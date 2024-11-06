Japan has a huge variety of thrift shops. From classic vintage stores to branded second-hand shops, there really is something for everyone on any budget. In fact, the shopping here is so good that there is even a place in Shibuya Center Gai that sells large suitcases at premium prices, just so that tourists have enough space for their purchases. And the best type of thrifting comes when it’s cheap, with a lot of unexpected bargains. The places below tick all those boxes, and some give to charity too.

Best Thrift Shops and Markets in Tokyo

Mottainai (Flea Market)

Mottainai organization runs a flea market a few times a month, moving around Tokyo. One month you may see it in Nakano, Shinjuku and Shinagawa, while the next you may see it in Shimokitazawa, Shibuya and Futakotamagawa. If you happen to be near one, these markets are worth checking out.

Treasure Factory

Treasure Factory, or “TreFac” as the locals call it, is instantly recognizable due to its yellow and black colors. Head into one of the stores and you will be blasted with the latest pop music and cheesy tunes as you browse the seemingly endless selection of clothes. When compared to other thrift stores, TreFac seems to be on the larger side. The cheapest bargains are usually on a stand outside to lure you in. Sometimes goods go for as little as ¥100. These shops also boast a good selection of designer clothes.

BazzStore

BazzStore pops up in various locations around Tokyo, offering cheap clothes and also branded options. These shops tend to be multi-floor establishments. Less well-known than TreFac, it’s easier to grab a bargain.

Second Street

Second Street is loved throughout Japan for its versatility. When other places won’t accept someone’s unwanted items, there’s probably a place for them at a Second Street store. Depending on the area, the goods vary greatly. The Second Street that you’ll find in the countryside, for instance, will probably be full of camping gear. A Second Street in the city, meanwhile, is likely to have a range of trendy and not-so-trendy items.

Ecomesse (Charity Shop)

Ecomesse is a nonprofit organization that advocates for a greener urban future. As of 2024, the charity operates 16 different re-use shops across Tokyo, ranging from the west Tokyo suburb of Hachioji to Edogawa ward in the east. The Ecomesse shops are staffed by passionate volunteers and they are well-run. They also feature a lot of cheap crockery, as well as a range of clothes and household items.

The Ecomesse stores can be quite small, so it’s worth checking before you make the trip. Some shops such as the one in the affluent Tokyo suburb of Gakugeidaigaku have rolling “¥100-¥300” boxes outside, inviting customers to grab a bargain. Clothing on the rails varies, but it starts from ¥300 and goes up, with the highest range around ¥3,000.

Buying from an Ecomesse shop supports the charity’s mission to protect urban green spaces and soil, recycle and promote the use of sustainable energy.

Tanpopo House (Charity Shop)

Tanpopo House was founded in 1889 as a small goods dealer, gradually pivoting to become one of the capital’s most beloved second-hand shops. Aimed at keeping prices low, Tanpopo House is a go-to for cash-strapped students and local families, who don’t care about brands, so much as having good quality, wearable fashion.

There are 15 shops across Tokyo, including in the capital’s most famous thrifting neighborhood: Shimokitazawa. The branch here sits among a myriad of other thrift shops, so we think that this one is totally fine to visit and fill your boots. Tanpopo House keeps prices down, with racks starting at ¥105.

WeShop (Charity Shop)

We21 is a Yokohama-based NPO advocating for fairer policy changes that promote racial and gender equality. The focus is mainly on East Asia. The charity has over 16 shops throughout the Kanto region, accepting donations for its cause, which it then goes on to sell in its shops.

As the shop receives the goods (including kimono and yukata) for free, there is no limit to how much — or little — it sells them for. At the Sumida store, I previously picked up a gorgeous silk kimono and obi belt for ¥1,000 each. The friendly volunteers staffing each shop are always more than happy to advise on whether something suits you or not, and each branch has a little handmade crafts corner, selling items made by its volunteers.

Salvation Army Bazaar

The original Salvation Army Bazaar opened in 1969 in Suginami ward, providing work and a sense of place for those recovering from alcoholism. Its short hours mean that you have to be quick, but you’ll often be able to find something decent. The shop stocks old clothes, as well as books and small furniture. The bazaar opens from 9 a.m. on Thursdays. closing at 11 a.m. It opens at the same time on Saturdays, closing at 12 p.m.

Money raised by the bazaar goes back into the charity pot, which helps people in need, in developing countries and also closer to home. The Salvation Army is a Christian organization, so you may spot the odd bible around — each branch is located in a church.

Tokyo City Flea Market, Oi Racecourse (Flea Market)

By far one of the cheapest and most fun places to thrift in Tokyo is at Oi Racecourse, every Saturday and Sunday, come rain or shine. It must be one of the cheapest and biggest regular flea markets in Japan, attracting hundreds of vendors every week. There are also food stalls so you have something to eat while you thrift. Both locals and shops turn up every weekend to sell things out of their car or van.

Even if it rains you can bet that it will still go ahead. From antiques to newer items, you can find everything you’re looking for — and plenty of stuff you aren’t. It’s fun haggling with the traders and seeing the huge variety of things on sale. Make sure you bring cash, as most places don’t take cards.

It is also recommended to arrive early, preferably as soon as it opens at 9 a.m., so that you have enough time to check out all the goods on offer.

Rag-tag (Designer Thrifting)

Rag-tag is famed for its high-quality designer thrifted good. It’s a second-hand shop that buys goods directly from the public, very selectively. Customers can browse by brand and get cheap, pre-loved designer items at a fraction of the price. Yohji Yamamoto, Issey Miyake and more are lined up upon rails around its shops.

Best Places To Thrift in Tokyo

Each of Tokyo’s top neighborhoods for thrifting offer something unique, attracting vintage lovers and budget-conscious shoppers.

Shimokitazawa

Shimokitazawa is often considered the holy grail of Tokyo thrifting, with a mix of quirky and classic vintage shops tucked away in its narrow lanes. Here, you can discover everything from retro Americana to Japanese streetwear staples.

Harajuku

In Harajuku, especially around the backstreets, trendy thrift stores sit beside designer boutiques, offering a blend of high-end vintage and punk-inspired styles that reflect the area’s edgy aesthetic.

Koenji

For grunge and subculture, head to Koenji, known for its artsy community and affordable second-hand shops, where prices are generally lower. Here, you can find local pieces alongside imported vintage wear.

Nakameguro

Nakameguro brings a touch of sophistication to the thrift scene, with its selection of upscale vintage stores. While browsing its chain of second-hand shops, you’ll come across designer and rare items.

