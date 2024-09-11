So, you’ve conquered Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, raided all the Nintendo stores, and sipped drinks at the secret Nintendo café and bar in Shibuya — what’s next? Enter the Nintendo Museum, opening in Uji city, Kyoto, on October 2. Previously home to the Uji Ogura Plant, which produced traditional playing cards like hanafuda, the site has been transformed into a museum celebrating Nintendo’s legacy. Read on to discover what to expect from the museum and how to secure your tickets.

Walk Down Memory Lane With Extensive Nintendo Product Displays

Whether it’s the compact Nintendo DS or the classic Famicom, every fan has that one console that shaped their childhood. Head to the second floor of Exhibition Building 1, where extensive wall-mounted exhibits showcase Nintendo products spanning the decades.

Both Japanese and international versions are on display, letting you spot the fascinating differences. Themed sections highlight the evolution of iconic franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda, the transformation of the “?” block and the development of motion-control games like Wii Fit, offering a nostalgic journey through gaming history.

Unleash Your Inner Child at the Interactive Exhibits

Once you’ve had a look around, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and start playing. After arriving at the museum, you’ll be given 10 digital coins that you can spend on the eight interactive exhibits, each of which costs a different amount. You won’t be able to play them all or buy extra coins, so choose wisely.

A notable exhibit is the Zapper & Scope SP, where you can use different weapons to shoot down enemies from the Mario universe. Those with a taste for retro gaming can try their hand at replicas of 1960s Nintendo creations such as the Ultra Machine SP, Ultra Hand SP, Game & Watch SP and the Love Tester SP.

Keen to showcase your gaming skills? Team up with a friend and tackle challenges at the Big Controller — a mega-sized gamepad for playing some of the company’s most iconic arcade games. You can also visit the Nintendo Classics booths, where you’ll find over 80 games from NES, Super NES and Nintendo 64.

Craft Your Own Hanafuda Playing Cards

If you live and breathe all things Nintendo, you may know that the company’s first product wasn’t a video game — it was hanafuda, traditional Japanese playing cards that come with their own emoji. In this workshop, you can choose from various templates and create your own set of four hanafuda cards using ink and stencils.

Once you’ve made your cards, take them to the Play Room and try Hana Awase, a popular version of the game where players capture cards from the table by matching them. Don’t worry if you’re unfamiliar with the rules, as image recognition and projection technology will guide you step-by-step through the game. Keep in mind that the workshop and play activity require a reservation on the day of your visit and will cost you a separate participation fee of ¥2,000 and ¥500, respectively.

Power Up With Customized Burgers and Special Drinks

After a day of adventure, stop by Hatena Burger for a bite. Exclusively open to ticket holders, the café features over 270,000 customizable burger combinations, plus exclusive drinks and sides. While vegan options aren’t available, lacto-ovo vegetarian choices are on the menu. The café also offers wheelchair-accessible seating and high chairs upon request. Enjoy your meal while admiring the charming stained glass featuring Toon Link and Zelda.

Splurge on Limited-Edition Nintendo Merch

The gift shop is the ultimate final level of your Nintendo Museum adventure, so make sure to stop by and stock up on official merchandise of the games and characters of the Nintendo universe, as well as exclusive goods only available at the museum.

Getting Tickets to the Nintendo Museum

Tickets to the museum aren’t easy to come by, and there are a few steps you’ll need to take before you can secure a visit. To begin with, tickets are issued on a lottery-based system, which you can enter up to three months in advance. To enter, simply create a free Nintendo account and select your preferred time and date. You’ll receive an email with the results on the first day of the following month. If you’re lucky and manage to snag tickets, you’ll need to pay — credit cards only — by the specified deadline. After your payment goes through, you’ll receive an entry QR code that you can customize with your own Mii avatar for a tailor-made experience.

One very important point to note: ID is required to enter the museum, and for non-Japanese nationals, passports are the only form of ID accepted. Forget your passport, and it may be game over for your Nintendo dreams.

