July in Tokyo brings the official arrival of midsummer. The relentless tsuyu rains clear up, making way for brilliant blue skies, the everpresent hum of cicadas and the anticipation of weekend firework festivals. It’s a high-energy season; however, the astrology of July 2026 asks us to hit the brakes just as summer is heating up. With a heavy lineup of planets stationing retrograde, this month is less about charging blindly forward and more about reconnecting with our roots and finding magic in moments of pause.

We begin the month with an electric Venus-Uranus conjunction, sparking unexpected romantic thrills — or, alternatively, a desire to completely break free from old relationship patterns. This wild energy grounds itself slightly on July 5 when Venus enters breezy Gemini, followed immediately by dreamy Neptune stationing retrograde. This transit will give us a reality check on what we might have been seeing through rose-colored glasses.

Mid-month asks us to get serious. The Capricorn full moon on July 11 forces a reality check around our professional obligations and emotional boundaries. Shortly after, on July 13, structure-loving Saturn stations retrograde, initiating a period of internal review regarding our long-term responsibilities. The cosmic slowdown peaks on July 18 when Mercury stations retrograde (eek!), joining the retrograde parade and reminding us to back up our tech, slow down our speech and expect the usual travel delays.

The energy shifts from introspective to expressive on July 22 as the sun proudly enters fiery Leo, injecting a much-needed dose of joy, creativity and passion into the atmosphere. This solar shift is beautifully anchored by a potent Leo new moon on July 25. This is your ultimate mid-summer blank slate, a perfect time to manifest creative projects, romance and a renewed sense of confidence. We’ll wrap up the month with Chiron stationing retrograde on July 30, followed by Venus slipping into the nurturing waters of Cancer on July 31, drawing us back to the comfort of home and inner alignment.

July is a beautiful, complex mosaic of outward radiance and deep internal checking-in. Write your plans in pencil, stay hydrated and don’t let the heat (astrological and literal) get to you this month.

Keep reading for your July horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Cancer July Horoscope

Happy birthday, Cancer! While the world around you slows down, you’re finding deep clarity. The Capricorn full moon on July 11 lights up your partnership sector, bringing a relationship dynamic to a beautifully honest climax. Mercury goes retrograde in your finance sector on July 18, making this the perfect time to review your budget and spending habits. (It might be best to avoid big purchases for a bit.) You end the month on a lovely note as romantic Venus enters your sign. Take this time, when your natural charm and radiance is boosted, to go on fun dates — with a partner, or even by yourself.

Leo July Horoscope

The universe is asking you to rest before you roar, Leo. The first three weeks of July will highlight your 12th house of introspection and closure — energy that will be amplified by Neptune and Saturn both stationing retrograde. Take this time to recharge your social battery. There will be a definitive shift on July 22 as you welcome your solar return; you’ll feel a massive surge of vitality, perfectly timed for the Leo new moon on July 25. This is your personal cosmic New Year — set bold, unapologetic intentions for yourself.

Virgo July Horoscope

Your social circles and future dreams will undergo a shift this month, Virgo. The planetary transits in early July will bring fresh, exciting connections into your life, but the full moon on July 11 asks you to balance your passion projects with your community obligations. Mercury goes retrograde on July 18; because it’s your ruling planet, you’ll feel it quite deeply, particularly in your 12th house of the subconscious. Old memories or dreams might resurface. Don’t overthink things; use the energy of the Leo new moon on July 25 to quietly release old baggage and protect your peace.

Libra July Horoscope

Your professional world will get a jolt of inspiration this month, Libra, but July’s true lesson is about finding balance. The Capricorn full moon on July 11 illuminates your 4th house, which is associated with home and family, drawing your attention away from work and back to your private sanctuary. When Mercury goes retrograde on July 18 in your networking sector, expect old friends or past colleagues to pop back into your life. Use the Leo new moon on July 25 to visualize your long-term goals, and choose communities that truly fuel your soul.

Scorpio July Horoscope

July is pushing you to rethink your long-term trajectory, Scorpio. The full moon on July 11 lights up your communication sector, bringing a vital conversation or a writing project to a successful completion. Your career sector will be highly activated as we enter Leo season on July 22 — followed by a powerful career-focused new moon on July 25. You’re ready to step into a leadership role, but with Mercury retrograde starting mid-month, be patient with logistics and double-check all professional communications.

Sagittarius July Horoscope

Take the first half of the month to wrap up your to-do list so you can soar later, Sag. The Capricorn full moon on July 11 brings a moment of culmination to your money sector, helping you find stability and emotional security around finances. You’ll feel a surge of optimism when the sun enters fellow fire sign Leo on July 22. The new moon on July 25 activates your 9th house of travel and higher learning — it’s the perfect time to plan an upcoming adventure or dive into a new study, even if the mid-month Mercury retrograde means you need to double-check your itineraries.

Capricorn July Horoscope

July is a deeply reflective month for you, Cap. The full moon in your sign on July 11 will serve as a major personal milestone, allowing you to see how much your identity has evolved over the past six months and release whatever pressure you’re putting on yourself. When your planetary ruler Saturn stations retrograde on July 13, the cosmos will invite you to review your local connections and daily environment. The Leo new moon on July 25 brings a fresh start to shared resources and intimacy. Embrace honest conversations and let your walls down.

Aquarius July Horoscope

The way you approach your daily routines and relationships will be put under a magnifying glass this month, Aquarius. The Venus-Uranus alignment early in the month will spark a burst of creative genius or a sudden shift in your domestic life. When the sun enters your opposite sign, Leo, on July 22, your focus will turn entirely to partnerships. The new moon on July 25 offers a beautiful opportunity to rethink how you make time for the people you hold dearest. Just be mindful of the Mercury retrograde, which starts on July 18 in your relationship sector — an ex or an unresolved conversation might reappear. Handle it with grace by embracing honesty and forgiveness.

Pisces July Horoscope

This month is all about learning how to take care of yourself, Pisces. Your ruling planet Neptune goes retrograde on July 5, followed by Saturn on July 13 — you’re being asked to have an honest look at your personal boundaries. When we enter Leo season on July 22, your energy will be redirected toward your health and work routines. Use the Leo new moon on July 25 to implement a new wellness ritual that puts yourself first.

Aries July Horoscope

July invites you to ground yourself before letting your creativity run wild, Aries. The Capricorn full moon on July 11 highlights your career sector, marking a moment of achievement or a pivot in your professional life. Once fellow fire sign Leo season begins on July 22, you’ll feel a burst of energy. The Leo new moon on July 25 lands in your 5th house of romance, passion and play, making it the most fun, expressive week of the summer for you. Lean into your artistic side, go on a date and let yourself bask in the season’s heat.

Taurus July Horoscope

This month, you’ll feel yourself expanding outward, then wanting to return to your roots. The full moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn on July 11 expands your mind, highlighting your 9th house of higher wisdom and perspective. Your focus will turn beautifully inward once the sun enters Leo on July 22. The new moon on July 25 will invite you to refresh your living space or connect deeply with your family. The wounded healer Chiron goes retrograde in your sign on July 30, so take the end of the month to practice gentle self-care and honor your personal healing journey.

Gemini July Horoscope

July will have you feeling magnetic, unpredictable and ready for a change, Gemini. There’s a lot happening in the sky at the start of the month: an electric Venus-Uranus conjunction on July 4, followed by Venus entering your sign on July 5. This is all exciting, but with Mercury stationing retrograde on July 18, communication might get a bit sticky in the latter half of the month. Use the Leo new moon on July 25 to reset your mind and write down your brilliant ideas, but wait until next month to sign any major contracts.

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