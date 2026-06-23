The agonizing two-year wait is officially over. In a massive announcement that has sent shockwaves through the global anime and manga community, Shueisha has confirmed that Yoshihiro Togashi’s masterpiece, Hunter x Hunter, is officially making its grand return.

Hunter x Hunter Returns to Serialization Next Week

Issue #30 of Weekly Shonen Jump officially broke the silence, announcing that Hunter x Hunter will resume serialization in the very next issue, hitting shelves on June 29, 2026.

This return will mark the debut of Chapter 411, picking up right where the story left off in December 2024. To celebrate the comeback, the chapter will feature special center color pages.

The editorial department previously established that the manga will no longer follow a traditional, strict weekly release format in order to protect Togashi’s health. While the exact release cadence for the rest of this new batch remains under wraps, fans won’t have to wait long for physical media: Volume 39 (titled “Negotiation”) is scheduled to release in Japan on July 3, 2026, collecting chapters 401 through 410.

Shueisha Releases a Stunning Promotional Movie

To ignite the hype train, Shueisha has released an official promotional movie celebrating the return of the series.

The promotional video is an eerie, stunning refresher for the ongoing Succession Contest Arc, teasing the escalating psychological tension of the arc. Keep a close eye on the visual focus placed on Kurapika and his allies as they navigate a deadly web of Nen abilities and political assassinations.

The Backstory: Togashi’s Battle and Artistic Pride

The reason behind Hunter x Hunter’s frequent, multi-year hiatuses is well-documented but always worth remembering. Togashi suffers from debilitating, chronic back pain stemming from the brutal working conditions of the 1990s manga industry. His condition has occasionally been so severe that he is unable to sit at a desk, forcing him to illustrate while lying completely flat on his back.

Through it all, Togashi’s artistic pride remains unyielding. He frequently rewrites and completely redraws panels for the tankobon volume releases if he feels the original magazine versions didn’t do the story justice. Supported immensely by his assistants and his wife — Naoko Takeuchi, the legendary creator of Sailor Moon — Togashi continues to push forward to give his magnum opus the proper conclusion it deserves.

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