The start of spring in Japan is always a joyous occasion, with the cherry blossoms in full-bloom and the arrival of warmer weather. Stunning gardens and flower festivals can be enjoyed year-round in Japan, but nothing quite compares the floral landscapes of springtime. From tulips to great wisteria, there are plenty of opportunities to go immerse in sun-drenched floral landscapes this year. Here are some of our top picks for flower festivals coming up this spring, to take advantage of the sunny, gorgeous months of the year.

Spring Flower Festivals 2025

Fuji Shibazakura Festival Witness the expanse of shibazakura (turf cherry blossoms) color Yamanashi Prefecture's Fuji Motosuko Resort in a carpet of bright pink, with a backdrop of the magnificent Mount Fuji. Check the resort's official Instagram for live updates on blooming conditions. Date & Time Apr 12-May 25・08:00-16:00 Price ¥1,300 Location Fuji Motosuko Resort More Info Price varies throughout the season More Details

Showa Kinen Park Flower Festival 2025 Enjoy spring in Japan with a beautiful flower festival at Showa Kinen Park. Highlights include the tulip garden and nemophila field, and an outdoor barbecue and seasonal dishes and sweets are available in the park restaurants during the event. Date & Time Mar 20-May 25・09:00-17:00 Price ¥450 Location Showa Kinen Park More Info Admission free on some days More Details

Keisei Rose Garden 'The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle' Experience the Keisei Rose Garden's spring festival, "The Queen of Heart's Tree Castle," where the garden turns into a rose-filled theme park. Throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy tea in the small castle inside the garden, and ride a merry-go-round or the self-driving car to explore the garden premises. Date & Time Apr 19-Jun 15・09:00-18:00 Price ¥1,800 Location Keisei Rose Garden More Details

Ashikaga Flower Park Great Wisteria Festival 2025 Witness one of the world's most impressive expanses of wisteria at Ashikaga Flower Park. Throughout April and May, the iconic park turns violet with the great wisteria in full-bloom, and special illuminations make the park glow in the evenings. The park is open year-round, and other flowers will be visible during festival dates, including azaleas. Date & Time Apr 12-May 18・09:00-20:30・Opening Hours Vary Price Up to ¥2,300 Location Ashikaga Flower Park More Info Prices vary throughout the season More Details

Hibiya Blossom 2025 The shopping area of Hibiya, along with its open-plan space, will be sporting all sorts of flowery delights. These include a 15,000-artificial flower-filled dome inspired by the hit musical "Wicked," to a gorgeous flower-filled corridor. Date & Time Mar 05-Apr 18・11:00~ Price Free Location Tokyo Midtown Hibiya More Details

