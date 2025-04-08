The start of spring in Japan is always a joyous occasion, with the cherry blossoms in full-bloom and the arrival of warmer weather. Stunning gardens and flower festivals can be enjoyed year-round in Japan, but nothing quite compares the floral landscapes of springtime. From tulips to great wisteria, there are plenty of opportunities to go immerse in sun-drenched floral landscapes this year. Here are some of our top picks for flower festivals coming up this spring, to take advantage of the sunny, gorgeous months of the year.
Spring Flower Festivals 2025
Fuji Shibazakura Festival
Witness the expanse of shibazakura (turf cherry blossoms) color Yamanashi Prefecture's Fuji Motosuko Resort in a carpet of bright pink, with a backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji. Check the resort's official Instagram for live updates on blooming conditions.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 25・08:00-16:00
|Price
|¥1,300
|Location
|Fuji Motosuko Resort
|More Info
|Price varies throughout the season
Showa Kinen Park Flower Festival 2025
Enjoy spring in Japan with a beautiful flower festival at Showa Kinen Park. Highlights include the tulip garden and nemophila field, and an outdoor barbecue and seasonal dishes and sweets are available in the park restaurants during the event.
|Date & Time
|Mar 20-May 25・09:00-17:00
|Price
|¥450
|Location
|Showa Kinen Park
|More Info
|Admission free on some days
Keisei Rose Garden 'The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle'
Experience the Keisei Rose Garden's spring festival, "The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle," where the garden turns into a rose-filled theme park. Throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy tea in the small castle inside the garden, and ride a merry-go-round or the self-driving car to explore the garden premises.
|Date & Time
|Apr 19-Jun 15・09:00-18:00
|Price
|¥1,800
|Location
|Keisei Rose Garden
Ashikaga Flower Park Great Wisteria Festival 2025
Witness one of the world's most impressive expanses of wisteria at Ashikaga Flower Park. Throughout April and May, the iconic park turns violet with the great wisteria in full-bloom, and special illuminations make the park glow in the evenings. The park is open year-round, and other flowers will be visible during festival dates, including azaleas.
|Date & Time
|Apr 12-May 18・09:00-20:30・Opening Hours Vary
|Price
|Up to ¥2,300
|Location
|Ashikaga Flower Park
|More Info
|Prices vary throughout the season
Hibiya Blossom 2025
The shopping area of Hibiya, along with its open-plan space, will be sporting all sorts of flowery delights. These include a 15,000-artificial flower-filled dome inspired by the hit musical "Wicked," to a gorgeous flower-filled corridor.
|Date & Time
|Mar 05-Apr 18・11:00~
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Midtown Hibiya