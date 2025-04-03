Pokémon has shaped childhoods since it first released in 1996. The franchise started with 151 Pokémon in its first generation, but now there are over 1,000 listed in the official Pokédex. And though there have been many iconic Pokémon over the years, most OG fans have a soft spot for Generation I.

So, without further ado, as I’m sure you’ve wondered this every day since Pokémon first came out: Here’s what Gen I Pokémon you are based on your zodiac sign.

Aries: Primeape

Primeape (Japanese name: Okorizaru) is a bipedal Fighting type Pokémon that has a monkey-like head with a pig-like snout. Its entire existence evolves around anger, its fury triggered by anything and everything. If you make eye contact with a Primeape it will get mad — if you try to run away it will get even angrier — but nothing infuriates Primeape more than losing.

However, Primeape’s explosive energy converts to fantastic combat skills, a fierce protectiveness and unexpected charm (Primeape often falls asleep after exhausting itself from being angry). Like fiery Aries, Primeape is short-fused, mischievous and lovable, channeling their passion into all avenues of life.

Taurus: Snorlax

Snorlax is a large, mammalian Normal type Pokémon that’s canonically found dozing off in the most inconvenient places, only awakened by the gentle melody of the Poké Flute. All Snorlax wants to do is eat and sleep, and if any of the zodiac signs can match Snorlax’s passion for resting, it’s luxury-loving Taurus.

Snorlax is generally patient and docile, affectionate to their trainers once they open up and surprisingly strong in battle, just like Taurus, who’s fiercely loyal to those they care about.

Gemini: Ditto

Ditto is a Normal type Pokémon and purple amorphous blob whose primary ability is “Transform,” which allows it to morph into any other Pokémon and gain its attack abilities. Ditto is versatile and can get along with just about any Pokémon, just like Gemini, the social butterfly of the zodiac.

Though it’s friendly and lovable, some may perceive Ditto — and, likewise, Gemini — as two-faced, due to its remarkable ability to adapt to any situation.

Cancer: Chansey

Chansey is a round, pink Normal type Pokémon that carries around a healing egg in its pouch. Brave, kind and always smiling, Chansey always strives to help and heal others around them, like the nurturing Cancer.

Chansey is widely loved, not just because of its empathetic and helpful nature, but because its presence makes others happy, akin to the sweet Crab’s warm energy.

Leo: Jigglypuff

Jifflypuff’s special ability is singing a sleep-inducing lullaby, but it gets angry when the listener falls asleep and draws on their face once they doze off. If that’s not Leo, I don’t know what is.

Jigglypuff looks cute and sings sweetly, but it actually has a short temper and definitely a bit of a diva streak. It loves attention and being perceived as adorable, just like the oft-dramatic Leo.

Virgo: Ninetales

Ninetales, as its name suggests, is a fox-like, Fire type Pokémon with nine tails and sleek, cream-colored fur. It’s said that it can live for a thousand years, taking a long time to evolve from its Vulpix form to nurture its abilities — something hardworking and detail-oriented Virgo can definitely relate to.

Ninetales can also have a vengeful streak, holding grudges that last generations, which is something the cautious and at-times obsessive Virgo would totally do.

Libra: Eevee

The beloved Eevee needs little introduction; a fluffy, brown-furred Pokémon with rabbit-like ears, it’s sweet, charming and versatile, able to evolve into eight different variations (or three, if we’re sticking with the Gen I Pokédex).

Like the social, harmony-loving (and, let’s be honest, people-pleasing) Libra, Eevee has a multifaceted personality, with different aspects that can be drawn out by different environments.

Scorpio: Meowth

Meowth, the cat-like Pokémon that’s famously in kahoots with the comedically villainous Team Rocket, is canonically conniving and mischievous, like the mysterious and intense Scorpio.

Meowth shows major Scorpio traits in its loyalty and vast ambition — not to mention the way in which the feline villain is actually a big softie at heart, despite acting tough and evil.

Sagittarius: Pikachu

Pikachu is an Electric type, mouse-like Pokémon that accompanies Ash through his adventures; it’s friendly, expressive and often stubborn, just like Sagittarius, the firecracker adventurer of the zodiac.

Despite its cute appearance, Pikachu often teases other Pokémon and can be protective and fierce in battle, which is very on-brand for the goofy but impulsive Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur is a dual Grass/Poison type. This plant-frog-turtle Pokémon has a puppy-like adorability and a friendly, good-natured demeanor. The bulb on its back is filled with nutrients that it shares with other injured Pokémon, which is just like Capricorn, who always has it together and is constantly looking out for its peers.

Bulbasaur can also be very practical and is often seen in the wild as the leader of other Pokémon, much like the organized and ambitious Capricorn.

Aquarius: Mew

Mew is a legendary, Psychic type Pokémon that has an adorable appearance somewhere between cat and alien. It’s believed to be the ancestor of all Pokémon. Its somewhat otherworldly vibe is very much like Aquarius, the wise alien of the zodiac.

Like the independent and humanitarian Aquarius, Mew can be a little shy but is actually quite playful and silly to those it has deemed pure-hearted, going out of its way to help those in need.

Pisces: Lapras

Lapras is a dual Water/Ice type Pokémon that resembles an aquatic dinosaur, with a shell that it uses to ferry people across the ocean. It shares many similarities with Pisces beyond the water element — Lapras is kind and intelligent, and it enjoys being helpful and communicating with humans due to its special ability of understanding human speech.

Lapras also sings to communicate with others of its kind, which is a skill the creative and compassionate Pisces would definitely develop as a Pokémon.

