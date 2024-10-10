In a surprising turn of events, Nintendo has announced its latest hardware — no, not the Switch 2, but a sound clock called Alarmo. This isn’t your ordinary alarm clock, but a full-fledged gaming experience that happens before you open your eyes. Instead of simply waking you up with monotonous beeps, Alarmo immerses you in your favorite Nintendo world, and responds to your body movements using its motion sensors by playing game sounds like coins from “Super Mario Odyssey,” ink splats from “Splatoon,” or rupees from “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.” With Alarmo scanning the area around your bed, you can simply hit snooze with a wave of a hand.

Wake Up Immersed In Nintendo Game Worlds

If you manage to wake up and get out of bed on time, Alarmo will register your movements, and you’ll be rewarded with a satisfying fanfare, namely a victorious soundtrack from a game of your choosing. But beware: fail to rise within 20 minutes of the start of the alarm, and the music and sounds will gradually intensify, subjecting you to a barrage of obnoxious sound effects and loud music until you finally surrender. Imagine craving just five more minutes of shut-eye, only to be jolted awake by Bowser’s menacing laughter or the panic-inducing piano theme of the Guardians from “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

Besides gamifying your morning routine, Alarmo will also provide insights into how well you have been sleeping. You can track your sleep movements with the Records feature, set an hourly chime based on your favorite title, and choose between alarm modes: Steady Mode increases intensity as you linger, Gentle Mode keeps a soft consistency, and Button Mode offers the classic snooze button. Plus, you can also put on some soothing bedtime sounds to help ease you into sleep.

Customize your wake-up routine with 35 different scenes from “Super Mario Odyssey,” “Breath of the Wild,” “Splatoon 3,” “Pikmin 4” and “Ring Fit Adventure.” By linking your Nintendo account, you can also unlock extra scenes from “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” through free updates.

Where To Get The Alarmo Sound Clock

If you’re eager to get your hands on Nintendo’s brand-new gear, it will set you back around ¥12,980 via the Japanese Nintendo Store, or $99.99 in the United States. The Alarmo is also only available for Nintendo Switch Online members in the US, but if you’re in Japan, you can purchase it without a membership at physical Nintendo Stores in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

If you’re tired of being woken up by the same old boring alarm, why not spice things up by defeating a Chain Chomp first thing in the morning, or asking Princess Zelda to wake you up from your long slumber?

Related Posts