bakery Cafe 426 Omotesando, Harajuku Piazza Building, 4-26-18 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

*Business hours are subject to change

*Admission may be restricted due to crowd control

