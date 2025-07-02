Japan is a country that values order and conformity, but for every action there’s an opposite reaction. People with rebellious, creative streaks have long carved their own spaces in retaliation to the convention-following ways of Japan. The result: a flurry of colorful subcultures, each with a distinct aesthetic that drives home the message of ignoring the status quo.

These subcultures have powerful personalities… much like each of our zodiac signs. Here’s which Japanese subculture you’re destined to be a part of, according to the stars.

Aries: Bosozoku

Bosozoku (which literally means “reckless driving group”) is the Japanese term for biker gangs., This subculture flourished from the ’70s to the ’90s, known for being loud and lawless — just like our fearless Aries, who was practically born revving a motorcycle. With sky-high pompadours and long, embroidered tokko-fuku coats, bosozoku members — just like Aries — unapologetically question authority and go against the status quo. They charge headfirst into chaos, and probably need to learn how to use their indoor voices.

Taurus: Hime Gyaru

Taurus are known for their love of luxury and softness, making the hime gyaru aesthetic perfect for them Literally translating to “princess gyaru,” it’s a sub-section of gyaru style. While gyaru are known for their dyed hair, heavy makeup and wild attitudes, hime gyaru are a little softer. Their look tends to be ultra-kawaii, epitomized by big hair, anime-like makeup and more pink and lace than should legally be allowed in a single outfit. This is great forTaurus, who expects to be treated like royalty and spends hours on personal care. Taurans may be high-maintenance and absolute divas, but no one can deny how incredible they look.

Gemini: Decora

Decora is the subcultural epitome of chaotic good, and Gemini is the decora kid of the zodiac — bright, noisy and armed with 150 hair clips (but not a single plan). Decora exploded in Harajuku in the early 2000s: rainbow layers, sticker-covered cheeks, toy accessories and enough visual stimulation to short-circuit a digital camera. This level of overstimulation resonates with Gemini, who changes their aesthetic every hour and typically communicates through a barrage of emojis, TikTok sound bites and conspiracy theories. You have to keep an eye out for them in case they start a cult in a candy shop.

Cancer: Mori Girl

Mori girl (“forest girl”) fashion is peak softcore escapism: earth-toned vintage layers, knitted cardigans and the general aura of someone who makes jam and cries when they see a tiny mushroom — something the gentle and emotional Cancer has definitely done before. Like the typical mori girl, Cancers romanticize everything from heartbreak to the sound of leaves underfoot, and their friends are used to their random disappearances. We get it — you’re a hopeless romantic, but bringing a picnic basket every time you step outside is a bit much.

Leo: Visual-kei

Visual-kei is a flamboyant glam-rock-meets-gothic-androgyny subculture born from the ’80s music scene. It fits nicely with the attention-demanding nature of Leo, a sign that’s not just dressed to impress, but to transcend human norms. With towering hair, velvet capes and sharp eyeliner, visual-kei members dress to get a standing ovation when they enter a room, and if they don’t, they’re probably not sticking around. In truth, their characteristic flair for the dramatic makes Leo — and visual-kei — lovable and entertaining, but 15 minutes of their presence can feel like enough stimulation to last a month.

Virgo: Lolita

Hyper-detailed and high-maintenance in the most aesthetically obsessive way — Virgo is Japan’s Lolita fashion personified. This Victorian- and Rococo-inspired subculture isn’t just an aesthetic, but a whole lifestyle. Sporting crisp blouses and tiered petticoats arranged with military precision, Lolita are Type A but make it fashion — just like Virgo, who has more checklists than friends and probably irons their bloomers.

Libra: Shibuya-kei

Curated yet chronically indecisive, Libra is the human version of a chic vinyl record store, and Shibuya-kei is their aesthetic soulmate. Though the term is most commonly used to describe a sub-genre of ’90s Tokyo indie music, Shibuya-kei has its own distinctive look, too. It’s like the love child of French pop and Japanese vintage, with thrifted blazers, berets and a dreamy nonchalance that says, “I like obscure bands you’ve never heard of.” Libra, like the endlessly better-than-you Shibuya-kei follower, seems to float through life — but they’re often hiding a major inferiority complex under their severe bob and dark-rimmed fashion glasses.

Scorpio: Yami Kawaii

If anyone was going to make mental illness into a fashion statement, it’d be Scorpio. Yami kawaii (“sick-cute”) is the pastel-pink-meets-depths-of-human-darkness subculture that draws on motifs of illness — not just mental, but physical too: oversized sweaters, medical accessories and bedazzled slogans like “I want to die.” Are they aesthetic? Always. Are they okay? Probably not.

Sagittarius: Ganguro

Sagittarius effuses a sense of sunshine-fueled rebellion, just like the ganguro subculture. Born in the late ‘90s as a middle finger to traditional Japanese beauty norms — pale skin, dark hair, subtle makeup — ganguro is a branch of gyaru culture. Adherents to ganguro style typically have a deep orange tan, bleach-blonde hair, lips painted white with concealer, neon everything and 8-inch platform sandals to stomp through Harajuku. Like the audacious Sag, they live for shock value, despise restrictions and laugh in the face of subtlety.

Capricorn: Yankii

Yankee has a different meaning in Japanese — Yankii are delinquent youth. You can spot them by their sagging uniform pants or long pleated skirts, slouched stances and permanent scowls. This fits well with Capricorn, the school delinquent who still shows up on time. Cap is rebellious — not for the sake of disobeying rules, but to enforce their own. They’re the type of person to say they’re focused and responsible, but they’re actually always three seconds away from brawling in the parking lot because someone looked at them wrong.

Aquarius: Shironuri

Shironuri (“white-painted”) is the surrealist aesthetic of eerie face paint and oversized silhouettes, with an overall vibe of “lost soul haunting a post-apocalyptic garden” — which is so Aquarius. Aqua doesn’t just think outside the box, but rather burns the whole box and builds a shrine from its ashes. Just like Aquarius, the aliens of the zodiac, those who partake in shironuri are avant-garde and allergic to convention.

Pisces: Otome-kei

Otome-kei (“maiden style”) — with its retro floral dresses, brooches and the general aesthetic of a Ghibli film narrated by Virginia Woolf — is the visual representation of Pisces’ delicate, romantic soul. They’re the type to cry when a cloud looks like their neighbor’s dog and fall in love in three languages. People call them sensitive, which is a nice way of saying, “You had a breakdown because your tea got cold.” Pisces live life like a melancholy antique doll, and honestly, we’re happy for them.

