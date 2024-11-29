The newest issue of Tokyo Weekender is out today and available at stockists throughout Tokyo! Our cover star this time is Kozue Akimoto, a force to be reckoned with in Japan’s fashion scene. Elsewhere in the issue, we’ve profiled an abundance of fascinating people: the actress Yuka Kouri, who brought incredible intrigue, depth and elegance to the role of Lady Kiku on Shogun; the photographer José Javier Serrano, better known as Yosigo, whose striking and dreamlike images of his travels have captivated the world; the multi-talented Midori Kawano, an artist who works across mediums to create technicolor paradises; the rising fashion designer Yudai Ono, whose architectural and avant-garde garments are inspired by kaiju; and more.

The issue is also replete with incredible travel recommendations, both within Tokyo and throughout all of Japan: an introduction to the charming and underrated neighborhood of Gotokuji; a day-long itinerary that will take you to several hidden gems in Chiyoda city; a comprehensive guide to Sawara, a hidden riverside town in Chiba known for its beautifully preserved Edo-era streets; and lots of amazing winter getaways, whether you’re looking to escape the cold (try a luxury hotel in Ishigaki) or embrace it (in a sophisticated French chalet tucked in the Japanese Alps).

These articles will posted on the website over the course of the next month. In the meantime, you can the entire issue below: