Summer is finally approaching its end. The Japan trip has miraculously made it out of the group chat, and TikTok’s “For You” page is packed with endless suggestions on where to shop for fall pieces in Tokyo. Fashion lovers and influencers from all over the world have been highlighting everything from the 12-story Uniqlo flagship store in Ginza to tiny vintage shops in Koenji, but not every shopper may yet be aware of Betty Smith Ebisu Factory, where you can customize your own Japanese denim jeans.

The Birthplace of Japanese Denim

Betty Smith is Japan’s first domestic manufacturer of women’s jeans and continues to be a key player in the industry. The company was founded in 1962 in the Kojima district of Kurashiki, Okayama. This area, which has been the center of textile production in general for hundreds of years, is well-known as “the birthplace of Japanese denim.”

Fashion enthusiasts and tourists in the area make sure to pay a visit to Jeans Street, which features flagship stores for many Japanese denim brands. A quick bus ride away from the street is Betty Smith Jeans Museum and Village, where visitors can learn about the history of Japanese denim, shop at the Betty Smith outlet, and customize their own pair of jeans.

Betty Smith Ebisu Factory

Luckily, Betty Smith also has a store and workshop in Ebisu, Tokyo, where you can purchase the company’s standard denim goods and enjoy the same patented “jeans making experience.” The Ebisu Kobo (factory) is located only a 5-minute walk from Ebisu Station, and reservations are available on the website. When you go up to the fifth floor, you will be greeted by the shop’s mascot, Betty-chan. There are racks carrying various cuts of indigo jeans for men (unisex) and women, with long denim skirts as an additional option. After trying on different styles, the employees can hem the jeans to your desired length.

Then comes the fun part: choosing the buttons and rivets you want on your pair of jeans from a colorful array of both modern and vintage-style embellishments. You can also hand-pick the leather label that will go on the back of the jeans from a selection of sheep leather, cowhide, and dead stock woven labels.

The staff will sew the label onto the jeans, then help you attach the buttons and rivets with a machine. The shop recommends wearing sneakers to properly push the pedal with your foot. When the jeans are complete, they are ready to be taken home as an original souvenir to keep forever.

Store Information and Prices

Hours & Prices

Hours: 10:00-19:00, closed on Wednesdays

Jeans making experience: ¥19,800

Sizes

In-store sizes range from 25-50 inches (63.5cm-127cm).

Keep in mind that for sizes over 35 inches, there is an extra charge (35-40 inches +¥2,200, 42-44 inches +¥6,600, 46-50 inches +¥11,000).

