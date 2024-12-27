This article appeared in Tokyo Weekender Vol. 5.

To read the entire issue, click here.

After over two decades of experience at Parisian maisons, Japanese designer Yasu Michino founded his own independent leather goods brand, Michino, in 2014. The collection fuses French elegance with a Japanese sense of simplicity and specializes in sophisticated handbags for a cosmopolitan clientele. Featuring timeless silhouettes in classic shades, Michino bags are made in Florence, Italy, where the finest traditional craftsmanship turns leather from prestigious French tanneries into exquisite accessories.

Michino’s vast experience as a luxury handbag designer includes tenures at Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Delvaux and Balenciaga. As a seasoned expert in leather fabrication, Yasu wanted to offer clients a more budget-friendly alternative to established designer brand handbags without compromising on high-quality materials and sophistication of design. He endeavors to create handbags that are understated, functional and chic for everyday versatility. We reached out to Michino, who filled us in on his thoughts about Tokyo and his sources of inspiration.

Defining Tokyo Fashion

How would you describe Tokyo fashion in one word?

Eclectic. Tokyo has as many definitions of “fashion” as its vast population. The fascinating thing about the city’s medley of aesthetics is its juxtaposition with a cultural inclination toward conformity. I believe that the people of Tokyo understand the importance of balancing the two: They can contribute to a sense of collective harmony when needed while also expressing their originality as individuals. Each individual possesses a unique interior world, and that is why you cannot judge a Tokyoite by the cover — this contrast colors Tokyo’s dynamic fashion scene with styles at once polished and wild, understated and maximalist. I love it!

Tokyo Recommendations

Where are your favorite places to eat and shop in Tokyo?

Wall Aoyama, where you can get a drink while admiring a lush vertical garden wall by botanist Patrick Blanc, first comes to mind. The bar is a calming escape from the city. I also love the lobby restaurant of the Palace Hotel, facing the Imperial Palace Gardens — gorgeous! When I am looking for vintage art books and fashion magazines, I could spend hours at Komiyama Bookstore in Jimbocho [Tokyo’s book neighborhood]. My favorite green space in Tokyo to walk around in is Shinjuku Gyoen. As for shopping, I always stop by Barneys New York in Ginza, the Tomorrowland Flagship in Shibuya and stores in Roppongi. I could go on forever about the city’s hidden gems.

The Inspiration Behind Michino Paris

Tell us a bit about your design process. What inspires you as a creative?

Firstly, my travels. I try to travel as often as I can, immerse myself in a variety of cultures and interact with locals. I believe that there is much to learn from perspectives different from our own and that our own mindset can expand and shift unexpectedly as we wander. Exchanging ideas with my clients, who are often well versed and well traveled, also inspires my design process. Their individual styles, and their helpful comments or suggestions, are reflected in my pieces. Finally, I have always been fascinated by history — I like to draw inspiration from art history and biographies. I find that constant learning is crucial for creatives.

More Information

Find Yasu Michino’s designs at michinoparis.com and on Instagram at @michinoparis. Michino ships worldwide, and prices include shipping, import tax and duties.

Photography by Pierre et Florent

Related Posts