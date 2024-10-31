Do you ever wish you could jump into your Nintendo Switch screen and never leave? Nintendo has brought players one step closer to an immersive world through its library of beloved game soundtracks. On October 31, Nintendo launched a new smartphone music app called Nintendo Music that allows Switch users to listen to Nintendo game soundtracks on the go at no extra cost. Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can now color their daily commutes and cafe study sessions with tunes from popular titles such as Super Mario Brothers, The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing.

In the past, Nintendo did not distribute their game soundtracks digitally, so enthusiasts had to either purchase individual CDs or find dubious versions online. For many, the signature soundtracks of each title not only significantly enhance their game-playing experience, but also offer comfort and nostalgia. With the arrival of this app, Nintendo music lovers everywhere will have convenient and constant access to these symbolic instrumentals.

A Playlist for Every Mood

The app offers various playlists for different characters. For example, Animal Crossing town troubadour Totakeke (also known as K.K. Slider) has a whopping four-hour long playlist dedicated solely to his iconic live performances. There are also curated playlists according to mood, such as “Take a Break,” “Cheer Up,” and “Good Night.” In these playlists, listeners can find music from several games categorized by atmosphere. Alternatively, users can craft their own custom playlists.

Nintendo has even thought to include an optional “Spoiler Prevention” feature that stops the app from displaying the titles of songs from games that users have yet to try. Listeners can also set the length of certain longer songs, or create loops of 15, 30, or 60 minute intervals. These time setting features are useful to mark study periods, or to listen to calming soundtracks before bed.

Music for Each Generation

As of now, the app includes 22 game soundtracks from both classic and Switch titles, including but not limited to: Animal Crossing; New Horizons, Wii Channel, Donkey Kong, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Brothers, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Nintendogs and Kirby Star Allies. Nintendo will continue to add both newer and nostalgic older titles to the list.

Nintendo Music is available for iOS and Android in select regions. App availability is limited to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. Non-subscribers can try the app with a 7-day free trial.

Related Posts