Eight years ago, Reiko McNish Sato founded Amateras with a simple but ambitious goal: to share the beauty of Japanese culture with the world. The brand debuted with just two pieces — a kimono robe and a logo T-shirt — but quickly grew into a beloved lifestyle label known for its elegant, minimalist, made-in-Japan designs. Over the years, its collections expanded to include everything from elevated basics to sleek eveningwear, all united by a distinctly Japanese sensibility.

This year marks a new chapter. Amateras has evolved into two complementary brands: Wabi and Maison Amateras. Wabi specializes in thoughtfully designed wellness wear inspired by the principles of wabi-sabi and Zen. Maison Amateras, meanwhile, explores a vision of modern Japanese luxury, reinterpreting traditional aesthetics and craftsmanship through contemporary fashion and lifestyle pieces. More than a fashion label, McNish Sato envisions it as a sort of select shop, also encompassing homeware and art made in collaboration with artisans across Japan.

Maison Amateras’ debut collection, “From Within, Into Light,” explores the relationship between the inner self and the outside world. At its center are two striking kimono robes that serve as the collection’s signature pieces. One is adorned with cranes, a traditional symbol of longevity and good fortune; the other features a luminous gradation inspired by the rising sun, a subtle reference to the sun goddess Amaterasu, from whom the brand takes its name. Elsewhere, satin separates and a matching set inspired by the texture and quiet beauty of washi paper showcase the collection’s blend of Japanese tradition and contemporary design.

These are garments designed to move effortlessly between home and the outside world. Rather than treating those spaces as separate, Maison Amateras intentionally blurs the boundary between them: clothing that feels just as natural worn around the house as it does at a gallery opening or dinner with friends.

For McNish Sato, creating beautiful clothing for everyday life is about more than aesthetics. “I want women to feel feminine and empowered, even at home,” she says. Getting dressed shouldn’t be an act performed for others, she believes, but one undertaken for yourself — a way to feel comfortable, glamorous and confident in your own skin.

“Amaterasu is the sun goddess who brings light to the world,” says McNish Sato. “I want every woman to feel confident — to be the woman who shines on the world around her.”

More Info

Shop the “From Within, Into Light” collection at amateras-japan.com, and follow Maison Amateras on Instagram at @maison.amateras.