Wisteria, a symbol of good luck, love and longevity, is one of Japan’s most cherished and dazzling flowering plants. Coloring the months of April and May with vibrant purple hues, wisteria — called fuji in Japanese — has long been featured in literature and art, including the Manyoshu, the oldest known collection of classical Japanese poetry.

Wisteria also has fascinating historical roots in Japan. For instance, wisteria vine fibers were used to weave Japan’s oldest fabric, called fuji-fu. Many Japanese surnames also contain reference to wisteria, including Fujiwara, which stems from the Fujiwara clan that governed much of Japan during the Nara and Heian periods. If you’re curious to find out more about the flower’s significance in Japanese culture, we have a whole article dedicated to the subject.

To admire the flowers in person, however, read on: What follows is an introduction to the most stunning spots to view wisteria across Japan, and the best times to visit.

Ashikaga Flower Park (Ashikaga, Tochigi Prefecture)

In 2014, Ashikaga Flower Park was highlighted by CNN Travel as a “dream destination,” and rightfully so: The spellbinding park features more than 350 wisteria vines, one of which is 160 years old. A variety of wisteria flowerscapes are on display here, including a white wisteria tunnel and a rare, bright-yellow kibana wisteria tunnel. At night, the glimmering reflection of a lit-up wisteria canopy in a pond makes for a breathtaking sight.

Peak bloom: mid-April to mid-May

Special event: Fuji no Hana Monogatari: The Great Wisteria Festival 2025, April 12–May 18 (illumination: April 19–May 18)

Kameido Tenjin Shrine (Koto Ward, Tokyo Prefecture)



With more than 50 wisteria vines dripping with blossoms, Kameido Tenjin Shrine is one of Tokyo’s most popular wisteria viewing spots. Notably, the shrine’s beautiful blooms were depicted in Utagawa Hiroshige’s ukiyo-e series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo.” Every year, the shrine holds a wisteria festival, featuring a lit-up canopy of dazzling wisteria. Adding to the festive atmosphere are food stalls selling a variety of popular street foods.

Peak bloom: late April to early May

Special event: Kameido Tenjin Wisteria Festival, April 5–30 (illumination: sunset–9 p.m.)

Tennogawa Park (Tsushima, Aichi Prefecture)

The city of Tsushima is a treasured wisteria wonderland that, once upon a time, was known as the “village of wisteria.” Fittingly, Tennogawa Park holds an annual wisteria festival, during which you can see over 100 wisteria vines from 12 varieties. In the evening, blossoms are illuminated, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The park’s pièce de résistance is a wisteria trellis covering an area of approximately 5,034 square meters. Also to look forward to during the festivities are stalls serving street food favorites.

Peak bloom: late April to early May

Special event: Owari Tsushima Wisteria Festival 2025, April 12–29 (illumination: 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m.)

Byakugoji Temple (Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture)

Byakugoji Temple, believed to have been founded in the year 705, features an otherworldly wisteria trellis of about 120 meters in length. Incredibly, some of the temple’s wisteria clusters cascade an astonishing 180 centimeters from base to tip. Standing under an abundance of these pendulous wisteria blooms is a magical experience, especially at nighttime, when the blossoms are lit up in a gossamer glow.

Peak bloom: early to mid-May

Special event: Byakugoji Kyushaku Wisteria Festival 2025, April 27–May 6 (illumination: until 9 p.m.)

Fuji Park (Wake, Okayama Prefecture)

Fuji Park is known to have one of the widest varieties of wisteria in Japan, with around 100 kinds of the flowering vine twining around trellises, one of which forms a magnificent tunnel spanning some 500 meters. Here, you can view wisteria, sourced from across Japan as well as China and Korea, in delicate shades of deep to light purple, pink and white. While the park is normally free to enter, during peak wisteria season, an admission fee of ¥500 is required.

Peak bloom: late April to early May

Special event: Wisteria Festival, April 29–early May, depending on bloom (illumination: 6 p.m.–9 p.m., only during festival period); check here for updates

Omishima Fuji Park (Imabari, Ehime Prefecture)

Stretching along the Miyaurahon River, Omishima Fuji Park is home to one of the largest wisteria trellises in Japan. The 300-meter-long trellis features around 160 wisteria vines, forming a gorgeous purple tunnel dripping with petals. The annual festival that celebrates the park’s wonderous wisteria includes outdoor tea ceremonies and food stalls.

Peak bloom: late April to early May

Special event: Wisteria Festival 2025, April 26

Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden (Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture)

Kawachi Fujien Wisteria Garden is one of Japan’s most famous wisteria viewing spots, featuring 22 varieties of the flower and two spectacular purple tunnels. Walking through domes cascading with veils of violet and white is truly an enchanting experience. At the center of the garden is a large wisteria trellis, forming a lush canopy of blooms. Keep in mind that the garden opens but twice a year, once for wisteria in spring and once for fiery foliage in fall. Tickets are by reservation only and are for specific time slots.

Peak bloom: late April to early May

Spring season 2025: April 19–May 6 (subject to change)

