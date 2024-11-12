Universal Studios Japan is swinging for the fences with its upcoming Donkey Kong Country expansion. Fans will finally get to experience this jungle adventure when it opens on December 11, 2024. The much-anticipated addition to Super Nintendo World promises a fully immersive Donkey Kong experience, filled with nostalgic nods to the games, tropical vibes and, of course, a mountain of bananas. At a recent Nintendo Direct presentation, Shigeru Miyamoto himself offered a sneak peek of the area, showing fans what to expect from the new attraction. We’ve rounded up the highlights.

Entering Donkey Kong Country: A Jungle Journey Begins

Your journey into Donkey Kong Country starts at the 1UP Factory gift shop, where you’ll step into a tunnel that gradually transforms from classic Nintendo bricks into a rugged rock passage. When you emerge, you’ll find yourself in an oasis of jungle beats, swaying palms and lush landscapes straight out of the Donkey Kong universe. Among the first sights to greet you will be Donkey Kong’s towering tree house and the Golden Temple, a mysterious landmark that steams and looms above the jungle, promising the thrills to come.

Hidden Features, Secret Games and Power-Up Fun

Donkey Kong Country isn’t just about scenic jungle vistas. Miyamoto revealed that the area is packed with hidden locations and interactive games. One such gem is a multiplayer rhythm challenge that lets you test your sense of beat on some classic conga drums. Team up with two other players to pound the congas in rhythm with flashing lights. Clear the game, and you’ll get a visit from Rambi the rhino.

Universal Studios Japan has also unveiled a Donkey Kong Power-Up Band to accompany the adventure. By scanning the band at various blocks scattered around the area, you can unlock secret features. It will also track your journey via the Universal Studios Japan app, letting you log your findings and achievements as you explore the land. In true Donkey Kong style, these interactive elements will encourage you to dive deeper into the area’s mysteries, promising more for the curious and keen-eyed.

Mine Cart Madness at the Golden Temple

At the heart of Donkey Kong Country is Minecart Madness, a roller-coaster that captures the wild, rail-hopping spirit of the classic Donkey Kong mine cart levels. Designed with an illusion of leaping between broken tracks, the ride will take guests on a jungle-rattling journey as they try to protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak tribe.

The roller-coaster isn’t just about thrills, though, it’s also family-friendly, making it suitable for adventurers who prefer their rides to be more fun than frightful. According to Miyamoto, the line will feature murals, Donkey Kong’s footprints and animatronic appearances by characters like Cranky Kong and Dixie Kong. Although the teaser video stops just before the cart takes off from the Golden Temple, visitors can expect a barrel cannon start and plenty of twists and jumps that stay true to the Donkey Kong games.

