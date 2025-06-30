Hatra creates clothing inspired by the concept of liminality — clothing that captures moments of transition, where boundaries begin to blur. Its designs are shaped by the understanding that the body is always in flux, constantly moving and changing. Its silhouettes are meant to feel ambiguous, shifting in line with the wearer and the way they move through the world, iridescent and rippling.

Hatra was founded in 2010 by designer Keisuke Nagami, who studied in France before gaining experience at brands like Martine Sitbon and Anne Valérie Hach. In 2010, he started his own designer label in Tokyo’s sumo-inhabited Ryogoku neighborhood.

The label’s vision of liminal wear explores perception through undulating shapes and textures. The autumn/winter 2025 collection, titled “Walker,” expresses “clothing that sways physically and semantically.” Just as a single blink can shift what is seen and unseen, the collection’s presence changes with the wearer’s movement — from the way the pleats of a chiffon dress undulate to the way a silver chain hangs from the frame of glasses.

Below, the designer answers our questions about where he gets his inspiration, where he shops and how he sees the world.

Keisuke Nagami Interview

My brand is …

an evolving unisex fashion label. I studied couture techniques in France and started my activities in Tokyo in 2010. In recent years, Hatra has engaged in interdisciplinary collaborations that bridge fashion with other creative domains, using modern digital craft tools. These include projects such as [costume design for] the Android Opera, an installation at the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art in Kanazawa and design support for the ASICS development team on the Japan national team’s podium uniforms for the Paris Olympics.

These activities — including our seasonal collections — form part of an ongoing exploration into the evolving relationship between humans and clothing, approached through both computational tools and anthropological insight.

My world is …

liminal. Liminality refers to a state in which the usual social order is suspended — a time of transition, like during travel or festivals, when boundaries and identities feel fluid. When you stay in one place for too long, you risk becoming entangled in routine relationships, and your sense of self can begin to lose its flexibility. At Hatra, we aim to evoke that liminal sense of time and space through our clothing.

After years of research and hands-on practice, we’ve come to see our work as a way to rediscover the very act of fashion design itself. More specifically, it’s about looking at the long history of how humans dress and adorn themselves — but from a new perspective. This sense of wonder is our greatest source of inspiration, especially as we collaborate with many different fields.

Tokyo is …

a very stimulating city for making things.

My top places to shop are …

Desperado – A long-established select shop just outside the south exit of Shibuya Station. It carries a wide range of domestic and international brands, and the playful, pop-inspired interior is always a delight. The owner, [Eiichi] Izumi-san, curates the selection with meticulous care, and I discover something new every time I visit.

Delta – Delta is a concept store in Yoyogi-Uehara. It has two stores within just a few minutes’ walk, and one of them, Breath by Delta, always hosts new exhibitions. I always look forward to seeing the mixed styling of the owner, [Aya] Okura-san, on Instagram.

House @ Mikiri Hassin – A shop housed in a renovated old-style Japanese home tucked behind Omotesando. It retains the warmth of traditional architecture while expressing a distinct worldview. This shop has carried Hatra since its earliest days.

More Info

To find out more about Hatra and its latest collections, visit hatroid.com.

