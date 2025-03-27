This article appeared in Tokyo Weekender Vol. 1, 2025.

With a singular talent for envisioning avant-garde yet wearable garments and footwear, Mikio Sakabe is a household name in the contemporary global fashion sphere. Grounds, the fantastical shoe label he cofounded in 2019, is characterized by an intriguing synthesis of futuristic and organic contours.

The label has garnered a huge fanbase, with its shoes even appearing in the “Super Shy” music video from K-pop group NJZ (formerly NewJeans). The designer’s unrestrained creative approach and whimsical compositions trace back to his eponymous fashion label, established in 2007.

A Serendipitous Beginning

Born in Nerima, Tokyo, in 1976, Sakabe always loved clothes but did not initially set out to become a designer. He originally studied mathematics, but fell into fashion while taking an art foundation course at Central Saint Martins, where a tutor pointed out his potential for fashion design. The rest is history.

Exploring Androgyny

From dreamy, airy gowns worn by cultural icons like Bjork to stark, statuesque silhouettes coveted by tastemakers around the world, Sakabe’s works cannot be contained in just one aesthetic category. “I would define my brand as an interpretation of a distinctly Asian, androgynous sensibility through the lens of Tokyo style,” Sakabe says.

Mikio Sakabe on Tokyo Fashion

According to Sakabe, what distinguishes Tokyo fashion is its stunning plethora of subcultures and eclectic tastes, branching out from a common root: an emphasis on street style. Among the city’s countless troves of sartorial treasures, he highlights several standout shopping locations.

To keep your finger on the pulse of Tokyo’s sneaker scene, Sakabe recommends the Grounds flagship store in Harajuku. “I also like Harajuku’s Three Treasures Harakado, as they work with young Japanese designers, and I often go to Sheep [in Laforet Harajuku], an interesting boutique that promotes Japan’s unique culture.”

Discover Sakabe’s designs on Instagram @mikiosakabe.