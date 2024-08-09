Sanrio is undoubtedly the leading force creating the cutest mascots in Japan. The beautiful thing about Sanrio characters is that they’re created solely for the purpose of being adorable and providing comfort to people. As a result, each character is lovable not just due to their appearance, but also because of their personalities. Find out which Sanrio character you are based on your zodiac sign to answer your pressing questions.

Aries: Bad Badtz-Maru

Badtz-Maru is called bad for a reason: he’s a mischievous penguin with naughty tendencies. Born to a gang boss father and a doting mother, his favorite food is fancy sushi from Ginza and his future dream is to be a CEO. Like Aries, he’s explosive and confrontational, but somehow adored by everyone. Though he comes off as intense, he’s a good penguin deep down, just like our at times misunderstood rams.

Taurus: Gudetama

Not to play into the stereotype of Taurus loving to sleep, but if any Sanrio character represents the Taurean love for rest, it’s Gudetama. The egg mascot is often seen unmotivated and muttering how tired he is, crawling back into his shell or draping a bacon blanket over himself. Despite his luxuriating tendencies, though, Gudetama comes in many forms, like our multifaceted bulls, including the croque madame Gudetama, the egg tofu Gudetama and the rapper Gudetama, who was born after being wrapped in plastic wrap.

Gemini: Little Twin Stars

This one might seem a bit on the nose, but who else can our celestial twins be other than the adorable Sanrio twins, Kiki and Lala? Born on the Omoiyari Star in the Dream Star-Cloud, the twins traveled all the way to Earth to learn how to be the best and brightest stars. In terms of personality, Kiki is curious, a little impatient and, at times, mischievous. Lala, who’s more timid and emotional, keeps her wild brother at bay, which reflects how our versatile Gemini can adjust to most circumstances.

Cancer: Hello Kitty

Born on November 1, Hello Kitty is famously a Scorpio, but the face of Sanrio is more like Cancer, our sensitive sweetheart of the zodiac. Hello Kitty is cheerful, kind and a fantastic listener, just like our emotional crabs who make the most sympathetic friends. Hello Kitty has the height of five apples and the weight of three, and gets along with just about everyone, including her twin sister, Mimi.

Leo: Usahana

Born on August 7, Usahana is a Leo queen herself, and you can tell by her colorful appearance and the way she’s always casually striking a pose. Usahana has a bubbly personality and loves the summer. She also pays attention to the way she looks (her slightly curbed, long ears and bright blue eyes are her charm points), like our fashionable and somewhat dramatic Leos.

Virgo: Tuxedo Sam

Hailing from Tuxedo Island in the South Pole, Tuxedo Sam is a fashionable penguin known for his little red bow tie and sailor hat. He actually has 365 bow ties in his closet in rotation throughout the year, something the perfectly organized Virgo would do. Tuxedo Sam is actually also fluent in English and has even studied abroad in the United Kingdom, making him ready for a career in many fields.

Libra: My Melody

My Melody is honest and truly cares about her family and friends above all else, just like the social and considerate Libra. Her iconic pink hood, which was a present from her grandmother, became her statement piece. She loved one fashion item, made it her entire personality and would never be caught without it. The fashionable Libra would do something similar.

Scorpio: Kuromi

No other Sanrio character gives Scorpio’s goth energy quite like Kuromi. Often known as My Melody’s frenemy, Kuromi is easily recognized due to her black hood adorned with a pink skull. However, her villain origin story is very sweet. She sent a letter to My Melody saying she wanted to be friends with her, but didn’t realize My Melody threw it out. Despite her mysterious appearance, Kuromi is actually a sweetheart, making her just like the secretly emotional Scorpio.

Sagittarius: Keroppi

Keroppi is an adventure-loving, high-energy frog from Donut Lake. He’s popular and loved by his friends and family, just like the outgoing Sagittarians, who often have a lot of people around them. The son of a doctor and a chef, Keroppi is part of a family of overachievers, much like the versatile Sag, who seems to have a new interest every week.

Capricorn: Pom Pom Purin

Purin’s trademark is his beret that he always has on, which screams “I studied abroad in France once.” Purin is a golden retriever whose hobbies are napping and shoe collecting (but just one shoe). His goal in life is to be much, much bigger. Capricorns are known to be ambitious and goal-oriented, but they’re also steadfast in their own values, just like Purin, who has big aspirations that are true to his happiness.

Aquarius: Cinnamoroll

Born on a cloud in the sky far away, Cinnamoroll flew into Cafe Cinnamon one day and has stayed there since. Cinnamoroll is a quiet puppy, but loves people and will often fall asleep on customer’s laps. Just like the laid-back Aquarius, it can be hard to know what he’s thinking. He operates on his own schedule, often flying with his big, floppy ears.

Pisces: Hangyodon

Hangyodon is reminiscent of Pisces, and not just because he’s half-fish. He’s always making people laugh, but he actually gets lonely quite easily and is a big romantic at heart. He wants to be everyone’s hero, but somehow things never go quite according to plan for him. Just like the emotionally aware Pisces, he can be a bit in his own head at times, but that’s what makes him so lovable.

