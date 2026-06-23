The Internet has a way of bringing strangers together over a shared love of delightfully weird things.

Aeropickles — Japan’s latest viral sensation — is a short animated video by the YouTube creator Komeanime, featuring pickled vegetables doing aerobic exercises.

Meet the Aeropickles: The Power Behind the Dancing Veggies

The premise is charmingly simple. A cast of five enthusiastic veggie instructors: Young Cucumber, Lady Carrot, Madam Radish and the Twin Bell Peppers, guide viewers through a set of basic workout steps in the form of an extremely catchy tune that instantly grips onto your brain, set to stay embedded in your mind and your algorithm for at least a couple of days.

Komeanime is the creative brain behind the animation and music. The creator has made other viral hits such as Stir-Stir Elders and Once Upon a Dance Time, which have 1.3 million and 4.4 million views respectively.

Aeropickles mashes together the bright, retro look of the 1980s calisthenics and jazzercise craze — neon leotards, legwarmers and all — with the format of radio taiso (ラジオ体操), the cheerful morning exercise broadcasts that have kept Japanese listeners stretching along for over a century. Aeropickles is the modern iteration for a doomscrolling generation.

The original video is a little under 4-minutes long, but currently has over one million views. It has quickly managed to amass a huge viral fanbase on Japanese social media, and has now also crossed the border to international audiences who, despite not completely understanding the lyrics, are happy to just enjoy the vibes without question.

“I understood nothing, but it’s addictive,” says one Spanish comment.

How Aeropickles Have United the World

Aeropickles has really taken root on social media thanks to fans recreating the aerobic routine. Users like @5root5uragawa, a dance-vocal unit from Osaka whose Aeropickles cover has nearly seven million views on TikTok, have joined in as parallel viral sensations.

Even Harajuku’s iconic Kawaii Monster Cafe have posted their iteration of the trend, along with several idol groups such as Fresh Charm and Ramune Market. International creators have also gained traction, spreading pickle power around the world.

TikTok creator @charllane6002’s cover caught the attention of Aeropickles creator Komeanime and over two million other viewers.

The comments under her post show an endearing mix of languages — amidst the daily dose of chaos, a corner of the Internet is united over dancing vegetables.