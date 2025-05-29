This article appeared in Tokyo Weekender Vol. 2, 2025.

To read the entire issue, click here.

Seeking inspiration in a hyperdigital age means sorting through a dizzying stream of regurgitated aesthetics, fleeting microtrends and predictable personas — but Tiara, a Tokyo-based graphic designer and model who prefers to go by a mononym, crafts visual worlds that could never get lost in the shuffle. Her vision is layered and original; her Instagram profile looks like a series of stills from arthouse films, brimming with rich jewel tones, art deco references and whimsical, storied ensembles.

“As a graphic designer, I’m always thinking in shapes, contrast and composition,” Tiara says. “I collect scenes — from old movies, vintage posters, moments on the street — and piece them together like a moodboard in motion. I love elegance that feels a little unexpected, like a sharp shoulder with a soft drape, or a classic shape with a surreal twist.” This element of juxtaposition is precisely what she enjoys most about the city’s fashion scene. “Tokyo fashion is full of contrasts … Everyone is telling their own story through clothes, without following a single rulebook.”

When asked about the best places to shop in Tokyo, Tiara highlights three spots. “Solakzade, a mysterious jeweler and optician in Jingumae, is full of character,” she notes. “For designer gems, I recommend Super Dot Market in Aoyama; it’s curated like a gallery and periodically offers great discounts. For bold, nostalgic pieces, check out Bed in Harajuku.” Tiara also lets us in on four of her favorite brands right now, pulling pieces that embody their distinct vocabularies.

Instagram: @tyrnbl

Youtube: @TYRNBL

Website: www.tangotable.com

Mame Kurogouchi

Established in 2010, Mame Kurogouchi is a womenswear brand that weaves together the designer’s own experiences with tradition and nature. Through figure-hugging silhouettes and graceful contours, the brand pays tribute to a timeless yet contemporary sense of femininity. “Kurogouchi creates a beautiful tension: soft, feminine and structured all at once,” Tiara says.

The S/S and F/W 2025 collections expand the designer’s exploration of “katachi” (“form”), drawing inspiration from the book The Forms of Japan (1978) and its depiction of traditional lacquerware. Kurogouchi endeavored to bring to life the lacquerware’s inherent grace, dignified spirit and striking color contrast through richly textured fabrics and meticulous pattern making.

Instagram: @mamekurogouchi

Website: www.mamekurogouchi.com

Yohei Ohno

“Yohei Ohno always adds a twist — unexpected cuts, sleeves or colors that make you do a double -take,” Tiara notes. Like Tiara, Yohei Ohno draws much of his inspiration from various fields of art, especially design and architecture, which is apparent in his bold and poetic visual language.

Since its inception in 2014, Ohno’s eponymous label has garnered attention for its evocative form-making and stylish practicality. “Lately, my focus has shifted toward how forms can seamlessly integrate into the everyday lives of the people who wear them,” he explains. Ohno’s deep curiosity toward the body as a site of expression is reflected in his experimental, sculptural designs that boldly challenge traditional definitions of femininity.

Instagram: @yohei_ohno

Website: www.yoheiohno.com

Fetico

Fetico, capturing the creative vision of designer Emi Funayama, emphasizes the beauty of the female form by reinterpreting classic styles. “Fetico embodies feminine strength, with sculptural pieces that make me feel both sexy and powerful,” Tiara says. Often inspired by vintage clothing and design sensibilities of enigmatic bygone eras, Funayama works in collaboration with Japanese textile producers and artisans.

The brand’s S/S 2025 collection began from Funayama’s serendipitous encounter with a pair of 1980s tapered pants and a bustier at a vintage shop in Paris. Intrigued, Funayama delved into fashion magazines from the period, coming across American supermodel and actress Veronica Webb, an icon of sophistication and her muse for the collection. “I am fascinated by those who keep certain things hidden. Models posing coolly in magazines, women in films with secrets — they spark my imagination,” Funayama says.

Instagram: @fetico_official

Website: www.fetico.jp

Harunobumurata

“Harunobumurata’s minimalism is whispered, with a sense of intimacy — never cold, always compelling,” Tiara remarks. Founded by designer Harunobu Murata in 2018, Harunobumurata is a luxury fashion label that brings together the finest materials and techniques from Italy, where Murata studied and worked, and Japan, his home.

Breaking free from established notions of what a garment can be, Murata’s works maintain an effortless sense of simplicity, while playing with abstraction, geometry and movement. The S/S 2025 collection, titled “But the Idea, the Essence of Things,” derives inspiration from modernist sculptor Constantin Brâncuși’s oeuvre, exploring the hidden meanings behind refined, serene forms. The breathtaking collection features flowing fabrics fixed in time, with smooth fabrics seemingly carved from stone.

Instagram: @harunobumurata

Website: www.harunobumurata.com

